Top 25 roundup: Historic win for Huggins as No. 14 WVU routs Missouri

No. 14 West Virginia rattled off 21 straight points early in the second half to break open a tight game and coast to a 74-51 win Saturday over Missouri in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Morgantown, W.Va.

Jan 20, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) and guard Jermaine Haley (10) and guard Chase Harler (14) and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) celebrate from the bench during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Bob Huggins’ 876th career win lifted the Mountaineers coach into a tie for seventh place on the NCAA list with Kentucky icon Adolph Rupp.

Miles McBride came off the bench to score 15 points for the Mountaineers (16-3), while Jermaine Haley added 15 points and nine rebounds. Oscar Tshiebwe added 14 points and eight rebounds as West Virginia dominated the glass 50-30, getting 12 boards from reserve forward Gabe Osabuohien.

Torrence Watson scored a game-high 19 points off the bench to pace the Tigers, who dropped to 9-10 after converting only 28.3 percent of their shot attempts from the field, including 7 of 26 from the 3-point line. Missouri missed four free throws (14 of 18) after going 56 of 57 in its previous two games.

No. 1 Baylor 72, Florida 61

Devonte Bandoo and MaCio Teague each scored 16 points as the Bears extended the nation’s second-longest active winning streak to 16 games by beating the Gators in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at Gainesville, Fla.

Davion Mitchell scored 12 points and Mark Vital grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bears (17-1), whose winning streak trails only San Diego State’s 20-game string.

Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points and Andrew Nembhard added 16 for the Gators (12-7), who committed just seven turnovers but were outrebounded 37-26.

No. 2 Gonzaga 92, Pacific 59

Killian Tillie matched his season high of 22 points, collected eight rebounds and equaled his career high of four blocked shots to help the Bulldogs beat the Tigers in the West Coast Conference mismatch in Spokane, Wash.

Corey Kispert scored 16 points and Filip Petrusev added 15 for Gonzaga (21-1, 7-0), which stretched the nation’s longest home-court winning streak to 35. The Bulldogs also extended their record of consecutive WCC regular-season victories to 34.

Jahlil Tripp scored 21 points for the Tigers (15-8, 3-4), who lost their third straight game and fourth in the past five. Pierre Crockrell II added 10 points for Pacific, which dropped its 15th consecutive contest against Gonzaga and is 1-17 all-time in the series.

No. 3 Kansas 74, Tennessee 68

Udoka Azubuike, the lone big man available for the Jayhawks, posted 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks while overcoming foul trouble in a win over the Volunteers at Lawrence, Kan.

Suspensions handed to forwards Silvio De Sousa and David McCormack for their roles in a brawl Tuesday with players from Kansas State left Azubuike to fill all needs in the post.

Azubuike logged 27 minutes as the Jayhawks (16-3) adapted to a small lineup behind sophomores Devon Dotson and Ochai Agbaji, who contributed 22 and 16 points. Forward Yves Pons scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Volunteers (12-7) in a game that was part of the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

No. 5 Florida State 85, Notre Dame 84

Wyatt Wilkes scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half and the host Seminoles held on to beat the Fighting Irish in Tallahassee, Fla., and remain in first in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

RaiQuan Gray and Trent Forrest each added 13 points for the Seminoles, who improved to 17-2 overall and 7-1 in the ACC. Notre Dame (11-8, 2-6) was led by guard Prentiss Hubb with 24 points.

Florida State led 85-79 with 28 seconds to go when Notre Dame made a late rally. Hubb drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 85-82 with 19 seconds remaining, and Juwan Durham had a steal and a layup to pull the Fighting Irish within 85-84 with 17 seconds left. But Dane Goodwin missed a 3-point attempt just before the buzzer.

No. 6 Louisville 80, Clemson 62

Darius Perry scored a career-high 19 points as the Cardinals rolled past the Tigers in an ACC game in Louisville.

The Cardinals’ sixth consecutive victory pushed Louisville to 17-3 overall and 8-1 in conference. Clemson lost for the second time in six games and fell to 10-9 (4-5).

Perry led three other teammates in double figures as Louisville had four double-digit scorers for a second consecutive game. Freshman guard Samuell Williamson came off the bench to score 14 points while senior center Steven Enoch added 11 and junior forward Jordan Nwora had 10.

No. 7 Dayton 87, Richmond 79

Obi Toppin collected 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Flyers built a 20-point lead and held off a late run by the host Spiders in Atlantic 10 Conference action.

Jalen Crutcher added 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Flyers (18-2, 7-0), while reserve guard Ibi Watson and Ryan Mikesell chipped in 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Jacob Gilyard scored a game-high 27 points and Nick Sherod added 23 for the Spiders (15-5, 5-2), who could have tied Dayton for first place with a win. Nathan Cayo added 15, but Richmond hit just 39.1 percent from the field and was outrebounded 41-31.

No. 9 Villanova 64, Providence 60

Collin Gillespie scored 18 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 17 as the Wildcats extended their winning streak to six games in a road win over the Friars.

