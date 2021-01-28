Top 25 roundup: No. 13 Ohio State rallies past Penn State

E.J. Liddell had 22 points, including the final four points of the game from the free-throw line to break a tie, and No. 13 Ohio State held off Penn State 83-79 on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.

Jan 27, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) and Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justin Ahrens (10) celebrate as time expires during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The score was 79-79 when the Buckeyes (13-4, 7-4 Big Ten) forced Seth Lundy into a turnover and Liddell hit two foul shots for an 81-79 lead with 59 seconds left.

Lundy missed a 3-point attempt, but the Buckeyes committed a clock violation with 16.3 seconds left. Myreon Jones missed a 13-foot floater with three seconds to go for Penn State (5-7, 2-6), and Liddell made two more from the line with 1.9 seconds left after being fouled on the rebound.

Justice Sueing had 13 points, Zed Key 11 and Kyle Young 10 for Ohio State. The Nittany Lions, who had won two straight, were led by Lundy with 26 points. Izaiah Brockington had 18 and John Harrar 15.

No. 2 Baylor 107, Kansas State 59

Davion Mitchell scored a career-high 31 points as the host Bears cruised past the Wildcats in Waco, Texas. It marked the largest loss in Kansas State history, surpassing a 47-point loss at Oklahoma in 1934.

Baylor (15-0, 8-0 Big 12) tied its second-longest win streak to start a season with its 15th victory (17 in 2011-12). MaCio Teague had 18 points, Jared Butler added 13 and Matthew Mayer had 10 points for Baylor. The Bears shot 17 of 28 (60.7 percent) from 3-point range.

Kansas State (5-12, 1-8) has lost six straight games by double figures, and the Wildcats have lost seven straight overall, all Big 12 games. The Wildcats were led by 11 points from Nijel Pack, who returned after missing four games due to COVID-19 protocols.

No. 14 Wisconsin 61, Maryland 55

Micah Potter had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Badgers to a victory over the Terrapins in College Park, Md.

D’Mitrik Trice contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Wisconsin, which prevailed despite shooting just 39.3 percent. The Badgers (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) never trailed while avenging a 70-64 home loss to the Terrapins on Dec. 28.

Aaron Wiggins led Maryland (9-8, 3-7) with 18 points. Eric Ayala, who scored 17 points in the first meeting between the teams, was held to four points Wednesday on 1-for-10 shooting.

No. 16 Florida State 81, Miami 59

Balanced scoring and depth continued to be the Seminoles’ winning formula as the hosts they won their fifth straight, beating the Hurricanes in Tallahassee, Fla.

M.J. Walker and reserves Sardaar Calhoun and Malik Osborne each scored 11 points to lead the Seminoles (10-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their 22nd consecutive game at home against a league opponent. Osborne added 10 rebounds.

Miami (6-9, 2-8), short-handed again without multiple players including preseason All-ACC guard Chris Lykes, lost its third consecutive game. Isaiah Wong led the Hurricanes with a game-high 21 points on 6-for-16 shooting, and Anthony Walker returned after missing a game with a foot injury to score 13.

No. 17 Creighton 85, Seton Hall 81

Mitch Ballock scored a season-high 29 points and hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 41 seconds left to help the Bluejays rally from a 16-point, second-half deficit and stun the Pirates in Newark, N.J.

Marcus Zegarowski had 18 points for Creighton (12-4, 8-3 Big East), which missed 11 of its first 12 shots of the second half, including its first 10 3-point tries. The Bluejays trailed 68-52 with less than 11 minutes to play.

Bryce Aiken scored a season-high 21 points off the bench and Myles Cale posted 18 of his 20 in the first half for Seton Hall (9-7, 6-4).

No. 20 Virginia Tech 62, Notre Dame 51

Nahiem Alleyne scored 15 points, and Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts notched double-doubles as the Hokies beat the Fighting Irish in South Bend, Ind.

Aluma delivered 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Hokies (12-3, 6-2 ACC), while Mutts had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. It was Virginia Tech’s first game without second-leading scorer Tyrece Radford, serving an indefinite suspension after being charged with DUI and carrying a concealed weapon Sunday morning.

Prentiss Hubb scored a game-high 22 points for Notre Dame (5-9, 2-6), but went just 8 of 20 from the field. The team’s leading scorer, Nate Laszewski, finished with more turnovers (five) than field-goal attempts (four) in 37 minutes, tallying only seven points.

Clemson 54, No. 25 Louisville 50

Aamir Simms scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the host Tigers knocked off the Cardinals.

Clemson, which also upset a ranked Louisville team last February at home, snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 10-4 overall, 4-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Al-Aamir Dawes scored 15 points for the Tigers, and Hunter Tyson had 10.

Carlik Jones, the third-leading scorer in the ACC with an 18.4 average, was held to just 11 points for Louisville (10-4, 5-3). No other Cardinals player finished in double figures.

