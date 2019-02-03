Top 25 roundup: Indiana stuns No. 6 Michigan State

Indiana, entering play Saturday with a seven-game losing streak and the worst 3-point shooting percentage in the Big Ten, shot 50 percent from long range to upset No. 6 Michigan State 79-75 in overtime at East Lansing, Mich.

Feb 2, 2019; East Lansing, MI, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Romeo Langford (0) grabs a rebound over Michigan State Spartans forward Kenny Goins (25) during the second half of a game at the Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

The Hoosiers (13-9, 4-7 Big Ten) sank 10 of 20 from 3-point range, including 7 of 10 in the second half, to win for just the second time in their last 23 trips to the Breslin Center. Romeo Langford scored 19 to lead the way while Aljami Durham scored 14.

It was Michigan State’s first game since learning junior guard Joshua Langford (foot) was lost for the season, and the Spartans failed to find any offensive flow and were terrible from the free-throw line.

The defeat gives Michigan State (18-4, 9-2) its first back-to-back losses since the final two games of the 2017 regular season. Cassius Winston scored 26 points and had seven assists for the Spartans.

No. 1 Tennessee 93, Texas A&M 76

Grant Williams scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, and the Volunteers maintained their torrid start with a win over the Aggies at College Station, Texas.

Tennessee (20-1, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) set a school record with its 16th win in a row. The Volunteers surpassed the previous mark that was set over parts of three seasons beginning in 1915 and ending in 1917.

Wendell Mitchell scored 18 points to lead Texas A&M (8-12, 1-7), which energized its home crowd with a terrific upset bid. After falling behind by 19 in the first half, the Aggies trailed by only two with 10:53 remaining but could not seal the comeback.

No. 2 Duke 91, St. John’s 61

Freshman Zion Williamson put on another show, scoring 29 points on a variety of moves and dunks as the Blue Devils decked the visiting Red Storm in Durham, N.C.

Williamson made 13 of 17 shots from the field and was credited with five steals. He didn’t play in the final 5:46. Cam Reddish added 16 points and RJ Barrett had 15 points for the Blue Devils (19-2), who have won five games in a row.

LJ Figueroa posted 14 points and Marvin Clark II had 12 points for the Red Storm (16-6), which shot 5 of 26 on 3-point attempts.

No. 3 Virginia 56, Miami 46

The Cavaliers weathered a slow offensive day and pulled away from the Hurricanes in Charlottesville, Va.

Playing without Ty Jerome, who sat out due to a back injury, the Cavaliers crept back to their roots of tough defense and held a ninth opponent under 50 points this season. De’Andre Hunter led Virginia (20-1, 8-1 ACC) with 14 points while Mamadi Diakite had 11 points and three blocks.

Miami (9-12, 1-8 ACC) shot just 34 percent from the floor and never got closer than four points in the second half as it was held to 4-of-21 shooting from beyond the arc. Chris Lykes scored 16 points to lead the Hurricanes.

No. 4 Gonzaga 85, San Diego 69

Rui Hachimura scored 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Toreros in Spokane, Wash.

Gonzaga (21-2, 8-0 West Coast Conference) extended its winning streak to 12 games since losing at North Carolina on Dec. 15. The Bulldogs have won nine straight against San Diego (15-8, 4-4). They are 16-0 against the Toreros at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

San Diego’s Isaiah Pineiro tied his career high with 30 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. He also had 11 rebounds, giving him his eighth double-double of the season.

No. 7 Kentucky 65, Florida 54

Tyler Herro scored 19 points and was among three Wildcats in double figures, lifting them to a win over the Gators at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

P.J. Washington added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Keldon Johnson scored 10 points, allowing Kentucky (18-3, 7-1 SEC) to rally from down 42-31 early in the second half and pick up its eighth straight win.

Andrew Nembhard led the Gators (12-9, 4-4 SEC) with 12 points and three assists. KeVaughn Allen added 11 points while Jalen Hudson had 11 points off the bench.

No. 8 Nevada 93, Boise State 73

Caleb Martin scored 30 points, and brother Cody Martin added a season-high 21 points plus seven assists and four steals to lead the Wolf Pack to their seventh straight victory, a rout of the Broncos in Reno, Nev.

Jordan Caroline finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season, and Jazz Johnson (12) and Tre’Shawn Thurman (10) also scored in double figures for Nevada (21-1, 8-1 Mountain West), which extended its home win streak to 14 games in a row.

Alex Hobbs scored 21 points, and Justinian Jessup and Derrick Alston each added 19 points for Boise State (10-12, 5-4), which had a two-game winning streak snapped. Zach Haney finished with 12 points for the Broncos.

