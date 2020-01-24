Top 25 roundup: Indiana pulls off upset over No. 11 Michigan St.

Center Joey Brunk and guard Al Durham made big baskets down the stretch Thursday night, lifting host Indiana to a 67-63 upset win over No. 11 Michigan State in Bloomington, Ind.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 15, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Joey Brunk (50) is fouled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Myles Johnson (15) during the first half at Rutgers Athletic Center (RAC). Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Durham hit a 3-pointer with 1:52 remaining, breaking a 60-60 tie to put the Hoosiers up 63-60. Then, after Xavier Tillman made an inside basket to cut Indiana’s lead to 63-62, Brunk made a putback basket with a minute left to put Indiana up 65-62.

Brunk led the Hoosiers (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) with 14 points. Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis added 12 points and Durham had 11 points.

Winston led Michigan State (14-5, 6-2) with 17 points and five assists, with forward Aaron Henry adding 12 points.

No. 12 Oregon 79, USC 70 (2 OT)

Chris Duarte scored nine of his 30 points in two overtimes, including a key 3-pointer along with a steal and layup in the second overtime, leading the Ducks past the Trojans in Eugene, Ore.

Duarte added 11 rebounds and eight steals, and Payton Pritchard had 24 points as the Ducks (16-4, 5-2 Pac-12) improved to 11-0 at home this season with their 16th straight win at Matthew Knight Arena going back to last season.

Onyeka Okongwu scored 23 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked six shots for the Trojans (15-4, 4-2). USC had won nine of its last 10 games until Thursday’s loss.

No. 23 Colorado 78, Washington State 56

Lucas Siewert had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Evan Battey added 12 points and 10 boards, and the host Buffaloes topped the Cougars in Boulder, Colo.

D’Shawn Schwartz added 13 points and McKinley Wright IV had 10 points and 10 assists for the Buffaloes (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12). CJ Elleby scored 15 points and Daron Henson had 13 for the Cougars (12-8, 3-4). Washington State scored just six points in the final 12:12 of the game.

Washington State missed nine straight field goals and had two turnovers during a stretch without a basket that lasted 6:46. Jervae Robinson broke the drought with a 3-pointer with 5:26 left.

No. 25 Houston 63, UConn 59

Caleb Mills scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and DeJon Jarreau had a near triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as the host Cougars escaped with a wild win over the Huskies.

Slideshow (3 Images)

With the game tied at 55-55 entering the final minute, Houston (15-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) scored six straight points to take a 61-55 lead with 12 seconds left. But Jarreau was whistled for a technical foul after taunting Huskies coach Dan Hurley following a UConn basket, then a turnover gave the Huskies (10-8, 1-4) the ball with a chance to tie or win with 7.3 seconds left.

Temi Aiyegbusi missed a jumper and Mills was fouled. He made the clinching free throws with two seconds left.

—Field Level Media