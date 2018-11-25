Top 25 roundup: No. 13 Virginia Tech cruises in rout

Ahmed Hill scored 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, and No. 13 Virginia Tech coasted to a 75-37 win over St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday afternoon at Blacksburg, Va.

Nov 24, 2018; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ahmed Hill (13) defends Saint Francis Red Flash guard Keith Braxton (13) in the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Outlaw added 15 points and seven rebounds for Virginia Tech (5-0), which boasts its highest ranking since the 1995-96 campaign. Nickeil Alexander-Walker (11 points) and Justin Robinson (10) also scored in double digits for the Hokies.

Myles Thompson scored 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting in a losing effort for St. Francis (1-4). The Red Flash lost their 50th consecutive game against a ranked opponent, including 21 in a row by double digits.

Virginia Tech led 33-22 at halftime before pulling away with a 42-15 advantage after the break.

No. 12 Kansas State 77, Lehigh 58

The Wildcats returned to the Heartland to defeat the Mountain Hawks at Manhattan, Kan.

Dean Wade keyed a Kansas State spurt to start the second half, scoring six points before the first media timeout. The Wildcats outscored the Mountain Hawks 8-2 at the start of the half to open an eight-point lead. Their largest lead of the game was 22 points thanks to a late 8-0 run.

Kansas State (6-0) was led by Wade with 18 points. James Karnik paced Lehigh (4-2) with 15 points.

No. 22 Buffalo 76, Marist 49

CJ Massinburg came off of the bench and scored a game-high 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting to lead the Bulls over the Red Foxes at Buffalo, N.Y.

The only other player to score in double-figures for Buffalo (5-0) was Jayvon Graves, who scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Ryan Funk and Austin Williams were the only players to score in double figures for Marist (1-4), as each finished with 10 points.

