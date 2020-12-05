Top 25 roundup: Marquette nips No. 4 Wisconsin at buzzer

Justin Lewis scored on a one-handed put-back of a D.J. Carton free-throw miss at the buzzer for the final two of his game-high 18 points, lifting Marquette to a 67-65 victory against No. 4 Wisconsin on Friday night in Milwaukee.

Lewis added eight rebounds and two blocks for the Golden Eagles, who earned their first win against a Top 5 program since rallying from a 17-point deficit to edge No. 1 Villanova in January 2017.

Following D’Mitrik Trice’s go-ahead jumper with five seconds left, Marquette (3-1) had the opportunity to win the game at the line when Trice was whistled for a blocking foul with five seconds left. Carton made the first free throw to tie the game at 65, but Lewis was there after the second attempt rattled out.

Trice paced the Badgers (3-1) with 17 points and matched Jonathan Davis with a team-high six rebounds. Davis (12 points) and Nate Reuvers (11) also finished in double figures.

No. 6 Duke 76, Bellarmine 54

Matthew Hurt made six 3-point shots on the way to 24 points as the Blue Devils defeated the Knights at Durham, N.C.

Hurt was 6 of 8 on 3-pointers as part of Duke’s 13-of-26 shooting from long range. That included freshman Jaemyn Brakefield’s 4 of 4, giving him 12 points. It was a rude introduction to Division I for Bellarmine, which played its first game since moving up in classification from Division II. The Knights’ first three scheduled games were called off because they were in a coronavirus-related quarantine.

The Blue Devils (2-1) responded from their setback Tuesday night against No. 8 Michigan State -- a 75-69 result that marked Duke’s most-lopsided nonconference home loss in 25 years.

No. 8 Michigan State 83, Detroit Mercy 76

Rocket Watts had 23 points, four rebounds and four assists and the Spartans edged the Titans in East Lansing, Mich.

Gabe Brown supplied 16 points for Michigan State (4-0). Aaron Henry contributed 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while Joey Hauser added 10 points and five rebounds. Spartans guard Joshua Langford sat out due to a knee injury.

Antoine Davis led Detroit Mercy with 24 points despite missing all nine of his 3-point attempts. Matt Johnson had 20 points, five rebounds and three assists. The Titans were playing their season opener after having to withdraw from a tournament last week when a support staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

No. 9 Creighton 93, Kennesaw State 58

The Bluejays had an explosive night on offense, as six players scored in double figures during their victory over the Owls in Omaha, Neb.

Ryan Kalkbrenner and Marcus Zegarowski each scored 14 points for Creighton (3-0), while Damien Jefferson chipped in 13. Shereef Mitchell and Christian Bishop each added 11 points, and Mitch Ballock tallied 10.

Kennesaw State (2-2) was led by Alex Petersen, who scored 14 points, while teammate Chris Youngblood contributed 13 for the visiting team.

No. 15 Virginia 71, Kent State 64 (OT)

Sam Hauser scored six of his 18 points in overtime as the Cavaliers escaped with a victory over the Golden Flashes in Charlottesville, Va.

Hauser scored the first five points in the extra period for the Cavaliers (3-1). Kent State’s Danny Pippen sent the game into overtime with a second-chance 3-pointer at the buzzer, but the Golden Flashes (1-1) made only 1 of 11 shots in overtime, missing all six attempts from 3-point range.

Jay Huff added 18 points and 11 rebounds for Virginia and Kihei Clark scored 14 points. Mike Nuga scored a game-high 20 points for Kent State.

No. 17 Texas Tech, 80, Troy 46

Mac McClung scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half as the Red Raiders seized control early and rolled to a win over the Trojans in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders (3-1) scheduled the game after their slated game on Thursday with St. John’s was postponed. Troy (1-2) picked up the Friday contest after its scheduled game on Wednesday at Wake Forest was postponed.

McClung shot 8 of 13 and made 4 of 8 3-point attempts while adding five assists in a game Texas Tech led for all but 62 seconds. The Red Raiders’ Kyler Edwards added 14 points and four assists while making 4 of 5 from behind the arc. Kam Woods produced 13 points but was the only double-figure scorer for Troy.

No. 21 Oregon 83, Seton Hall 70

Eugene Omoruyi scored a game-high 22 points, Eric Williams Jr. hit five consecutive free throws during a late burst and the Ducks overcame the Pirates’ dead-eye 3-point shooting en route to a nonconference win in Omaha, Neb.

Williams finished with 15 points and Chris Duarte 14 in a balanced attack as Oregon (1-1) rebounded from a season-opening loss to Missouri with a second win over Seton Hall (1-3) in the past two seasons.

Shavar Reynolds bombed in four 3-pointers to account for a majority of his team-high 17 points for Seton Hall, which shot 14-for-24 (58.3 percent) from beyond the arc.

--Field Level Media