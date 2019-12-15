Top 25 roundup: No. 10 Oregon tops No. 5 Michigan in OT

Payton Pritchard scored 23 points, Anthony Mathis supplied 19 and No. 10 Oregon handed No. 5 Michigan its second consecutive loss, 71-70 in overtime, at Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday.

Dec 14, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Anthony Mathis (32) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Duarte contributed 11 points and six rebounds for Oregon (8-2), which had lost 13 consecutive games against top-five teams on the road.

Freshman Franz Wagner led Michigan (8-3) with 21 points. David DeJulius had 14 points and Isaiah Livers scored 13 second-half points for the Wolverines, who lost to Illinois on Wednesday.

Pritchard scored two baskets during the first two minutes of overtime and converted a layup with 1:14 remaining to give his team a 71-68 lead. DeJulius scored with 34 seconds left to make it a one-point spread. In the closing seconds, Simpson couldn’t convert a layup try and Johns missed a tip-in.

No. 1 Louisville 99, Eastern Kentucky 67

Jordan Nwora had 26 points, and Steven Enoch had a career-high 23 points as the host Cardinals followed their first loss of the season with a season-high scoring barrage against the Colonels.

Reserve Malik Williams had 11 points and two 3-pointers, and Dwayne Sutton had 11 points for the Louisville (10-1), which lost 70-57 to Texas Tech on Tuesday. Ty Taylor scored 13 points for Eastern Kentucky (3-7), which lost its fifth consecutive game.

Nwora and Enoch had seven rebounds apiece and were a combined 19 of 24 from the floor. Nwora had three of Louisville’s six 3-pointers in the first 13 1/2 minutes as the Cardinals took early control. They used a 25-7 run to assume a 46-23 lead.

No. 2 Kansas 98, Kansas City 57

Sophomore forward David McCormack established his career scoring high early in the second half and went on to record 28 points as the Jayhawks scorched the Kangaroos in Kansas City, Mo.

Although McCormack has started all but one game as part of a high-low look in the post, the Jayhawks (9-1) have often found more rhythm with a four-guard system. Against Kansas City, however, McCormack dominated underneath and from mid-range, going 11 of 14 from the field, while adding seven rebounds.

Kansas City (5-7) played in its hometown’s largest arena, Sprint Center, for the first time since the building opened in 2007. Senior guard Marvin Nesbitt Jr. paced Kansas City with 12 points, but the Roos committed a whopping 22 turnovers — with just 22 made field goals — while attempting to solve the man-to-man pressure applied by the taller Jayhawks.

No. 6 Gonzaga 84, No. 15 Arizona 80

Corey Kispert led four players in double figures with 18 points as the Bulldogs took advantage of the cold-shooting Wildcats and then held on for victory in Tucson, Ariz.

Filip Petrusev had 16 points and seven rebounds for Gonzaga (11-1), while Joel Ayayi added 15 points and Admon Gilder chipped in 13.

Arizona (10-2) shot 38.5 percent from the field for the game — and made just two of its first 20 3-pointers — allowing the Bulldogs to lead by 16 points with 2:12 to go. But the Wildcats responded with a furious 15-1 run that forced Ryan Woolridge to make two free throws with 1.7 seconds left to seal the win.

No. 8 Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53

The Wildcats won their sixth straight game and improved to 8-1 with an easy victory over the Yellow Jackets in Lexington, Ky.

Ashton Hagans paced Kentucky with 21 points. He made 8 of 10 field-goal attempts and had seven rebounds and a game-high seven assists. Immanuel Quickley added 16 points. Nick Richards added 12 points, and Keion Brooks came off the bench for 10 points.

Moses Wright paced Georgia Tech with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Khalid Moore and Bubba Parham added 10 points each as Georgia Tech (4-4) was without starting point guard Jose Alvarado, who has missed six of the last seven games with an ankle injury.

No. 12 Auburn 67, Saint Louis 61

J’Von McCormick scored a career- and game-high 20 points and added seven rebounds and six assists, leading the Tigers to past the Billikens at Birmingham, Ala.

Auburn (9-0), which started the day as one of just five undefeated teams in the nation, overcame a slow start in a game in which neither team shot the ball well. The Tigers shot 36.1 percent from the floor, including 10 of 26 on 3-pointers. They made 13 of 28 free throws (46.4 percent).

