Top 25 roundup: No. 17 Purdue edges PSU in OT

Purdue playing an overtime game at Penn State is starting to become a biennial rite of winter.

Jan 31, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Carsen Edwards (3) dribbles the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jamari Wheeler (5) defends during overtime at Bryce Jordan Center. Purdue defeated Penn State 99-90 in overtime.Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Carsen Edwards scored 38 points to lead the No. 17 Boilermakers to a 99-90 overtime win at Penn State on Thursday, the third straight meeting at University Park, Pa., in which the teams went to OT.

Penn State rallied from a 17-point, first-half deficit and took its first lead of the game at 85-83 with 58 seconds left on a jumper by freshman Rasir Bolton. However, Purdue tied the game at 85-85 with 5.2 seconds remaining on a layup by Edwards.

Ryan Cline went 6 of 7 from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 20 points for Purdue (15-6, 8-2 Big Ten). Lamar Stevens scored 24 points, and Bolton added 18 points in defeat for Penn State (7-14, 0-10).

No. 4 Gonzaga 93, BYU 63

Junior forward Brandon Clarke scored 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting and collected nine rebounds to help the Bulldogs post an easy victory over the Cougars in Provo, Utah.

Junior forward Rui Hachimura recorded 20 points and nine rebounds as the Bulldogs (20-2, 7-0 WCC) reached the 20-win mark for the 22nd straight season. Sophomore forward Corey Kispert scored 16 points, and guard Zach Norvell Jr. had 12 points and seven rebounds as Gonzaga won its 11th consecutive game.

Junior guard TJ Haws scored 16 points and junior guard Zac Seljaas added 13 for BYU (13-10, 5-3), which dropped to 10-2 at home.

No. 13 Houston 73, Temple 66

DeJon Jarreau came off the bench to score 14 points and grab 12 rebounds, helping the host Cougars top the Owls and avenge their only loss of the season.

Corey Davis Jr. led Houston with 24 points, going 12-for-13 from the free-throw line, including 8-for-8 in the final 2:04 to seal the win. The Cougars (21-1, 8-1 American Athletic Conference) extended their home winning streak to 31, the longest active run in the country. They have won six in a row overall.

Quinton Rose led Temple (15-6, 5-3) with 26 points. The Owls lost for the third time in four games.

—Field Level Media