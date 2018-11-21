Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Duke outlasts No. 8 Auburn

Freshmen RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish scored 18 points apiece as top-ranked Duke held off No. 8 Auburn 78-72 in the first semifinal of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday in Lahaina, Hawaii.

While all five Duke starters scored in double figures, it took a few defensive stops for the Blue Devils to fend off Auburn.

Duke (5-0) will face the Arizona-Gonzaga winner in Wednesday’s title game. Auburn (4-1) takes on the loser of that Wildcats-Bulldogs game.

Zion Williamson scored 13 points, and Tre Jones had 10 points to add to the freshman scoring for Duke. Jared Harper’s 22 points led Auburn, while reserve Austin Wiley poured in 17 and Bryce Brown added 16.

Lipscomb 73, No. 18 TCU 64

Garrison Mathews poured in 23 points, and Kenny Cooper added 17 as the Bisons made the plays they needed to upset the Horned Frogs at Fort Worth, Texas.

Lipscomb led just 64-63 with 2:06 to play but scored the next seven points while TCU missed 4 of 5 shots from the floor down the stretch.

Rob Marberry added 13 points off the bench for Lipscomb (4-1), which won despite hitting just 4 of 21 3-point attempts. Alex Robinson led the Horned Frogs (3-1) with 17 points, while Kendric Davis scored 14 and JD Miller hit for 11 points.

No. 16 Clemson 64, Georgia 49

Marcquise Reed scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Tigers cruised past the Bulldogs in the second round of the Cayman Islands Classic at George Town.

Clemson improved to 5-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season and will play in Wednesday’s championship game against Creighton. Georgia, in its first season under coach Tom Crean, slipped to 3-2. The Bulldogs will oppose Georgia State on Wednesday.

Reed, a graduate guard and a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick last season, made 9 of 19 shots from the floor en route to matching his career scoring high. A 6-foot-3 guard, Reed is averaging more than seven rebounds a game.

No. 23 Ohio State 68, Samford 50

Kyle Young scored six points during a 12-0 run in the second half to lift the Buckeyes over the stubborn Bulldogs at Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State trailed 35-29 early in the second half but tied it at 38 before taking a 50-38 lead with 8:40 left as Young scored the final six points for his only points of the game. Kaleb Wesson tied his career high with 19 points, and Keyshawn Woods had 14 points for the Buckeyes (5-0).

Myron Gordon had 18 points for Samford (5-1). He pushed the Bulldogs to a 32-29 halftime lead by scoring 16 points, hitting 6 of 8 floor shots, to easily surpass his 11.4 points per game season average.