Saddiq Bey scored 13 points and Justin Moore added 10 for the Wildcats (16-3, 6-1 Big East), who continued to keep pace just behind first-place Seton Hall, which is a perfect 7-0 in conference play.

Nate Watson scored 18 points for the Friars (11-10, 4-4), who have lost three straight and four of five since their 3-0 start in conference play. Providence leading scorer Alpha Diallo was held scoreless (0-for-6) over just 14 minutes after his playing time was limited in the first half because of foul trouble.

No. 15 Kentucky 76, No. 18 Texas Tech 74

Nick Richards hit two free throws with 10.3 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Wildcats forced a turnover on the Red Raiders’ last possession for a victory in a raucous atmosphere during the Big 12/SEC Challenge at Lubbock, Texas.

Richards led the Wildcats (15-4) with 25 points and 14 rebounds, making five free throws in overtime. Immanuel Quickley added 21 points for Kentucky in its third consecutive victory.

Texas Tech (12-7) got 18 points from Kyler Edwards and 15 from Davide Moretti. The Red Raiders came back from a 10-point deficit in the second half to force overtime in one of the marquee matchups of the annual cross-conference challenge.

No. 16 Auburn 80, Iowa State 76

Isaac Okoro and Samir Doughty took charge in the second half as the Tigers held on for a win over the Cyclones in a Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup in Auburn, Ala.

Okoro scored 14 of his 19 points and Doughty got 10 of his 18 after the intermission to help the Tigers (17-2) stymie the Cyclones (9-10) and post their 14th consecutive home win.

Rasir Bolton overcame foul trouble to score a game-high 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton and Terrence Lewis added 12 each for Iowa State.

SMU 74, No. 20 Memphis 70

Kendric Davis led four players scoring in double figures as the visiting Mustangs rallied from a late 11-point deficit to upset the Tigers.

SMU (15-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference), closed the game on a 15-0 run over the final 6:01, erasing a 70-59 deficit and handing Memphis its second consecutive AAC loss.

The Tigers (14-5, 3-3) dropped an 80-40 decision on Wednesday at Tulsa. It is the most lopsided defeat a Top 25-ranked team sustained to an unranked opponent in 27 years.

No. 21 Illinois 64, Michigan 62

Ayo Dosunmu scored a career-high 27 points, including the game-winner in the final second, as the Illini stretched their winning streak to six games by defeating the slumping Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Dosunmu also grabbed seven rebounds for the Illini (15-5 overall, 7-2 Big Ten), who took sole possession of first place in the conference. Andres Feliz had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Trent Frazier added 10 points.

Zavier Simpson scored 17 points for the Wolverines (11-8, 2-6), who have lost four straight. Jon Teske and Franz Wagner each had 12 points, but Michigan lost to Illinois for the second time this season.

Arizona State 66, No. 22 Arizona 65

Remy Martin scored 24 points and led a stirring second-half comeback from a 22-point deficit, while Alonzo Verge Jr. hit a driving layup with nine seconds remaining as the host Sun Devils upset the Wildcats in Tempe, Ariz.

Rob Edwards had 15 points — including three 3-pointers — and seven rebounds, and Verge had 13 points for the Sun Devils (12-7, 3-3 Pac-12), who fell behind 37-15 with 5:35 left in the first half before recovering to split the season series.

Zeke Nnaji had 21 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double, Nico Mannion had 16 points (including a season-high four 3-pointers), and Dylan Smith had 10 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (13-6, 3-3), who beat the Sun Devils 75-47 in the first meeting Jan. 4 in Tucson.

No. 23 Colorado 76, Washington 62

Tyler Bey returned from a one-game absence due to a finger injury and led a balanced attack with 16 points as the Buffaloes cruised past Washington in their Pacific-12 matchup in Boulder, Colo.

McKinley Wright IV added 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds, and Lucas Siewert came off the bench to score 12 points for the Buffaloes (16-4, 5-2), who snapped a five-game losing streak against Washington.

Freshman forward Isaiah Stewart led the Huskies (12-9, 2-6) with 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting from the field to go with eight rebounds. Nahziah Carter and RaeQuan Battle each scored 12 for Washington.

No. 24 Rutgers 75, Nebraska 72

Geo Baker hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with one second remaining as the Scarlet Knights survived blowing a 14-point lead against the Cornhuskers to remain unbeaten at home with a dramatic Big Ten victory in Piscataway, N.J.

Slideshow (26 Images)

Playing their second game as a ranked team for the first time since the end of the 1978-79 season, the Scarlet Knights (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) scored the final nine points in the win.

Caleb McConnell and Jacob Young added 12 points apiece for Rutgers, which shot 45.2 percent and completed its first sweep of a conference opponent since entering the Big Ten in 2014-15. Cam Mack led Nebraska with 16 of his 19 points after halftime but the Cornhuskers (7-13, 2-7) saw their losing streak reach a season-high five games.

—Field Level Media