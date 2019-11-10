Top 25 basketball roundup: Texas upends No. 23 Purdue

Junior guard Matt Coleman III led four scorers in double figures with 22 points as Texas rallied late to upset No. 23 Purdue 70-66 in West Lafayette, Ind.

Nov 9, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Jase Febres shoots over Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) in the 2nd half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

Junior guard Jase Febres hit a 3-pointer with 1:25 left to put Texas ahead to stay 64-62 during a late 8-0 run that was fueled by defense. From there, guards Andrew Jones and Coleman combined to make six straight free throws to close the game out.

Forward Gerald Liddell, back in the lineup after sitting out the season opener with a concussion, added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns (2-0), who snapped Purdue’s 18-game home win streak.

Sophomore guard Sasha Stefanovic led the Boilermakers (1-1) with 14 points, with guards Eric Hunter Jr. and Jahaad Proctor adding 12 points apiece.

No. 7 Maryland 73, Rhode Island 55

Jalen Smith finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and teammate Aaron Wiggins added 13 points and 13 rebounds as the Terrapins bounced back from a slow start and defeated the visiting Rams in College Park, Md.

Smith and Wiggins helped Maryland pull away in the second half. The Terrapins needed to rally for a 35-32 halftime lead after trailing by 12 in the first half but then outscored the Rams 38-23 in the final 20 minutes. Jeff Dowtin scored 14 points to lead Rhode Island.

Senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 14 points for Maryland (2-0), while sophomore guard Eric Ayala added 13 off the bench. Ayala gave the Terrapins a lift after Rhode Island (1-1) stunned Maryland with a quick start and led 24-12 with 8:18 left in the first half.

No. 8 Gonzaga 110, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 60

Filip Petrusev scored 25 points to lead a balanced Bulldogs offense to crush the Golden Lions in Spokane, Wash., as all five Gonzaga starters scored in double figures.

Ryan Woolridge scored 14 points to go along with five rebounds and nine assists, Admon Gilder added 15 points, Anton Watson chipped in with 12 points and eight boards, and Corey Kispert recorded 10 points.

The Zags (2-0) played without Killian Tillie, who is recovering from knee surgery, but the 6-foot-10 senior wasn’t needed as the West Coast Conference power ran past its Southwestern Athletic Conference foe. Shaun Doss led Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-2) with 15 points.

No. 12 Seton Hall 74, Stony Brook 57

Romaro Gill, a 7-foot-2 senior, achieved his first career double-double, and guards Sandro Mamukelashvili and Quincy McKnight combined for 31 points as the host Pirates defeated the Seawolves in South Orange, N.J.

Seton Hall (2-0) overcame the absence of Myles Powell, a first-team preseason All-American guard who did not return after spraining his left ankle with 16:36 left in the first half.

Gill had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Mamukelashvili finished with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting and pulled down five rebounds. McKnight added 14 points with four rebounds and three assists. Jared Rhoden had 11 points. Stony Brook (0-2) was led by Makale Foreman’s 16 points. Elijah Olaniyi and Mouhamadou Gueye each added 14 points.

No. 13 Texas Tech 79, Bethune-Cookman 44

T.J. Holyfield scored 20 points to lead the Red Raiders over the cold-shooting Wildcats in Lubbock, Texas, as Texas Tech won its 49th straight home game against non-conference opponents.

Holyfield was the only Red Raiders player in double figures until 10:38 remained in the game. That’s when Davide Moretti made a 3-pointer to give him 11 points and put Texas Tech ahead 55-31.

Bethune-Cookman (1-1) was led by Malik Maitland’s 13 points. Isaiah Bailey added 11 points for the Wildcats, who shot 29.8 percent from the field, including 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

No. 15 Oregon 106, Boise State 75

Guard Anthony Mathis scored 16 of his career-high 30 points in the first half, and the hot-shooting Ducks coasted past the Broncos in Eugene, Ore.

Mathis, a graduate transfer from New Mexico, knocked down a career high of nine 3-pointers on 11 attempts. Oregon (2-0) also got 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds from senior guard Payton Pritchard, giving him 501 assists for his college career. Pritchard moved into third place in school history, ahead of former NBA player Luke Ridnour, who had 500.

Guard Derrick Alston led Boise State (1-1) with 28 points, and Alex Hobbs added 18. But the Broncos couldn’t contend with Oregon’s 70 percent shooting as a team (42 of 60), including 13 of 19 on 3-pointers.

