Top 25 college basketball roundup: No. 9 Oregon edges No. 24 Arizona

Payton Pritchard stole an inbounds pass with 2.1 seconds to play, and Will Richardson scored 21 points off the bench to lead No. 9 Oregon to a 74-73 overtime win over No. 24 Arizona in their Pac-12 matchup Thursday night in Eugene, Ore.

Jan 9, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats forward Zeke Nnaji (right) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats had two chances to win in the final four seconds, but Nico Mannion, a freshman who led the Wildcats with 20 points and six turnovers, missed a jumper and threw a bad pass.

Pritchard had 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals, and Richardson scored seven of Oregon’s eight overtime points. The Ducks (13-3, 2-1) have won four straight against the Wildcats. Josh Green had 17 points and Zeke Nnaji added 11 points with 14 rebounds for Arizona (11-4, 1-1).

Chris Duarte has 17 points and eight rebounds for the Ducks, who never led by more than three points throughout the game.

No. 1 Gonzaga 94, San Diego 50

Joel Ayayi recorded 20 points and six rebounds as the Bulldogs steamrolled the host Toreros in their West Coast Conference matchup.

Filip Petrusev scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting as the Bulldogs (17-1, 3-0) won their ninth straight contest. Admon Gilder tallied 12 points and Corey Kispert added 10 as Gonzaga defeated San Diego for the 11th consecutive time and 22nd in the past 23 meetings.

Braun Hartfield recorded nine points and seven rebounds, and Yauhen Massalski and Jared Rodriguez also scored nine points for the Toreros (7-11, 0-3). San Diego shot just 32.8 percent from the field, including 3 of 16 from 3-point range. Gonzaga shot 48.6 percent and was 8 of 19 from behind the arc.

No. 8 Michigan State 74, Minnesota 58

Junior Xavier Tillman scored 19 points and pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds to lead the Spartans past the Golden Gophers in East Lansing, Mich., to remain unbeaten in the Big Ten.

Senior Cassius Winston took over late in the game and finished with 27 points and six assists for Michigan State (13-3, 5-0).

Minnesota (8-7, 2-3) never let the game get out of hand thanks to the play of sophomore big man Daniel Oturu. He scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Golden Gophers, who had won four of their previous five games. Marcus Carr chipped in 11 points and Alihan Demir added 10 points.

No. 19 Michigan 84, Purdue 78 (2OT)

Zavier Simpson had 22 points and nine assists and the Wolverines survived a double-overtime scare and a career night from sophomore forward Trevion Williams to top the Boilermakers in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Jon Teske supplied 18 points and nine rebounds for Michigan (11-4 overall, 2-2 Big Ten), and freshman Franz Wagner contributed 15 points. David DeJulius chipped in 11 points.

Williams scored a career-high 36 points and grabbed 20 rebounds. Isaiah Thompson added 14 points for the Boilermakers (9-7, 2-3).

No. 23 Wichita State 76, No. 21 Memphis 67

Big runs early in both halves powered the host Shockers to a defeat of the Tigers in their American Athletic Conference matchup in Wichita, Kan.

Jamarius Burton led the Shockers (14-1, 2-0) with 16 points. Erik Stevenson knocked down three 3-pointers en route to 12 points. Tyson Etienne scored 11 points and led the defensive effort with four steals.

Precious Achiuwa finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead Memphis (12-3, 1-1). Tyler Harris finished with 17 points off the bench.

—Field Level Media