The Billikens (8-2), who got 17 points and a game-high 13 rebounds from Jordan Goodwin, had their five-game win streak broken. Javonte Perkins added 16 points off the bench.

No. 13 Memphis 51, No. 19 Tennessee 47

D.J. Jeffries and Tyler Harris each scored 11 points to help the Tigers snap the Volunteers’ 31-game home winning streak, the longest in Division I.

Damion Baugh added 10 points for the Tigers (9-1), who outrebounded UT 49-39. Precious Achiuwa had eight points and 13 rebounds. Josiah-Jordan James scored 14 points to lead Tennessee (7-2).

Baugh’s 3-pointer gave Memphis a 49-47 edge with 1:43 remaining, and that was still the score when Tennessee’s Yves Pons grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled with 21 seconds to go. He missed the front end of a one-and-one. Alex Lomax sank two free throws with 7.9 seconds left to virtually seal the victory.

No. 14 Dayton 78, Drake 47

Ibi Watson came off the bench and scored 20 points, and Obi Toppin added 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Flyers to a win over the Bulldogs in Dayton, Ohio.

Trey Landers added 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Dayton (8-1), which has won three straight since losing to No. 2 Kansas in overtime in Hawaii. Roman Penn led the Bulldogs (8-3) with 13 points. Liam Robbins chipped in with 12 for the Bulldogs.

While Dayton came into the game third in the nation in scoring with 87.4 points per game, it was the Flyers’ defense that rose to the occasion against Drake. The Bulldogs shot 28.6 percent from the field, making just 16 of 56 of their attempts.

No. 16 Michigan State 72, Oakland 49

Aaron Henry scored 10 points to lead a balanced attack as the Spartans beat the Golden Grizzlies in Detroit.

Twelve players scored for Michigan State (7-3), which held Oakland to 26.2 percent shooting (17 for 65). Xavier Hill-Mais scored 10 for Oakland (5-6), which has lost four of five games and has never beaten the Spartans in 18 tries.

Michigan State was dominant down low, scoring 36 points in the paint while controlling the glass, outrebounding Oakland, 54-31. The Spartans started slowly before they erupted on a 20-3 run to take control in the first half.

No. 18 Butler 66, Southern 41

Bryce Golden scored 12 points, Sean McDermott chipped in 11 and Khalif Battle added 10 as the Bulldogs relied on a balanced effort to beat the Jaguars in Indianapolis.

Butler (10-1) wiped away the frustration of Tuesday’s one-point loss to Baylor by seizing an early lead. The Bulldogs sank 8 of 22 3-pointers and held Southern to 28.0 percent shooting (14 of 50) to extend their nonconference home winning streak to 56.

Isaiah Rollins finished with 13 points and six rebounds to lead the Jaguars (3-8), who trailed 34-16 at the half.

No. 20 Villanova 78, Delaware 70

Jermaine Samuels scored 18 points, Justin Moore added 16 and the Wildcats held off the Blue Hens in the Never Forget Tribute Classic in Newark, N.J.

Saddiq Bey contributed 13 points and Cole Swider had 12 for Villanova, which improved to 8-2 following its fourth win in a row. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl also had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Nate Darling led Delaware with 29 points, while Kevin Anderson added 14. It was the second straight loss for the Blue Hens after starting the season 9-0.

Rutgers 68, No. 22 Seton Hall 48

Ron Harper Jr.’s 18 points contributed to the Scarlet Knights’ victory over the injury-riddled Pirates in Piscataway, N.J.

Seton Hall All-American guard Myles Powell did not return after halftime and was diagnosed with a concussion. Powell led the Pirates (6-4) with six points at halftime when they trailed 36-23.

Myles Johnson had 13 rebounds for Rutgers (8-3), and Akwasi Yeboah scored 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds. The balanced scoring extended to Caleb McConnell, who contributed nine points, while Johnson and Geo Baker each posted eight.

Wake Forest 80, No. 23 Xavier 78

Chaundee Brown scored a career-high 26 points, and the Demon Deacons held off a second-half rally from the visiting Musketeers in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Brandon Childress tacked on 22 points, and Andrien White had 13 points for the Wake Forest (6-5), which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Xavier reserve Quentin Goodin’s potential winning 3-pointer bounced off at the buzzer as the Musketeers (9-2) failed to recover from a 13-point hole.

