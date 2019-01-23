Top 25 roundup: Buzzer-beater lifts No. 5 Michigan past Minnesota

Charles Matthews made a buzzer-beating put-back shot, and No. 5 Michigan bounced back from its first loss of the season to defeat Minnesota 59-57 on Tuesday at Ann Arbor, Mich.

Ignas Brazdeikis missed a layup with three seconds left, but the ball was tipped to Matthews, who scored the game-winner from the baseline just before the game clock ran out.

Brazdeikis had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Jon Teske supplied 15 points for Michigan. Matthews finished with seven points.

The Wolverines (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) have won their past 19 games at Crisler Center. They lost on the road to Wisconsin on Saturday. Minnesota (14-5, 4-4), which erased a 10-point deficit in the last five minutes, was led by Jordan Murphy’s 15 points and 11 rebounds.

No. 2 Duke 79, Pittsburgh 64

RJ Barrett scored 26 points, and Zion Williamson made his first 10 shots from the field on the way to 25 points as the freshman duo guided the Blue Devils past the host Panthers.

Williamson ended up 11-for-13 from the field, while Barrett was 10-for-24. Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel, a Duke alum, and Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke were on opposite benches. Capel spent the past seven seasons on Duke’s coaching staff, recruiting many of the Blue Devils.

Duke (16-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) played its second full game in a row without Tre Jones, who sustained a separated shoulder last week in an overtime loss to Syracuse. Trey McGowens scored 14 points for Pittsburgh (12-7, 2-4), which has lost two games in a row after an upset victory over Florida State.

No. 3 Virginia 68, Wake Forest 45

Despite a cold shooting night, the Cavaliers dispatched the visiting Demon Deacons in Charlottesville, Va., bouncing back from their first loss of the season despite shooting just 38.6 percent from the floor.

It was also the eighth time this season that Virginia held an opponent to less than 50 points, as Wake Forest made just 30.9 percent of its field-goal attempts.

Jay Huff scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half to join Kyle Guy with 12 points apiece for the Cavaliers (17-1, 5-1 ACC). Wake Forest (8-10, 1-5) never led in the game, with top scorer Brandon Childress managing just 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

No. 8 Kentucky 76, No. 22 Mississippi State 55

PJ Washington scored a game-high 21 points as the Wildcats continued their mid-January run with an easy victory over the Bulldogs in Lexington, Ky.

Tyler Herro added 18 as the Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) won their fifth game in a row. Quinndary Weatherspoon led Mississippi State (14-4, 2-3) with 19 points. Tyson Carter added 11 for the Bulldogs, whose two-game win streak ended.

After leading by eight at halftime, Kentucky saw its edge dwindle to 41-39 when Weatherspoon hit a layup at the 13:39 mark, but a violent block by the Wildcats’ EJ Montgomery led to a dunk by Nick Richards, and soon the Wildcats were back in charge at 49-41.

Northern Illinois 77, No. 14 Buffalo 75

Reserve Noah McCarty was the unlikely hero, hitting the game-winning layup with 0.6 seconds remaining to give the Huskies an upset win over the Bulls in DeKalb, Ill.

It was only the second time in program history Northern Illinois defeated a ranked team at home, with the other time in 1972 against Indiana.

Northern Illinois (11-8, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) led 73-66 with 1:26 left. However, Buffalo (17-2, 5-1) rallied and tied the score with six seconds remaining on a deep 3-pointer by CJ Massinburg. Following a timeout, Trendon Hankerson fed a pass to McCarty, who converted the chance to give the Huskies an upset victory.

Kansas State 58, No. 14 Texas Tech 45

The Jayhawks used another stellar defensive effort to defeat the Red Raiders in Manhattan, Kan., to pull Kansas State into a tie with Kansas for the top spot in the Big 12.

The Wildcats (15-4, 5-2) extended their winning streak to five games after an 0-2 start in conference play. Texas Tech (15-4, 4-3) lost its third straight game after starting the conference season 4-0.

The Wildcats were led by Barry Brown Jr. with 15 points and Dean Wade with 13. Jarrett Culver had 17 points and Tariq Owens 12 for the Red Raiders.

South Carolina 80, No. 16 Auburn 77

Felipe Haase made a go-ahead 3-point basket with 31 seconds to play, and Chris Silva scored 32 points as the Gamecocks knocked off the visiting Tigers in Columbia, S.C. Auburn missed two chances to retake the lead in the final seconds — a 3-point attempt from Chuma Okeke and a jumper from Danjel Purifoy.

It was Haase’s only 3-point attempt of the game. He finished with nine points. Silva nailed two free throws with three seconds remaining for the final margin. He was nearly unstoppable all game, making 11 of 12 shots from the field and 10 of 11 on free throws. He also grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.

Hassani Gravett added 13 points for South Carolina (10-8, 5-1 SEC), which bounced back from a loss at LSU. Gravett also supplied a game-high six assists. Bryce Brown and Jared Harper each scored 17 points, and Okeke had 13 points for Auburn (13-5, 2-3).

No. 18 Villanova 80, Butler 72

Eric Paschall scored 23 points, Phil Booth added 17, and Wildcats defeated the host Bulldogs in Indianapolis.

Collin Gillespie contributed 11 points for Villanova (15-4, 6-0). The Wildcats won their seventh in a row after starting the season 8-4.

Aaron Thompson led Butler (12-8, 3-4 Big East) with 15 points while Sean McDermott added 14. Kamar Baldwin and Jordan Tucker had 11 apiece.

Alabama 74, No. 20 Ole Miss 53

John Petty led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points as the host Crimson Tide took advantage of a big edge in shots attempted to defeat the Rebels in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Petty, who was coming off a 30-point performance in a narrow loss to Tennessee on Saturday, made 6 of 10 field goals. Donta Hall added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Galin Smith scored 10 points for Alabama (12-6, 3-3 SEC).

The Crimson Tide took 15 more shots than Ole Miss, thanks primarily to a 44-32 rebounding edge, including a 20-10 edge in offensive rebounds. Terence Davis topped the Rebels (14-4, 4-2) with 10 points.

