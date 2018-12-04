Top 25 roundup: No. 10 Michigan St. dominates No. 18 Iowa

Nick Ward produced a career-high 26 points on 10-of-10 shooting, and No. 10 Michigan State put on a strong defensive display to beat No. 18 Iowa 90-68 on Monday night in East Lansing, Mich.

Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Luka Garza (55) fight for position during the second half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Back on their home court for the first time in two weeks, the Spartans shut down the Hawkeyes from beginning to end, limiting Iowa to 32.8 percent shooting.

In the second half, the Spartans (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten) forced the Hawkeyes to miss 19 of their first 20 shots. Iowa managed just one field goal — a 3-pointer from Jordan Bohannon — over the first 10:21 after halftime.

Tyler Cook scored 15 to lead the Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-2) while Isaiah Moss scored 13 and Bohannon added 11. Kenny Goins had a career-best 19 points for Michigan State, and he grabbed 14 rebounds and handed out seven assists.

No. 12 Wisconsin 69, Rutgers 64

The Badgers needed to rely on a second-half scoring surge to avoid an upset, defeating the visiting Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Conference play.

The Badgers (8-1, 2-0) trailed the entire first half but outscored Rutgers 43-33 in the final 20 minutes. After being held to eight points, Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ bounced back in the second half. He finished 10 of 17 from the field for a game-high 20 points to go with four rebounds and three assists. D’Mitrik Trice continued his hot play with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting for the Badgers.

Eugene Omoruyi led Rutgers with 17 points and Geo Baker added 15 for the Scarlet Knights (5-3, 0-2).

No. 4 Virginia 83, Morgan State 45

De’Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy scored 15 points apiece as the Cavaliers remained perfect with a nonconference win over the visiting Bears.

Virginia (8-0) led by as many as 40 points in the second half as it shot 54 percent on the night and knocked down 21 of its 23 free-throw attempts.

Morgan State (2-5) was held to 25.9 percent shooting and had only five points in the first 15 minutes of the second half. The Bears made 13 of 16 free throws while connecting on just 14 field goals.

No. 11 Florida State 83, Troy 67

Hours after finding out they moved up four spots in the Top 25 poll from No. 15, the Seminoles responded with a convincing win against the visiting Trojans in Tallahassee, Fla.

Slideshow (6 Images)

The Seminoles improved to 7-1 overall and 4-0 at home this season, winning their second game in a row behind guard PJ Savoy’s team-high 16 points. Savoy also added five rebounds and three assists.

Troy (3-5) didn’t help itself with 22 turnovers. The Trojans trailed by as many as 21 points late in the second half, despite a solid game from forward Jordon Varnado, who scored a team-best 15 points.

—Field Level Media