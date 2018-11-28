Top 25 roundup: Louisville upends No. 9 Michigan State

Ryan McMahon scored 24 points off the bench as host Louisville topped No. 9 Michigan State 82-78 in overtime on Tuesday in Louisville, Ky.

Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan McMahon (30) shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Xavier Tillman (23) and guard Joshua Langford (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Michigan State 82-78.

Jordan Nwora scored 14 for Louisville (4-2), while Dwayne Sutton and Christen Cunningham added 13 points each.

Michigan State (5-2) trailed much of the game, and when Cassius Winston fouled out with 4:01 to play in regulation, it looked as if a comeback wouldn’t happen. Instead, the Spartans regained the lead and had multiple chances to put the game away in the final minute.

However, they missed the front end of a one-and-one twice and committed a crucial turnover, sending what looked like a huge road win to overtime.

No. 3 Duke 90, Indiana 69

Zion Williamson scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half as the Blue Devils pounded the visiting Hoosiers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Durham, N.C. RJ Barrett poured in 22 points, Tre Jones added 15 and Cam Reddish 13 for Duke, which has won 142 consecutive nonconference home games.

It was the first game for Duke (6-1) since last week’s 89-87 loss to Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational championship game, a result that cost the Blue Devils their No. 1 national ranking.

Romeo Langford notched 13 points, reserve forward Evan Fitzner scored all of his 12 points in the first half and De’Ron Davis added 10 points for Indiana (5-2). The Hoosiers’ only previous setback was a one-point decision at Arkansas.

No. 5 Nevada 79, Loyola-Chicago 65

Caleb Martin scored 21 points and twin brother Cody Martin added 20 to help the Wolf Pack remain unbeaten with a win against the host Ramblers.

Nevada improved to 7-0 behind 58.2 percent shooting (32-for-55). Trey Porter finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Caroline chipped in 15 points for the Wolf Pack.

Marques Townes paced the Ramblers (4-3) with 24 points and nine rebounds. Cooper Kaifes and Cameron Krutwig followed with 11 points apiece, while Clayton Custer had 10. Krutwig added three blocks.

Penn State 63, No. 13 Virginia Tech 62

Myreon Jones and Rasir Bolton had 18 and 11 points off the bench, respectively, to lead the Nittany lions over the Hokies at University Park, Pa., in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup.

Penn State standout Lamar Stevens was held to just 14 points, but the Nittany Lions benefited from a flurry of miscues by Virginia Tech down the stretch to move to 4-2 on the season.

After getting the ball back with 28 seconds left on a Jones turnover, Virginia Tech (5-1) squandered a chance at the final shot when Justin Robinson (19 points) whiffed on an NBA-range 3-pointer with 12 seconds left. Ahmed Hill corralled the rebound, only to put up a wild miss that was rebounded by Penn State’s Myles Dread.

No. 14 Iowa 69, Pittsburgh 68

Joe Wieskamp scored 18 points and Nicholas Baer added 16 off the bench as the Hawkeyes remained undefeated by beating the visiting Panthers in Iowa City, Iowa, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Trailing by as many as six points in the second half, Iowa used a 12-4 run to take a 64-62 lead and never trailed again. Jordan Bohannon added 12 points for the Hawkeyes (6-0), while Wieskamp had 11 rebounds.

Xavier Johnson scored 18 points for the Panthers (6-1), who lost for the first time under new coach Jeff Capel.

No. 22 Wisconsin 79, North Carolina State 75

Ethan Happ recorded 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Badgers to a comeback victory over the Wolfpack in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest in Madison, Wis.

D’Mitrik Trice made four 3-pointers while contributing 18 points, six assists and three steals for the Badgers (6-1). Aleem Ford scored 12 points on four 3-pointers, and Brad Davison also had 12 points.

Markell Johnson scored 21 points and C.J. Bryce added 18 points and seven rebounds for North Carolina State (6-1). Torin Dorn had 14 points and 11 boards for the Wolfpack.

—Field Level Media