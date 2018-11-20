Top 25 roundup: Freshmen lift No. 1 Duke over San Diego St.

R.J. Barrett scored 20 points to lead five Blue Devils in double-figures as No. 1 Duke opened play in the Maui Invitational by drubbing San Diego State 90-64 on Monday in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Nov 19, 2018; Lahaina, HI, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard RJ Barrett takes a shot against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half during round 1 of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Duke’s top four scorers were freshmen, with Cam Reddish scoring 16 points, Tre Jones adding 14 points and Zion Williamson chipping in with 13 points. Each of them made at least one 3-point basket.

Reddish, who sat out the second half of a game last week because of general soreness, was clicking pretty much from the get-go. Jack White added 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Blue Devils, who have won all four games this season by double-digit margins.

Duke (4-0) faces No. 8 Auburn, an 88-79 overtime winner against Xavier in the first game, in Tuesday’s semifinal round. San Diego State (2-1) takes on the Musketeers in the consolation bracket.

No. 7 North Carolina 101, St. Francis (Pa.) 76

Cameron Johnson scored 20 points and reserve Nassir Little notched 19 as the Tar Heels put away the stubborn Red Flash in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Coby White’s 16 points and Brandon Robinson’s 11 points added to another big offensive outing for the Tar Heels, who’ve won three home games in a row.

Little, a freshman forward, had three-point plays on consecutive possessions as part of a personal stretch of eight straight North Carolina points as the Tar Heels pulled away.

No. 8 Auburn 88, Xavier 79 (OT)

Bryce Brown and Jared Harper scored five points each in overtime as the Tigers fought off an upset bid from the Musketeers to prevail in the opening game of the Maui Invitational.

The Tigers (4-0) will next face No. 1 Duke, and the Musketeers (2-2) will face San Diego State. Both games will be played Tuesday.

Brown scored a game-high 26 points, Harper had 25 and the Tigers outscored the Musketeers 11-2 in overtime. Chuma Okeke added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Austin Wiley came off the bench to score 11.

No. 12 Kansas State 82, Missouri 67

The Wildcats used a 15-0 run wrapped around halftime to defeat the Tigers in the championship game of the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. It was the first regular-season tournament title for the Wildcats since 2011.

The Wildcats (5-0), who had made 13 three-pointers in four previous games, made 12 against the Tigers. The Wildcats shot 54.5 percent from the field, including 50 percent from 3-point range.

Kansas State had four players in double-figures, led by Dean Wade with 21 points. Barry Brown Jr. had 19 points, Xavier Sneed had 13 and Kamau Stokes had 10.

No. 14 Florida State 93, Canisius 61

The Seminoles improved to 3-0 with a win against the Golden Griffins in the opening game of the AdvoCare Invitational in Tallahassee, Fla.

Forward Mfiondu Kabengele led the Seminoles with a career-high 18 points and six rebounds. Fellow forward Terance Mann and M.J. Walker added 12 points each to help Florida State continue its unbeaten start to the season.

Canisius, down 15 points at halftime, stormed out of the locker room and opened the second half on a 14-5 run to cut the Seminoles’ lead to 47-41 with just over 13 minutes left to play. But Florida State responded with a run of its own, outscoring the Golden Griffins 14-3 over the next three minutes to pull comfortably back ahead 61-44 with 10 minutes left in the game.

No. 16 Clemson 72, Akron 69

The Tigers shook off the Zips in the final minutes and opened the 2018 Cayman Islands Classic with a victory in a mid-morning tipoff.

Clemson (4-0) had four players score in double figures, led by senior guard Shelton Mitchell with 22 points.

Loren Cristian Jackson hit a 3-pointer to pull Akron within four, 63-59, with 2:58 left in the game, before the Zips (3-1) hit the snooze button on the offensive end. Clemson kept Akron off the boards for the next 2:31.

—Field Level Media