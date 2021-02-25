Top 25 roundup: NC State hands No. 15 Virginia third straight loss

Cam Hayes scored 16 points and D.J. Funderburk posted 14 points as North Carolina State continued its stunning road success, knocking off No. 15 Virginia 68-61 on Wednesday night in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia has lost three games in a row, tumbling out of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Wolfpack have won four straight ACC road games within the same season for the first time since 1973-74. The road streak also includes triumphs at Boston College, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest.

Shakeel Moore added 12 points for NC State (11-9, 7-8 ACC).

Sam Hauser’s 21 points, Jay Huff’s 19 points and 11 rebounds and Kihei Clark’s 11 points and seven assists weren’t enough for Virginia (15-6, 11-4), which was trying to shed its first two-game losing skid of the season. The Cavaliers defeated NC State 64-57 earlier this month in Raleigh, N.C.

No. 11 Florida State 88, Miami 71

RaiQuan Gray had 12 points and 13 rebounds as the Seminoles routed the Hurricanes in Coral Gables, Fla.

Florida State (14-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which leads the league standings, won its fourth straight game and improved to 9-1 in the past 10 games. The Seminoles got a team-high 16 points from Sardaar Calhoun, 13 from Balsa Koprivica and 12 from Anthony Polite.

Miami (7-14, 3-13) was led by guard Isaiah Wong, who scored a game-high 29 points -- one short of his career high. Wong had missed the second half of Miami’s previous game, Saturday against Georgia Tech, due to an injured ankle.

No. 13 Creighton 77, DePaul 53

Marcus Zegarowski, Christian Bishop and Denzel Mahoney each netted 13 points as the Bluejays overcame a slow start to roll to a fourth straight win, beating the Blue Demons in Omaha, Neb.

Playing its first game since Feb. 13, Creighton (17-5, 13-4 Big East) shot 49.1 percent and knocked down 11 3-pointers to improve to 7-1 in its past eight game. Creighton beat DePaul (4-11, 2-11) for the 14th straight time.

Charlie Moore and Romeo Weems each had nine points for the Blue Demons, who led for a good portion of the first half but went cold from the field and shot 35.5 percent for the game.

No. 20 Arkansas 81, No. 6 Alabama 66

Led by Moses Moody’s game-high 24 points, the Razorbacks denied the Crimson Tide a chance to clinch the Southeastern Conference regular-season title, emerging with a victory in Fayetteville, Ark.

Moody, who also had five rebounds and four assists, was one of five players to score in double figures for the Razorbacks (18-5, 10-4 SEC), who won their fifth consecutive game.

Alabama (18-6, 13-2) was trying to win its first SEC regular-season crown since the 2001-02 season. Jordan Bruner led the Crimson Tide with 14 points.

No. 25 Tennessee 70, Vanderbilt 58

The Volunteers went three hours west from Knoxville to Nashville and blasted the short-handed Commodores.

Victor Bailey Jr. led Tennessee (16-6, 9-6 Southeastern Conference) with 21 points while Jaden Springer added 20 and made several key plays down the stretch. Yves Pons (10 points, 10 rebounds) added a double-double.

The Commodores (6-13, 2-11) unexpectedly played without their top two scorers: Scotty Pippen Jr. (20.5 points per game) and Dylan Disu (15.0), who leads the league in rebounding (9.2). Trey Thomas topped Vanderbilt with 14 points, and Maxwell Evans added 13.

--Field Level Media