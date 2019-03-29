NCAA Tournament roundup: Purdue tops Vols in OT

Ryan Cline exploded to score a career-best 27 points and made seven 3-pointers as Purdue knocked off Tennessee 99-94 in overtime of a South Region semifinal game Thursday night at Louisville, Ky.

Mar 28, 2019; Louisville, KY, United States; Purdue Boilermakers center Matt Haarms (32) defends a shot attempt by Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bone (0) during overtime in the semifinals of the south regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at KFC Yum Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Carsen Edwards made five 3-pointers while scoring a game-high 29 points as third-seeded Purdue (26-9) reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000. Edwards sank 2 of 3 free throws with 1.7 seconds left to send the game to OT.

Matt Haarms and Nojel Eastern added 11 points apiece for the Boilermakers, who advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in their past five attempts. Purdue will play top-seeded Virginia in Saturday’s regional final, with the winner advancing to the Final Four.

Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield scored 21 points apiece for the second-seeded Volunteers (31-6). Jordan Bowden scored 16 points, Lamonte Turner added 15 and Jordan Bone scored 10.

SOUTH REGION

No. 1 Virginia 53, No. 12 Oregon 49

Ty Jerome recorded 13 points, six rebounds and six assists as the Cavaliers held off the Ducks in a Sweet 16 game at Louisville, Ky.

Kihei Clark scored 12 points and sophomore guard De’Andre Hunter added 11 for Virginia (32-3), which reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time in school history.

Louis King scored 16 points for Oregon (25-13). Payton Pritchard added 11 points, and Paul White contributed 10 points and three steals for the Ducks, who had a 10-game winning streak halted.

WEST REGION

No. 1 Gonzaga 72, No. 4 Florida State 58

Rui Hachimura scored 17 points, Brandon Clarke had a double-double, and the Bulldogs finished on a big run to turn away the Seminoles in a Sweet 16 game in Anaheim, Calif. Gonzaga will play in the West Region final on Saturday against third-seeded Texas Tech.

Gonzaga (33-3) led by 14 in the first half but had trouble putting away Florida State, which was within 60-56 before Zach Norvell Jr. stemmed the momentum by hitting a key 3-point shot with 3:06 to go.

Clarke helped subdue the Seminoles (29-8) with two free throws with 2:06 left and a dunk with 1:17 to go. He scored 15 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked five shots. Florida State’s Trent Forrest scored 15 of his 20 points after halftime.

No. 3 Texas Tech 63, No. 2 Michigan 44

Jarrett Culver scored 22 points while the Red Raiders smothered the Wolverines in a historic defensive effort at Anaheim, Calif.

Slideshow (14 Images)

Texas Tech (29-6) harassed Michigan into 32.7 percent shooting, including a 1-for-19 effort from 3-point range. The Wolverines set a program record for fewest points in the first half of an NCAA Tournament game (16) and total points.

Davide Moretti contributed 15 points for Texas Tech, which got 10 from Matt Mooney. Tariq Owens had seven points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis led Michigan (30-7) with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

—Field Level Media