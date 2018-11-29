Top 25 roundup: Forrest saves No. 15 FSU vs. No. 19 Purdue

No. 15 Florida State withstood a furious second-half rally by No. 19 Purdue as the Seminoles scored their conference a win in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge with a 73-72 victory on Wednesday night in Tallahassee, Fla.

Nov 28, 2018; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Trent Forrest (3) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State took the lead with 5.2 seconds to go on a leaning jumper in the lane by guard Trent Forrest. Purdue had turned the ball over on an inbounds pass with 16 seconds remaining and a 72-71 lead. After his go-ahead leaner, Forrest played hero on the defensive end by stealing Purdue’s inbounds pass and running out the clock.

Forrest finished with only nine points and three steals, but his final two points and steal were the most important as the Seminoles (6-1) scored their second victory of the season over a Top 25 team.

Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline brought the Boilermakers (5-2) back in the second half and finished with 24 and 21 points, respectively. M.J. Walker led Florida State with 13 points.

No. 4 Virginia 76, No. 24 Maryland 71

Kyle Guy scored 18 points and Ty Jerome added 17 as the visiting Cavaliers remained unbeaten with a win over the Terrapins in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.

Guy (5 of 9 on 3-pointers) and Jerome (3 of 7 from deep) led five Cavaliers in double figures as they held Maryland (6-1) to a season-low 71 points. It was the most points the Cavaliers (7-0) have allowed this season.

De’Andre Hunter finished with 15 points in the win, while Jack Salt added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Braxton Key finished with 10 points.

No. 6 Tennessee 95, Eastern Kentucky 67

Grant Williams posted a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Volunteers coasted to a win over the visiting Colonels.

Admiral Schofield added 20 points on 8-for-9 shooting for the Volunteers, who led by at least 18 points throughout the second half. Tennessee’s Jordan Bone (14 points) and Yves Pons (10) also finished in double figures.

Tennessee (5-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season, an overtime defeat against No. 2 Kansas in the final of the NIT Season Tip-Off. The Volunteers increased their home winning streak to 12 games dating to the end of last season.

No. 7 Michigan 84, No. 11 North Carolina 67

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis scored 24 points and Charles Matthews posted 21 points as the Wolverines manhandled the Tar Heels in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Jordan Poole knocked in 18 points as Michigan (7-0) avenged a road loss from a season ago in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Freshman Coby White led North Carolina with 12 points, but he had only four in the second half. Luke Maye had 11 points and 15 rebounds, yet the Tar Heels (6-2) lost for the second time in a week’s span.

No. 8 Auburn 99, Saint Peter’s 49

Junior forward Anfernee McLemore matched his career best of 19 points and senior guard Bryce Brown also scored 19 as the Tigers dismantled the visiting Peacocks in a nonconference game.

Junior center Austin Wiley recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots and senior wing Malik Dunbar made four 3-pointers while scoring 14 points for Auburn (6-1). Sophomore forward Chuma Okeke added 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting and junior guard Jared Harper recorded eight assists.

The Tigers racked up 16 steals — McLemore and Harper had three apiece — and connected on 15 of 31 3-point attempts. Auburn shot 48 percent overall and held a 47-38 rebounding edge over Saint Peter’s (1-5).

No. 10 Kentucky 90, Monmouth 44

The Wildcats cruised to their sixth win in a row, overpowering the winless Hawks in Lexington, Ky.

Kentucky, which improved to 6-0 on a seven-game homestand after a season-opening loss to Duke, breezed from start to finish. The Wildcats (6-1) outscored Monmouth (0-8) 44-22 in the first half and 46-22 in the second stanza.

Kentucky placed four players in double figures topped by Tyler Herro with 16. Keldon Johnson added 15, Quade Green had 14 and Reid Travis scored 13.

Syracuse 72, No. 16 Ohio State 62

Tyus Battle scored 20 points, and the Orange knocked the Buckeyes from the ranks of the unbeaten with a victory in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Columbus, Ohio.

Elijah Hughes had 18 points and Oshae Brissett 14 for Syracuse (4-2), which was down 31-29 at the half. Battle stopped a 6-0 Ohio State stretch with a field goal with 1:06 left to put the Orange ahead 66-58, sealing the win.

C.J. Jackson scored 19 points, Kaleb Wesson added 13 and Kyle Young had a career-high 12 points for the Buckeyes (6-1).

