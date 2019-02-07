Top 25 roundup: No. 14 Villanova tops Creighton in OT to extend streak

Freshman Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 17 points to carry No. 14 Villanova to a 66-59 overtime win over visiting Creighton on Wednesday.

Eric Paschall scored 15 points, Phil Booth added 14 and Collin Gillespie had 13 as the Wildcats (19-4, 10-0 Big East) won their 11th in a row.

Davion Mintz led Creighton (13-10, 4-6) with 19 points while Martin Krampelj added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Mitch Ballock had 11 points for the Bluejays, who had won three of their previous four.

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree corralled an offensive rebound off a missed free throw and gave Villanova a 55-52 lead midway through the extra period. Booth’s 3-pointer with 1:27 left pushed the lead to 58-52, and the Wildcats closed out the victory at the foul line.

No. 6 Nevada 98, Colorado State 82

Jordan Caroline scored 30 of his season-high 40 points in the first half to lead the Wolf Pack to a victory over host Colorado State in Mountain West Conference play at Fort Collins, Colo.

Caroline also collected 12 rebounds to record his 14th double-double of the season and 41st of his career. He broke the Mountain West career mark of 40 double-doubles shared by Utah’s Andrew Bogut (2003-05) and San Diego State’s Kawhi Leonard (2009-11).

Caleb Martin added 25 points as the Wolf Pack (22-1, 9-1 MW) won their eighth straight game. Nico Carvacho recorded 24 points and 17 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season and 28th of his career for the Rams (9-14, 4-6).

No. 19 Wisconsin 56, Minnesota 51

Ethan Happ recorded 15 points and 13 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season to lead the Badgers over the Golden Gophers in Big Ten play at Minneapolis.

Brad Davison scored 10 points as the Badgers (17-6, 9-3) won their sixth straight contest. Nate Reuvers contributed nine points, eight rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Jordan Murphy had 16 points and 19 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double and 16th of the campaign for the Golden Gophers (16-7, 6-6). Freshman center Daniel Oturu added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota, which posted a season-low point total.

No. 21 LSU 92, Mississippi State 88 (OT)

Naz Reid nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing with 11 seconds left in overtime to tie his career high with 29 points and power the Tigers to a victory over the Bulldogs in Starkville, Miss.

Reid scored 25 of his points in the second half and overtime. Tremont Waters added 26 points, five assists, five steals and four rebounds for LSU (18-4, 8-1 SEC), which earned its third overtime win in SEC play this season.

Mississippi State (16-6, 4-5) led by as many as 10 points in the second half but could not withstand the one-two punch of Reid and Waters down the stretch. The duo combined for 33 of LSU’s 49 points in the second half.

No. 24 Maryland 60, Nebraska 45

Jalen Smith continued to haunt the Cornhuskers, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to lead the Terrapins to a win in Lincoln, Neb.

With 3.8 seconds left on Jan. 2, Smith hit the game-winning shot to beat the Cornhuskers 74-72 in College Park, Md.

Maryland (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) bounced back from losing on the road to Wisconsin on Friday. Nebraska (13-10, 3-9), which was led by Isaiah Roby (20 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks) lost its sixth straight game.

