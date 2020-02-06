Top 25 roundup: Baldwin's buzzer-beater lifts No. 19 Butler

Kamar Baldwin hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 19 Butler past No. 10 Villanova 79-76 on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

Feb 5, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Kamar Baldwin (3) celebrates after defeating the Villanova Wildcats 79-76 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

McDermott made two free throws to put Butler ahead 76-73 with 32.5 seconds left. Saddiq Bey then tied the game at 76 for Villanova with a 3-pointer with 24.7 seconds remaining.

Sean McDermott scored 21 points, Bryce Golden added a career-high 18, Baldwin chipped in 17 and Bryce Nze had 12 for the Bulldogs (18-5, 6-4 Big East).

Bey led Villanova with 29 points while Collin Gillespie added 28. The Wildcats (17-5, 7-3) lost their second in a row.

Vanderbilt 99, No. 18 LSU 90

Behind career highs from Max Evans and Saben Lee, the Commodores snapped the longest regular-season conference losing streak in Southeastern Conference history by topping the Tigers in Nashville.

Lee (33 points) and Evans (31) helped the Commodores (9-13, 1-8) end the team’s SEC skid at 26 regular-season games, and 28 games against SEC teams overall. Lee had a game-high six assists. Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jordan Wright pitched in with 13 and 11, respectively.

LSU (17-5, 8-1) was the league’s only unbeaten team in conference play coming in. Emmitt Williams (24 points), Trendon Watford (26) and Javonte Smart and Skylar Mays (15 each) led the Tigers in scoring. Williams pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.

No. 5 Louisville 86, Wake Forest 76

Jordan Nwora had 21 points, and the Cardinals stepped up their defense and used a 15-0 second-half run to overcome a 15-point deficit and record their ninth straight victory over the visiting Demon Deacons.

Dwayne Sutton finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Lamarr Kimble had all 14 of his points in the second half as six players scored in double figures for the Cardinals (20-3, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Louisville leads the league while off to the best ACC start in program history.

Andrien White scored 17 points for Wake Forest (10-12, 3-9), who got 16 points from Olivier Sarr and 14 from Brandon Childress.

No. 12 Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 71

Myles Powell scored a game-high 34 points as the Pirates raced to a big early lead, then held off a late Hoyas run in Washington.

Jared Rhoden added 12 points and nine rebounds for Seton Hall (17-5, 9-1 Big East), which upped its conference lead over second-place Villanova to two games. The Pirates were coming off their first conference loss, on Saturday to Xavier.

Omer Yurtseven led Georgetown (13-10, 3-7) with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Jahvon Blair scored 18 points but made only 4 of 16 field-goal tries, and Terrell Allen hit for 11 but canned just 4 of 17 from the floor.

No. 13 West Virginia 76, Iowa State 61

Oscar Tshiebwe scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Mountaineers past the Cyclones in Big 12 Conference play at Morgantown, W.Va.

Chase Harler added 14 points for West Virginia (18-4, 6-3) while Derek Culver and Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 12 apiece and Jermaine Haley contributed 11. The Mountaineers have won two straight and four of their past five games.

Rasir Bolton led Iowa State (9-13, 2-7) with 18 points. Tyrese Haliburton added 12 for the Cyclones, who took their fourth straight loss and ninth in the past 11 games.

Purdue 104, No. 17 Iowa 68

Evan Boudreaux led five Boilermakers in double figures with 18 points, lifting Purdue to a win over the Hawkeyes at West Lafayette, Ind.

A 3-pointer by walk-on Tommy Luce in the closing minutes put Purdue over the century mark in scoring for the 80th time in program history. The Boilermakers finished the game with a season-high 19 3-pointers, shooting 55.9 percent from 3-point range to post a season-high 104 points.

Jahaad Proctor, Matt Haarms and Sasha Stefanovic each added 15 points for Purdue (13-10, 6-6 Big Ten), which won its second straight. Eric Hunter Jr. chipped in with 13 points. Luka Garza, the Big Ten’s leading scorer at 23 points per game, led Iowa (16-7, 7-5) with 26 points.

Providence 73, No. 21 Creighton 56

A.J. Reeves scored 22 points and Alpha Diallo added 14 as the host Friars rallied from a double-digit first-half deficit to earn a Big East Conference victory over the Bluejays.

Slideshow (6 Images)

David Duke added 12 points as Providence (13-10, 6-4) won its second consecutive game against a ranked team after defeating Butler on Saturday. The Friars finished 2-3 in a five-game stretch against ranked teams, the program’s longest such streak since facing 10 consecutive during the 1990-91 season.

Ty-Shon Alexander scored 15 points while Damien Jefferson and Christian Bishop added 13 each as Creighton (17-6, 6-4) saw its four-game winning streak come to an end.

—Field Level Media