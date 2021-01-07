Top 25 roundup: Louisville upends No. 19 Virginia Tech

Carlik Jones scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half and David Johnson added 17 as host Louisville overcame No. 19 Virginia Tech scoring the game’s first 11 points to upset the Hokies 73-71 on Wednesday night.

Virginia Tech rallied late, getting a chance for the win on the game’s final possession, but Hunter Cattoor missed a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Jalen Cone’s 23 points led Virginia Tech.

The Cardinals (8-1, 3-0 ACC) won their fourth straight game and have won all six home games this season. After a slow start, they took a five-point lead into halftime and led by as many as 14 points in the second half.

No. 2 Baylor 76, Oklahoma 61

MaCio Teague scored 17 points to lead the Bears to a home win over the Sooners.

Teague hit four 3-pointers to help the Bears stay undefeated (10-0, 3-0 Big 12). Baylor has won all 10 of its games by double figures, the longest streak in school history. Bears coach Scott Drew passed his father, longtime Valparaiso coach Homer Drew, with his 372nd career win.

Adam Reaves led the Sooners (6-3, 2-2) with 19 points but was just 6 of 14 from the floor and 2 of 9 from behind the arc. The Sooners were just 4 of 24 from behind the 3-point line.

No. 7 Creighton 89, Seton Hall 53

Damien Jefferson scored 16 of his season-high 19 points in the first half to help the Bluejays roll to their fifth straight victory, a blowout over the visiting Pirates in a Big East matchup in Omaha, Neb.

Jefferson went 7-of-9 from the field and scored nine straight points at one point during the first half for the Bluejays (9-2, 5-1 Big East), who hit their first seven shots of the game and used a 13-0 run within the first five minutes to essentially take control of the contest.

Denzel Mahoney scored 14 for Creighton, which shot a blistering 59.6 percent overall and 13-of-24 from 3-point range to remain unbeaten since opening league play with an 89-84 home loss to Marquette.

No. 9 Tennessee 79, Arkansas 74

Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James each canned two free throws in the final 14.1 seconds, allowing the Volunteers to hold off the visiting Razorbacks in their Southeastern Conference matchup.

James and reserve Victor Bailey Jr. each scored 17 points to lead a balanced attack that put four players in double figures for the Volunteers (8-1, 2-1 SEC). John Fulkerson added 16 and Keon Johnson chipped in 14.

JD Notae scored a game-high 19 points for Arkansas (9-2, 1-2), which also got 15 points, six assists and five rebounds from Jalen Tate. Vance Jackson added 14 points and Connor Vanover netted 12, but it wasn’t enough.

No. 10 Michigan 82, No. 16 Minnesota 57

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson poured in a career-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Wolverines pounded the Golden Gophers in a matchup of Top 20 Big Ten teams at Ann Arbor, Mich.

Isaiah Livers had 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Franz Wagner supplied 12 points, five rebounds and four assists for No. 10 Michigan (10-0, 5-0 Big Ten). The Wolverines, who retained sole possession of first place in the conference, led by as many as 37 points.

The Wolverines shot 56.9 percent from the field while holding the Golden Gophers to 32.4 percent shooting.

No. 11 Houston 70, Wichita State 63

Quentin Grimes scored 22 points, including seven in a game-changing 16-0 run, as the Cougars overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to stop the visiting Shockers in their American Athletic Conference matchup.

Three other players reached double figures for the Cougars (9-1, 4-1 AAC). Justin Gorham contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double, while DeJon Jarreau stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, 10 boards and five assists.

Tyson Etienne paced the Shockers (6-3, 2-1) with a game-high 25 points, but he made just 7 of 20 shots. Dexter Dennis scored 18 before fouling out, but the duo didn’t get enough help. Wichita State finished the night at just 33.9 percent from the field, including 8 of 26 on 3-pointers.

No. 21 Duke 83, Boston College 82

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 25 points as the Blue Devils overcame a horrible first-half stretch to defeat the Eagles in Durham, N.C.

Duke (4-2, 2-0 ACC) played its first game since Dec. 16, with two games last week called off because of coronavirus issues with would-be opponents. The Blue Devils were without Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, who’s in quarantine because of close contact with a family member who tested positive for coronavirus.

CJ Felder poured in 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting for the Eagles (2-8, 0-4). Boston College’s Rich Kelly, in his first starting role, scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half. DeMarr Langford Jr. and Steffon Mitchell each had 12 points.

No. 22 Virginia 70, Wake Forest 61

Sam Hauser’s 16 points and 11 rebounds carried the Cavaliers to a victory against the Demon Deacons at Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia (6-2, 2-0 ACC), which had a weekend game called off because of a staff member’s positive test for coronavirus, overcame a ragged first half.

All five Virginia starters scored in double figures, with Trey Murphy III adding 13 points, Reece Beekman posting 12 points, Jay Huff tallying 11 points and Kihei Clark notching 10 points.

--Field Level Media