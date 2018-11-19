Top 25 roundup: No. 16 VT edges No. 23 Purdue

Three players scored more than 20 points for No. 16 Virginia Tech on Sunday night as the Hokies made up a double-digit deficit to beat No. 23 Purdue 89-83 for the Charleston (S.C.) Classic championship.

Nov 9, 2018; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (4) attempts a shot against the Gardner Webb Runnin Bulldogs in the second half at Cassell Coliseum.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker pumped in 25 points while playing the full 40 minutes for the Hokies (4-0). Justin Robinson and Ahmed Hill each added 23, and Kerry Blackshear contributed 13 points, including a driving layup just before the shot clock expired for an 87-81 lead with 39.8 seconds left.

Carsen Edwards scored a game-high 26 points for the Boilermakers (4-1). He added seven assists but committed six turnovers. Evan Boudreaux chipped in 18 points and seven rebounds, while Ryan Cline drilled four 3-pointers and tallied 14 points.

No. 10 Kentucky 92, VMI 82

The Wildcats (3-1) used a dominant inside game to overpower the Keydets (3-2) in Lexington, Ky., outrebounding VMI 43-22 and winning the points-in-the-paint battle 42-14.

PJ Washington powered the Wildcats’ inside game with 19 points and 18 rebounds. Grad transfer Reid Travis had 22 points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Quade Green came off the bench for 17 points, 12 in the second half.

VMI, which outscored the Wildcats 48-44 in the second half, got 35 points from Bubba Parham. He hit 11 of 20 shots, including 10 of 16 from 3-point range.

No. 11 Michigan State 101, Tennessee Tech 33

Nick Ward scored 23 points on 10-for-12 shooting as the Spartans used a 30-0 run to overwhelm the Golden Eagles in a preliminary-round game of the Las Vegas Invitational at East Lansing, Mich.

The 68-point victory tied the Michigan State school record set in a 121-53 victory over Morehead State on Dec. 1, 1992. Cassius Winston added 19 points and six assists, and fellow guard Joshua Langford had 16 points and five assists for the Spartans (3-1).

Micaiah Henry and Garrett Golday led Tennessee Tech (0-5) with six points apiece.

No. 12 Kansas State 64, Penn 48

The Wildcats used a stellar defensive effort to defeat the Quakers in the second semifinal of the Paradise Jam tournament in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.

Kansas State (4-0) will play Missouri in the championship game Monday night. Missouri defeated Oregon State 69-63 in the first semifinal. Penn (4-1) will face Oregon State in the third-place game.

Dean Wade led the Wildcats with 17 points. Kamau Stokes added 16 and Xavier Sneed scored 11. Penn’s Devon Goodman led all scorers with 18 points while Michael Wang added 14.

No. 18 Michigan 66, Providence 47

Ignas Brazdeikis powered for 20 points and seven rebounds as the Wolverines rolled to a 66-47 victory over the Friars in the championship game of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament at Uncasville, Conn.

Jon Teske supplied a career-high 17 points and grabbed six rebounds for Michigan (5-0). The tournament title capped a big week for the Wolverines, who blew out No. 8 Villanova on the road, then dominated George Washington in the semifinals of the tournament before routing the Friars (3-2).

Providence was led by freshman David Duke’s 12 points. Alpha Diallo and Nate Watson each added 10 points, but the Friars were held to 28.1 percent shooting. Michigan shot 44.2 percent.