No. 9 North Carolina 79, No. 15 Louisville 69

Luke Maye scored 20 points as the Tar Heels avenged an earlier loss by whipping the Cardinals in Louisville, Ky.

North Carolina built a big lead in the first half and withstood a few mini-rallies from Louisville to secure its fifth consecutive victory and knock the Cardinals out of a share of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference. North Carolina (17-4, 7-1 ACC) is just a half-game out of the top spot in the league.

Dwayne Sutton (19 points), Christen Cunningham (15 points) and Jordan Nwora (11 points) led Louisville (16-6, 7-2).

No. 11 Kansas 79, No. 16 Texas Tech 63

Dedric Lawson recorded his 15th double-double of the season, amassing 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Jayhawks snapped a two-game losing streak by trouncing the Red Raiders at Lawrence, Kan.

Kansas (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) bolted to a double-digit lead before 10 minutes had elapsed in the first half, then expanded the margin to 20 by halftime. Freshman Devon Dotson added a career-high 20 points for the Jayhawks.

Texas Tech (17-5, 5-4), which shot just 34.4 percent from the floor, was led by Davide Moretti with 14 points. Tariq Owens contributed 12 points and 10 boards.

No. 12 Virginia Tech 47, No. 23 North Carolina State 24

Kerry Blackshear scored 11 of his game-high 13 points in the second half as the Hokies pulled away in a stunningly low-scoring ACC game, routing the Wolfpack in Raleigh, N.C.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 11 for the Hokies (18-3, 7-2), who struggled offensively without injured Justin Robinson (toe). They made only 35.6 percent from the field and were held more than 30 points under their season average.

But none of it mattered against the Wolfpack (16-6, 4-5). NC State made only 9 of 54 shots from the field (16.7 percent), including 2 of 28 from the 3-point arc, and was held 60 points below its season average. The Wolfpack put up the lowest point total by a ranked team since the shot clock was implemented for the 1985-86 season.

Arkansas 90, No. 19 LSU 89

Mason Jones made a twisting jumper in the lane with 22 seconds left, and the Razorbacks foiled a furious comeback by the Tigers from an 18-point, second-half deficit in Baton Rouge, La.

Jones’ go-ahead basket came after a poor decision by LSU’s Tremont Waters cost the Tigers dearly. With the Tigers leading 89-88, Waters attempted an alley-oop pass to Naz Reid from well behind the 3-point arc, and the turnover gave Arkansas the chance for the go-ahead basket.

Daniel Gafford led the Razorbacks (13-8, 4-4 SEC) with 23 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the floor. LSU (17-4, 7-1) saw its 10-game winning streak end. Reid led the Tigers with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Ja’vonte Smart had 18 points.

No. 20 Iowa State 65, Texas 60

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 15 points and Marial Shayok added 12, including six in the final four minutes, as the Cyclones outslugged the Longhorns in Ames, Iowa.

The Longhorns closed within 59-58 on a tip-in by Jaxson Hayes before a jumper by Nick Weiler-Babb pushed Iowa State’s lead back to three, 61-58, with 1:05 to go. Shayok’s jumper with 23 seconds left was answered by two free throws from Texas’ Kerwin Roach II. Shayok added two points from the foul line with 13 seconds remaining to cement the win.

The win was the third straight for the Cyclones (17-5, 6-3 Big 12). Roach led all scorers with 19 points, with Matt Coleman III scoring 13 and Hayes adding 10 for the Longhorns (12-10, 4-5).

No. 22 Mississippi State 81, Ole Miss 75

Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 27 points, including eight in the final 5 1/2 minutes, as the visiting Bulldogs held off the Rebels at Oxford, Miss.

Reggie Perry added 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Bulldogs (16-5, 4-4 SEC) avenged an 81-77 home loss to the Rebels (14-7, 4-4) three weeks ago by an almost identical score.

Breein Tyree scored 25 points, Terence Davis added 15, Devontae Shuler had 14 and Bruce Stevens 13 to lead Ole Miss, which lost for the fifth time in six games after a 10-game winning streak.

No. 25 Florida State 59, Georgia Tech 49

Terance Mann and Mfiondu Kabengele scored 12 points apiece as the Seminoles won their third straight game, handling the Yellow Jackets in Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida State (16-5, 4-4 ACC) won despite shooting only 34.8 percent from the floor and hitting just 4 of 16 3-pointers. Trent Forrest added nine points, six rebounds and three assists.

Georgia Tech (11-11, 3-6) was led by Abdoulaye Gueye with 15 points, his sixth straight game in double figures, and seven rebounds. Jose Alvarado, the team’s leading scorer this season, failed to score and went 0-for-10 from the field before fouling out.

—Field Level Media