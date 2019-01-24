Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Vols edge Vandy in OT

Grant Williams scored 43 points as Tennessee celebrated its first No. 1 ranking in nearly 11 years with an 88-83 overtime victory over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night in Nashville’s Memorial Gymnasium.

Jan 23, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Aaron Nesmith (24) drives against Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bowden (23) during overtime at Memorial Gymnasium. Tennessee won 88-83. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

The Volunteers (17-1, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) won their 13th game in a row while the Commodores (9-9, 0-6) lost their sixth in a row.

Williams hit all 23 of his free throws for Tennessee, and he was 10 of 15 from the field. Jordan Bone (14 points) was the only other Vol in double figures. Aaron Nesmith (24 points), Saben Lee (21), Matt Ryan (12) and Simi Shittu (10) paced the Commodores.

Vanderbilt led by six late, but Williams drew a Flagrant 1 on Vanderbilt forward Clevon Brown — his fourth foul — and hit both free throws with 1:22 left. Two seconds later, Williams sank a layup. Admiral Schofield hit a short shot in the paint to tie the game at 76 with 38 seconds left. Brown blocked a Williams 3-point attempt at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

No. 12 Marquette 79, DePaul 69

The Golden Eagles stretched their winning streak to six games and remained unbeaten at Fiserv Forum with a win over the Blue Demons in Milwaukee.

Markus Howard converted all 15 of his free throws and wound up with 23 points and nine assists for Marquette (17-3, 6-1 Big East). Sam Hauser added 19 points, and Joey Hauser scored 14. Theo John, who entered the night averaging only 6.2 points, racked up 16 points and 10 rebounds while also blocking six shots and altering a spate of other attempts.

Paul Reed paced DePaul (11-7, 3-4) with 18 points and seven rebounds before fouling out in the last minute. Femi Olujobi scored 15 points and grabbed 11 boards. Max Strus added 12 points but made only 4 of 17 shots from the floor, and Devin Gage contributed 11 points.

No. 17 Houston 94, East Carolina 50

The host Cougars made 16 3-pointers while dismantling the Pirates for their fourth consecutive victory. The victory was Houston’s 30th straight at home, the nation’s longest active streak.

Houston (19-1, 6-1 American Athletic Conference) shot 66.7 percent from the 3-point arc, making a mockery of East Carolina’s 3-point defense, which entered the contest 11th in the nation.

Armoni Brooks led Houston with 17 points, followed by Nate Hinton with 13 off the bench. Five players finished in double figures for Houston, which pulled its starters with 11 minutes left. The loss was the fourth in a row for the Pirates (8-10, 1-5). Seth LeDay scored a team-high 12 points for East Carolina.

No. 25 LSU 92, Georgia 82

Tremont Waters scored 26 points as the Tigers stayed undefeated in Southeastern Conference play by beating the visiting Bulldogs in Baton Rouge, La.

Skylar Mays added 20 points, Naz Reid scored 15 and Ja’vonte Smart had 10 as the Tigers (15-3, 5-0 SEC) won their eighth consecutive game. LSU has won its last 18 home games dating to last season.

Rayshaun Hammonds scored 18, Nicolas Claxton added 15, Derek Ogbeide had 14 and Jordan Harris 10 to lead Georgia (9-9, 1-5). The Bulldogs lost their fourth in a row and fell to the Tigers for the first time in the past four meetings.

—Field Level Media