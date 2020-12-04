Top 25 roundup: No. 17 Texas tops No. 14 UNC for Maui title

Matt Coleman III made the game-winning basket with one-10th of a second remaining as No. 17 Texas won the Maui Invitational for the first time, defeating No. 14 North Carolina 69-67 on Wednesday in Asheville, N.C.

The title game was tightly contested down the stretch, but North Carolina missed some late free throws and the Longhorns pulled out the victory.

Coleman finished with 22 points and Courtney Ramey added 13 points for the Longhorns (4-0), who never before finished better than third place in five all-time entries in the tournament.

Garrison Brooks had 18 points, RJ Davis scored 11 and Armando Bacot posted 10 points and 12 rebounds for North Carolina (3-1). The Tar Heels managed only 1-for-9 shooting on 3-pointers.

No. 1 Gonzaga 87, No. 11 West Virginia 82

Joel Ayayi had 21 points and seven rebounds and Andrew Nembhard added 19 points and six assists to lead the Bulldogs past the Mountaineers at the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis.

Corey Kispert also scored 19 points and Drew Timme contributed 17 for the Bulldogs, who improved to 3-0 behind 61.8 percent shooting in the second half.

Derek Culver notched 18 points and 15 rebounds for West Virginia. Oscar Tshiebwe had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Gabe Osabuohien added 10 points, but both big men fouled out for the Mountaineers (3-1) down the stretch.

No. 2 Baylor 82, No. 5 Illinois 69

With head coach Scott Drew back on the bench after missing the first two games due to COVID-19 quarantining, the Bears reeled off 20 points during a five-minute stretch midway through the second half to transform a taut battle into a triumph over the Fighting Illini during the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis.

Presbyterian transfer Adam Flagler scored 18 points off the bench to lead a balanced attack for Baylor (3-0). Davion Mitchell (15 points, seven assists), preseason All-American Jared Butler (12 points) and MaCio Teague (11 points) also hit double figures as the Bears geared up for Saturday’s showdown with top-ranked Gonzaga.

Preseason All-American Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois (3-1) with 18 points, but he converted just 6 of 18 shots as Baylor’s guards took turns hounding him all over the court. Giorgi Bezhanishvili contributed 15 points off the bench as 7-footer Kofi Cockburn played just 18 minutes due to foul trouble.

Missouri 83, No. 21 Oregon 75

Xavier Pinson scored 22 points, 19 of them in the second half, as the Tigers upset the Ducks in Omaha, Neb.

Mark Smith added 15 points for the Tigers (2-0), including two key free throws in the final minute, and Jeremiah Tilmon contributed 11 points and nine rebounds. Javon Pickett produced 13 points and Dru Smith scored 11.

Eugene Omoruyi, a Rutgers transfer, made a spectacular debut for Oregon, pouring in 31 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Chris Duarte scored 22 points and Eric Williams Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds.

No. 22 Florida State 86, North Florida 58

M.J. Walker scored a game-high 17 points, leading the Seminoles to a win over the visiting Ospreys in a nonconference game in Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida State (1-0), which never trailed, won its 24th consecutive home game, a streak that began in January 2019. This marked the Seminoles’ latest season-opening date since 1975-76.

Walker, a 6-5 senior shooting guard, shot 4-for-8 from the floor, including 3-for-5 on 3-pointers. Balsa Koprivica, a 7-1 center, added 13 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Dorian James led North Florida with 13 points.

No. 23 Ohio State 77, Morehead State 44

E.J. Liddell led five Buckeyes players in double figures in the win over the Eagles in Columbus, Ohio.

Liddell had 12 first-half points as the Buckeyes (3-0) took a 37-27 halftime lead on the Eagles (1-3). Duane Washington Jr., Justice Sueing and C.J. Walker each had 11 points and Kyle Young had 10 and nine rebounds.

Skyelar Potter scored 13 and DeVon Cooper added 11 for Morehead State (1-3).

--Field Level Media