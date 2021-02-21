Top 25 roundup: Kentucky pummels No. 19 Tennessee

An early run gave Kentucky a big lead and the visitors rolled to a 70-55 victory over No. 19 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon at Knoxville, Tenn.

Feb 20, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaiah Jackson (right) dunks against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats got their third straight win and first win over a Top 25 opponent this season after five previous losses. A 15-0 run by Kentucky, highlighted by a Jacob Toppin dunk off an inbound pass, gave the Wildcats a 23-10 lead with 10:14 to play in the opening half.

Isaiah Jackson led Kentucky with 16 points for the game, and Davion Mintz scored all 15 of his points in the first half for Kentucky (8-13, 7-7 in SEC), which got a team-high 14 rebounds from Keion Brooks Jr.

Victor Bailey Jr. led Tennessee (15-6, 8-6) with 18 points and Keon Johnson added 15. The Volunteers shot 18-for-56 (32.1 percent) from the field for the game.

No. 5 Illinois 94, Minnesota 63

Ayo Dosunmu recorded his second career triple-double, collecting 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, to lead the Illini in a rout over the Golden Gophers at Minneapolis.

Kofi Cockburn scored 22 points and Trent Frazier had 15 points and six steals for Illinois (16-5, 12-3 Big Ten), which won its seventh straight game.

Illinois shot 56.1 percent from the field (37 of 66) and outrebounded the Golden Gophers 37-27. Jamal Mashburn scored 16 points and Marcus Carr and Brandon Johnson each scored 12 points in defeat for Minnesota (13-10, 6-10), which has lost three in a row and six of its last eight.

No. 8 Alabama 82, Vanderbilt 78

The Crimson Tide struggled to find separation, but thanks to a season-high 27 points from Jaden Shackelford, they eked out the victory over the visiting Commodores in Southeastern Conference play at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Jahvon Quinerly and Alex Reese chipped in with 15 and 10 points, respectively, for the Crimson Tide (18-5, 13-1 SEC) on Alabama’s Senior Day.

Scotty Pippen Jr. had 24 points and four assists for Vanderbilt (6-12, 2-10), while Dylan Disu had his second straight double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

No. 10 Villanova 68, UConn 60

Collin Gillespie scored 20 points, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 17 points and 11 rebounds and the Wildcats pulled away from the visiting Huskies in a Big East game.

Justin Moore and Jermaine Samuels contributed 11 points apiece for the Wildcats (14-3, 9-2 Big East).

James Bouknight led UConn (10-6, 7-6) with 21 points and 10 rebounds while R.J. Cole added 10 points, Tyrese Martin had nine points and 11 rebounds and Isaiah Whaley chipped in with four blocked shots.

No. 13 West Virginia 84, No. 12 Texas 82

Miles McBride scored 17 points and Sean McNeil added 16 as the Mountaineers held on to beat the Longhorns in a crucial Big 12 Conference game at Austin, Texas.

The Mountaineers trailed by 19 points early in the second half but roared back to take a 78-76 lead. The Longhorns’ Andrew Jones missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds to play. After the ball bounced out of bounds and a pair of timeouts, Texas’ Jericho Sims had his attempted layup tipped at the buzzer.

Derek Culver, Taz Sherman and Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 14 points each for West Virginia (15-6, 8-4 Big 12). Courtney Ramey made seven 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 28 points before fouling out with 2:27 to play. Matt Coleman III had 20 points and Sims scored 14 for the Longhorns (13-6, 7-5).

No. 23 Kansas 67, No. 15 Texas Tech 61

David McCormack scored in double figures for the eighth time in the past nine games, recording 17 points as the Jayhawks downed the Red Raiders at Lawrence, Kan.

McCormack made his first seven attempts from the field, finished 7-for-10, and added eight rebounds as Kansas (17-7, 11-5 Big 12) won its fifth straight game while beginning a closing stretch of three games in a row against ranked Big 12 opponents.

Texas Tech (14-7, 6-6), playing its first game since Feb. 9 following three consecutive postponements, saw Marcus Santos-Silva and Kevin McCullar score 12 points each and added eight and seven rebounds, respectively.

No. 16 Florida State 79, Pittsburgh 72

Playing only their fourth road contest of the season did not faze the Seminoles as they knocked off the host Panthers.

RaiQuan Gray paced another balanced scoring effort from the Seminoles with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Florida State (13-3, 9-2 ACC) improved to 2-2 on the road and three of their final four scheduled regular-season games will take place away from Tallahassee.

Justin Champagnie led the Panthers with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Xavier Johnson finished with 15 points. Pitt (9-9, 5-8), which played without second-leading scorer and rebounder Au’Diese Toney (concussion), lost its fourth consecutive game and seventh in its past eight.

No. 20 Missouri 93, South Carolina 78

Jeremiah Tilmon returned to action with 17 points as the Tigers defeated the host Gamecocks at Columbia, S.C.

Missouri (14-6, 7-6 SEC) snapped a three-game losing streak and gave coach Cuonzo Martin his 250th career victory. Tilmon came off the bench to shoot 5-for-5 from the floor and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line after missing two games due to a death in his family.

AJ Lawson scored 22 points and Keyshawn Bryant 15 for the Gamecocks (5-11, 3-9), who absorbed their fifth consecutive defeat.

--Field Level Media