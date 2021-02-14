Top 25 roundup: No. 12 Oklahoma survives 2-OT visit to No. 14 WVU

Austin Reaves scored 28 points and hit a jumper with 26.9 seconds left in double overtime, leading No. 12 Oklahoma to a 91-90 win over No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va.

Feb 13, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Austin Reaves (12) shoots in the lane late in the second overtime against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Mountaineers had two chances to win it in the closing seconds after Gabe Osabuohien forced a tie-up with less than five seconds left to give West Virginia another shot. But a pair of layups attempts missed the mark, and Oklahoma (13-5, 8-4 Big 12) won for the seventh time in eight games.

Reaves scored 22 points after halftime and finished with nine rebounds and seven assists as well. One of West Virginia’s last missed shots was by Derek Culver, who finished with a game-high 29 points on 13-for-23 shooting.

Sean McNeil took over late in regulation for the Mountaineers (14-6, 7-4), scoring 13 consecutive West Virginia points after the Sooners built a nine-point lead with less than seven minutes remaining.

No. 1 Gonzaga 100, San Francisco 61

Drew Timme exploded for 28 points on 11-of-12 shooting to propel the top-ranked Bulldogs to an easy win at San Francisco in West Coast Conference play.

Timme made his first eight field-goal attempts while scoring 21 first-half points to help Gonzaga (20-0, 11-0 WCC) stretch its national-best winning streak to 24 games. Joel Ayayi, Aaron Cook and Corey Kispert scored 12 points apiece as Gonzaga clinched its 24th straight 20-win season.

Jamaree Bouyea and Khalil Shabazz scored 14 points apiece for the Dons (10-10, 4-6), who have lost four of their past five games. San Francisco never led while falling to Gonzaga for the 21st straight time.

No. 4 Ohio State 78, Indiana 59

E.J. Liddell scored 19 points to lead the Buckeyes over the Hoosiers in Columbus, Ohio.

Justice Sueing had 16 points, Duane Washington Jr. scored 12 and CJ Walker added 10 for the Buckeyes (17-4, 11-4 Big Ten), who have won six straight and nine of 10.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana (11-9, 6-7) with 23 points, while Jerome Hunter came off the bench to add 10 points.

No. 19 Creighton 86, No. 5 Villanova 70

Marcus Zegarowski scored a season-high 25 points, Mitch Ballock hit six 3-pointers and added 20 and the Bluejays defeated the Wildcats in Omaha, Neb.

Christian Bishop contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds and Damien Jefferson had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Creighton (16-5, 12-4 Big East). The Bluejays, who made 12 of 26 3-pointers, have won three in a row.

Justin Moore led Villanova with 21 points, while Jermaine Samuels added 16. Brandon Slater chipped in with 11 off the bench. The Wildcats (13-3, 8-2) had their two-game winning streak snapped.

No. 9 Virginia 60, North Carolina 48

Jay Huff’s 18 points and Sam Hauser’s 17 points propelled the Cavaliers past the cold-shooting Tar Heels in Charlottesville, Va.

First-place Virginia (15-3, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won four games in a row since its only league loss. Trey Murphy III added 12 points for the Cavaliers, and Huff grabbed 12 rebounds.

Freshman post player Walker Kessler scored nine points off the bench to pace North Carolina (12-7, 7-5), which trailed by double figures for large portions of the game and was unable to put together a sustained rally. Armando Bacot pulled down 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

Arkansas 86, No. 10 Missouri 81 (OT)

Justin Smith scored 19 points as the Razorbacks upset the Tigers in overtime at Columbia, Mo.

Moses Moody added 16 points as Arkansas (16-5, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) won its sixth consecutive game in league play.

Xavier Pinson scored 23 points for the Tigers (13-5, 6-5), who have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. Missouri played without center Jeremiah Tilmon, who was absent due to a death in the family.

No. 11 Alabama 115, Georgia 82

Senior Herb Jones posted a career-high 21 points and the Crimson Tide set a program scoring record against a Southeastern Conference opponent in routing the Bulldogs at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Jones made a career-high three shots from long range to lead five double-figure scorers for league-leading Alabama (17-5, 12-1 SEC). The Tide put on a long-range shooting show, hitting 18 of 30 from behind the arc. Alabama’s previous high in an SEC game was 113 points against LSU in 1976.

Freshman K.D. Johnson scored his collegiate high with 24 points and Sahvir Wheeler added 16 to lead Georgia (12-8, 5-8). Toumani Camara (12) and Tye Fagan (11) also were in double figures for the Bulldogs.

No. 13 Texas 70, TCU 55

Andrew Jones scored 19 points and Matt Coleman III added 15 as the Longhorns defeated the Horned Frogs in Austin, Texas.

