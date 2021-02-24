Top 25 roundup: Michigan State upsets No. 5 Illinois

Aaron Henry had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists as Michigan State ended No. 5 Illinois’ seven-game winning streak with an 81-72 upset Tuesday night at East Lansing, Mich.

Feb 23, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Aaron Henry (0) drives to the basket as Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) defends during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Senior Joshua Langford supplied 13 points and pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds for Michigan State (12-9, 6-9 Big Ten). Rocket Watts contributed 15 points and five assists while Joey Hauser scored 13 points for the Spartans.

Trent Frazier had 22 points to lead Illinois (16-6, 12-4), which trailed by double digits most of the second half. Ayo Dosunmu contributed 17 points and nine rebounds but shot 6-for-18 from the field. Kofi Cockburn added 13 points and six rebounds, and Andre Curbelo had 12 points.

No. 2 Baylor 77, Iowa State 72

Adam Flagler scored a season-best 22 points and the Bears showed major signs of rust from their 21-day layoff before emerging to post a 77-72 victory over the Cyclones in Waco, Texas.

Jared Butler added 18 points as Baylor set a school standard by opening the season with its 18th straight victory. The Bears (10-0 Big 12) hadn’t played since beating Texas on Feb. 2 due to a coronavirus outbreak that led to six consecutive postponed games.

MaCio Teague scored 14 points, and Mark Vital matched his season best of 15 rebounds for Baylor, which never led in the game’s first 35 1/2 minutes. Tyler Harris scored a season-high 22 points and Rasir Bolton recorded 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Iowa State (2-17, 0-14), which lost its 13th consecutive game.

Kansas State 62, No. 7 Oklahoma 57

Mike McGuirl scored 12 points in the final 6:05, including three consecutive 3-pointers in a 90-second stretch, to help the Wildcats knock off the Sooners in Manhattan, Kan.

It was the second straight win for Kansas State (7-18, 3-13 Big 12) following a 13-game losing streak. The Wildcats were led by McGuirl with 19 points while Davion Bradford had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Austin Reaves had 18 of his game-high 25 points for Oklahoma (14-6, 9-5) in the second half. The Sooners got 13 points from De’Vion Harmon, and Umoja Gibson grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds.

No. 8 Villanova 81, St. John’s 58

Caleb Daniels scored 17 points, Jermaine Samuels added 14 points and nine rebounds and the Wildcats breezed past the Red Storm in Villanova, Pa.

Collin Gillespie put up 14 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 12 for Villanova (15-3, 10-2 Big East). Since losing 70-59 at St. John’s on Feb. 3, the Wildcats have won four of five games.

Julian Champagnie led St. John’s (14-10, 8-9) with 16 points and seven rebounds but shot 5 of 18 overall and 0 of 6 from 3-point territory. Isaih Moore added 10 points for the Red Storm, who took their second consecutive loss.

No. 10 West Virginia 74, TCU 66

Derek Culver recorded his 11th double-double of the season and Taz Sherman came off the bench to score 23 points as the Mountaineers downed the Horned Frogs at Fort Worth, Texas.

West Virginia (16-6, 9-4 Big 12) has won seven of its past eight conference games and faces No. 2 Baylor on the road on Thursday. Culver finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds while Miles McBride chipped in 11.

TCU (11-10, 4-8) took its third consecutive loss and is scheduled to play West Virginia again on March 4 in Morgantown, W.Va. RJ Nembhard led the Frogs with 17 points and nine assists, and Kevin Samuel wound up with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 14 Texas 75, No. 17 Kansas 72 (OT)

Courtney Ramey scored 15 points, including the go-ahead free throws with a minute to play in overtime, and the Longhorns rallied for a win against the Jayhawks in a key Big 12 Conference battle at Austin, Texas.

A bucket by David McCormack gave Kansas a 72-70 lead with 1:40 left in the extra period. Texas’ Matt Coleman III hit a free throw at the 1:27 mark before Ramey added two more free throws 27 seconds later to put the Longhorns up 73-72. Coleman and Kai Jones added single free throws inside the final 13 seconds for the final margin.

Greg Brown III and Andrew Jones added 13 points each for Texas (14-6, 8-5 Big 12). Ochai Agbaji led all scorers with 17 points for the Jayhawks (17-8, 11-6). Jalen Wilson added 16 points and 13 rebounds and McCormack had 12 points for Kansas, which had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Georgia Tech 69, No. 16 Virginia Tech 53

Moses Wright totaled 26 points and 10 rebounds as the Yellow Jackets pulled away in the second half for a victory over the Hokies in Blacksburg, Va. Georgia Tech (12-8, 8-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its third straight game thanks to a 45-29 edge in second-half scoring.

Jose Alvarado added 13 points and five of Georgia Tech’s nine steals, and Michael Devoe chipped in 12 points and four assists. The Yellow Jackets shot 61.5 percent in the second half and 52 percent overall.

The Hokies (14-5, 8-4) played their first game in more than two weeks due to a COVID-19 pause that led to several postponed games. They produced their lowest point total of the season. Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne led Virginia Tech with 12 points apiece, but the duo combined to shoot 8 of 27 from the field.

Ole Miss 60, No. 24 Missouri 53

Devontae Shuler scored 14 points as the Rebels defeated the Tigers in Columbia, Mo., to bolster their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Ole Miss (13-9, 8-7 SEC) has won five of its past six games. Romello White, Luis Rodriguez and Jarkel Joiner each added 10 points for the Rebels, who routed the Tigers 80-59 earlier this month.

Kobe Brown led Missouri (14-7, 7-7) with 12 points. Mark Smith scored 11 points and Jeremiah Tilmon had 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Tigers have lost four of their past five games.

--Field Level Media