Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Baylor wins 19th straight

Jared Butler scored 20 points as No. 1 Baylor defeated Kansas State 73-67 Monday night in Manhattan, Kan., extending the Bears’ school-record winning streak to 19 games.

Feb 3, 2020; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) is guarded by Kansas State Wildcats guard Mike McGuirl (00) during the second half of a game at Bramlage Coliseum.

Baylor (20-1, 9-0 Big 12) led wire-to-wire in snapping a six-game losing streak to Kansas State (9-13, 2-7).

The Wildcats were within 44-39 early in the second half before Baylor used a 12-2 run to open a comfortable lead. Kansas State got no closer than six points the rest of the way.

Butler was joined in double figures by MaCio Teague with 15 points and Davion Mitchell with 13. Kansas State was led by Xavier Sneed with 23 points.

No. 3 Kansas 69, Texas 58

Senior center Udoka Azubuike came off the bench for the first time this season and recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Jayhawks (19-3, 8-1 Big 12) beat the Longhorns (14-8, 4-5) in Lawrence, Kan.

Azubuike, who came in as the only Big 12 player averaging a double-double in conference play, did not start after a disagreement with coach Bill Self at the end of the Jayhawks’ win Saturday over Texas Tech. Matt Coleman III led Texas with 20 points.

The win was the 699th for Self, 57, who is in his 27th overall season as a head coach and 17th at Kansas. He is on pace to become the second-youngest Division I coach to reach the 700-win plateau, behind Bob Knight. Self’s record at Kansas is 492-109.

No. 8 Florida State 65, North Carolina 59

Patrick Williams and Trent Forrest each scored 14 points, and the Seminoles took advantage of the Tar Heels’ long shooting drought for a victory at Tallahassee, Fla.

Raiquan Gray had 12 points for Florida State (19-3, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which is a game behind first-place Louisville in the league.

North Carolina’s Cole Anthony scored 16 points in his second game back after knee surgery, Christian Keeling had 14 and Leaky Black 10. The Tar Heels (10-12, 3-8) dropped into a three-way tie for last place in the ACC.

