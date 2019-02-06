Top 25 roundup: KSU upsets No. 13 Kansas

Kansas State used a strong second half to defeat No. 13 Kansas 74-67 in the 290th version of the Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday night at Manhattan, Kan.

Feb 5, 2019; Manhattan, KS, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Dean Wade (32) dribbles the ball around Kansas Jayhawks forward Dedric Lawson (1) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats (17-4, 7-2 Big 12) took the lead with 16:39 to go on a 3-pointer by Barry Brown Jr. Although Kansas cut the lead to one point on several occasions, it never could take the lead again. Kansas State outscored the Jayhawks 44-34 after intermission.

Brown led Kansas State with 18 points, and Xavier Sneed added 14. Kansas (17-6, 6-4) got 18 points from Dedric Lawson and 13 from Devon Dotson

The road has been a challenge for Kansas this season. The Jayhawks are now just 1-4 in Big 12 road games, 1-6 overall on opposing teams’ courts.

No. 1 Tennessee 72, Missouri 60

Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield scored 13 points apiece, and the Volunteers extended their school-record winning streak to 17 games with a victory over the Tigers in Knoxville, Tenn.

Jordan Bowden added 12 points and Jordan Bone recorded 11 points and seven assists for the Volunteers (21-1, 9-0 Southeastern Conference). It is the first time Tennessee has ever started SEC play with nine straight wins.

Javon Pickett scored 12 points for Missouri but was just 5 of 18 from the field.

Jordan Geist added 11 points, and Xavier Pinson registered 10 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (11-10, 2-7).

No. 2 Duke 80, Boston College 55

Cam Reddish scored a team-high 24 points, Zion Williamson added 16 points and 17 rebounds, and the Blue Devils overcame a slow start for a win over the Eagles in Durham, N.C.

Duke (20-2, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed by two points at halftime but posted a 52-25 advantage in the second half to increase its winning streak to six. RJ Barrett contributed 19 points for the Blue Devils.

Jordan Chatman scored 16 points to lead Boston College (11-10, 2-7), which lost for the eighth time in its last 10 games.

No. 5 Kentucky 76, South Carolina 48

PJ Washington scored 20 points as the Wildcats won their ninth consecutive game, defeating the Gamecocks in Lexington, Ky.

Tyler Herro and Reid Travis had 11 points apiece, and EJ Montgomery added 11 points and 13 rebounds off the bench for Kentucky (19-3, 8-1 SEC). The Wildcats broke open a fairly competitive game early in the second half.

Tre Campbell and A.J. Lawson scored 12 points each to lead South Carolina (11-11, 6-3), which scored only 20 second-half points.

No. 7 Michigan 77, Rutgers 65

Ignas Brazdeikis scored 23 points, and the Wolverines bounced back from their second loss of the season by downing the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, N.J.

Jordan Poole scored 15 points and Zavier Simpson had 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Wolverines (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten), who lost at Iowa 74-59 on Friday. John Beilein celebrated his 66th birthday by capturing his 121st Big Ten win, passing Johnny Orr for the most by a Michigan coach.

Eugene Omoruyi led Rutgers (11-11, 4-8) with 21 points, and Montez Mathis had 12 points and five assists.

No. 8 North Carolina 113, North Carolina State 96

Luke Maye scored 31 points as the Tar Heels completed a regular-season season sweep of the Wolfpack in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Coby White added 21 points, while Kenny Williams and Cameron Johnson both posted 17 points for the Tar Heels, who have a six-game winning streak. North Carolina (18-4, 8-1 ACC) pulled into a first-place tie with Virginia and Duke.

Braxton Beverly scored 17 points for NC State, which earlier in the week dropped out of the national rankings for the first time since mid-December. The Wolfpack (16-7, 4-6) lost their third game in a row — all against nationally ranked teams.

Illinois 79, No. 9 Michigan State 74

The Fighting Illini forced the Spartans into a season-high 24 turnovers, built a double-digit lead early in the second half then held off a furious rally to pull off the victory in Champaign, Ill.

With the game tied at 68 in the final minutes, Ayo Dosunmu, who led all scorers with 24 points, nailed two straight 3-pointers to help the Fighting Illini put the game away.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 16 points for Illinois (8-15, 4-8 Big Ten) while Trent Frazier scored 15 and Andres Feliz chipped in 10.

Cassius Winston scored 21 to lead Michigan State. The Spartans (18-5, 9-3) have lost three straight for the first time since January 2017.

St. John’s 70, No. 10 Marquette 69

Shamorie Ponds scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half and hit the game-winning layup with 20 seconds left as the Red Storm edged the Golden Eagles in Milwaukee.

Ponds scored the last 10 points for St. John’s (17-6, 5-5 Big East), which blew a 15-point lead.

Marquette (19-4, 8-2) had two possessions in the final seconds but couldn’t get the winning basket. Sam Hauser scored 19 points for the Golden Eagles, who saw their eight-game winning streak end.

No. 22 Florida State 80, Syracuse 62

Terance Mann scored 22 points, and Mfiondu Kabengele added 18 as the Seminoles posted a win at Syracuse.

Florida State (17-5, 5-4 ACC) went 8-for-13 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes and finished 11-for-22 from long range to record its fourth win in a row.

Tyus Battle scored 16 of his team-leading 23 points in the first half for the Orange (16-7, 7-3), who saw just four players contribute on the scoreboard.

—Field Level Media