Texas (13-5, 7-4 Big 12) saw its eight-point halftime lead whittled to 43-41 early in the second half but turned it on over the final 10 minutes to win a second straight game. Greg Brown scored 13 and Jericho Sims had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns, who shot 49.1 percent.

RJ Nembhard tallied 15 points and Mike Miles scored 10 for TCU (11-8, 4-6), which had a two-game win streak snapped.

No. 15 Iowa 88, Michigan State 58

Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds as the Hawkeyes pounded the Spartans in East Lansing, Mich.

Jack Nunge posted 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and Connor McCaffery added 16 points for Iowa (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten). Starting guard CJ Fredrick was a late scratch due to a leg injury, and Hawkeyes star Luka Garza had a season-low eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Gabe Brown’s 15 points led Michigan State (10-8, 4-8), which had won its previous two games. Aaron Henry tossed in 13 points and Joshua Langford added 11.

LSU 78, No. 16 Tennessee 65

Cameron Thomas scored 25 points and Javonte Smart had 20 as the Tigers defeated the Volunteers in Baton Rouge, La.

Darius Days added 14 points for the Tigers (13-6, 8-4), who strengthened their case for an NCAA Tournament berth and separated from the Volunteers (14-5, 7-5) in a log-jammed battle for second place in the SEC.

Jaden Springer scored 21, Santiago Vescovi scored 13 and Keon Johnson had 10 points to lead Tennessee. LSU shot 51.9 percent from the field and Tennessee shot 35.5 percent.

No. 17 Florida State 92, Wake Forest 85 (OT)

RaiQuan Gray established career highs of 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Seminoles past the Demon Deacons in Tallahassee, Fla.

M.J. Walker added 14 points, Scottie Barnes tallied 13 and Anthony Polite and Malik Osborne had 12 apiece for the Seminoles (11-3, 7-2 ACC). Florida State was playing for the first time since Jan. 30 after having three games postponed due to a COVID-19 pause.

Jonah Antonio made a career-best seven 3-pointers and matched his career high of 23 points for Wake Forest (6-9, 3-9). Ian DuBose scored 18 points before fouling out and Daivien Williamson added 13 as the Demon Deacons dropped to 1-7 on the road.

No. 20 Southern California 76, Washington State 65

Evan Mobley recorded 20 points, 11 rebounds and blocked six shots, Tahj Eaddy scored a season-high 29 points, and the Trojans held off the Cougars in Pullman, Wash.

Southern California (17-3, 11-2 Pac-12) raced out to a 12-point lead behind Eaddy, who scored 11 points in the game’s first 5:45, en route to a sixth consecutive victory.

Washington State (12-9, 5-9) got 18 points from Dishon Jackson and 17 points from Isaac Bonton.

No. 22 Loyola Chicago 81, Drake 54

Aher Uguak had 20 points and Cameron Krutwig added 10 points and 10 rebounds as the visiting Ramblers used a strong second half to record their 11th straight victory, beating the Bulldogs in Des Moines, Iowa.

Braden Norris scored 11 for league-leading Loyola (18-3, 13-1 MVC), which made 19 of 27 shots in the second half and shot 63.8 percent for the game to overcome a three-point halftime deficit. Second-place Drake (19-2, 10-2) took its first home loss of the season.

Darnell Brodie had a team-high 12 points for Drake, which shot 30.4 percent in the second half and was held to its fewest points of the season while losing for the second time in three games.

No. 23 Oklahoma State 67, Kansas State 60

Cade Cunningham scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half as the Cowboys defeated the Wildcats in Stillwater, Okla. It was Oklahoma State’s first home game as a ranked team since 2015.

The Cowboys (13-6, 6-6 Big 12) had a balanced scoring attack, as Rondel Walker and Bryce Williams each added 10 points.

Kansas State (5-17, 1-12) dropped its 12th straight game, the longest losing streak in school history. The Wildcats were led by Antonio Gordon with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Nijel Pack added 14 points and Davion Bradford had 10.

No. 25 Rutgers 64, Northwestern 50

Jacob Young scored 15 points, Ron Harper Jr. added 14 and the Scarlet Knights clamped down defensively in a victory over the skidding Wildcats in Piscataway, N.J.

Rutgers (12-7, 8-7 Big Ten) won for the fifth time in six games and beat Northwestern for the second time in that stretch. Myles Johnson posted 12 points and 14 rebounds and Caleb McConnell added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Scarlet Knights.

Northwestern (6-12, 3-11) lost its 11th straight and scored its fewest points of the season, three days after a double-overtime loss at Indiana. Anthony Gaines and Chase Audige led the Wildcats with 11 points apiece but shot a combined 8 of 21 from the floor.

--Field Level Media