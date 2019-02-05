Top 25 roundup: No. 16 Louisville tops No. 11 Virginia Tech

Ryan McMahon and Dwayne Sutton each scored 17 points as 16th-ranked Louisville defeated 11th-ranked Virginia Tech for the 15th consecutive time, courtesy of a 72-64 victory on Monday in Blacksburg, Va.

Feb 4, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Welsey Harris (21) takes a jump shot over Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Deshawn Corprew (3) and center Norense Odiase (32) at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Nwora added 15 points for the Cardinals (17-6, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won seven of their past eight overall. Louisville’s last loss to Virginia Tech came on Feb. 13, 1991.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. had a team-high 21 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 17 for the depleted Hokies (18-4, 7-3). Virginia Tech saw its three-game winning streak end and fell to 11-1 at Cassell Coliseum this season.

Virginia Tech’s Justin Robinson, who averages 14.4 points and a team-high 5.4 assists per contest, sat out his second consecutive game due to a left foot injury.

No. 17 Iowa State 75, Oklahoma 74

Lindell Wigginton scored 18 points to lead the Cyclones to a win over the Sooners in Norman, Okla. For the second consecutive game, Marial Shayok came up with a big bucket late, hitting a 3-pointer with 1:18 remaining as the shot clock was winding down to break a tie.

The Cyclones then came up with two critical rebounds in the final minute, the first by Wigginton on the defensive end off Brady Manek’s missed 3-point attempt and the second coming by Cameron Lard on the offensive end with 27 seconds remaining.

Shayok added 16 ponts for the Cyclones (18-5, 7-3 Big 12). Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points and Manek had 16 for Oklahoma (15-8, 3-7).

No. 18 Texas Tech 81, West Virginia 50

Terrific defense from the Red Raiders and horrific offense from the Mountaineers resulted in a blowout at Lubbock, Texas. The result equaled the fourth-worst setback in West Virginia coach Bob Huggins’ long career.

Brandone Francis led a balanced attack for the Red Raiders (18-5, 6-4 Big 12) with 16 points. Jarrett Culver added 12, Davide Moretti chimed in with 11, and Deshawn Corprew added another 10 points off the bench.

Derek Culver was the only real scoring threat for West Virginia (10-13, 2-8), finishing with 23 points and 12 rebounds. The Mountaineers made just 3 of 17 field-goal attempts (17.6 percent) in the first half, and they ended the night 9 of 39 (23.1 percent).

—Field Level Media