Roundup: Iowa State reportedly hires UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger

UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger is expected to be named the next Iowa State coach, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 15, 2018; Boise, ID, USA; South Dakota State Jackrabbits head coach T.J. Otzelberger reacts in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at Taco Bell Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Otzelberger, 43, was 29-30 in two seasons at UNLV and had a 70-33 record at South Dakota State (2016-19) prior to taking over the Rebels’ program.

Steve Prohm went winless in the Big 12 and 2-22 this past season at Iowa State and was let go on Monday, a decision the Cyclones said was mutual.

Prohm finished 97-95 in six seasons with the Cyclones, including three NCAA Tournament appearances.

--Eastern Michigan head coach Rob Murphy stepped down after a decade running the program to become general manager of the Motor City Cruise, the Detroit Pistons’ NBA G League affiliate.

The second-winningest coach in program history, Murphy went 166-155 in 10 seasons and led the Eagles to the MAC West division title in 2012. Murphy, 47, led EMU to three postseason appearances (2014, 2015, and 2018).

A national search for the program’s 30th head coach will begin immediately, the school said.

--Indiana State named four-time Division II national coach of the year Josh Schertz its new hoops boss.

Schertz comes to Terre Haute after a 13-year tenure as head coach at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn., where he had a career record of 336-68 (.831). Schertz led the Railsplitters to 10 NCAA Division II Tournament appearances and won 13 total conference championships and three Southeast Regional titles.

Schertz replaces Greg Lansing, who owned a 181-164 record in 11 seasons but hadn’t led the Sycamores to the NCAA Tournament since his first season in 2010-11.

--Field Level Media