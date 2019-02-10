Top 25 roundup: No. 2 Duke beats No. 3 Virginia again

In the second matchup between the top 5 teams in less than a month, No. 2 Duke prevailed again over host No. 3 Virginia, 81-71, on Saturday night in Charlottesville, Va.

Feb 9, 2019; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots the ball over Virginia Cavaliers guard Braxton Key (2) in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. The Blue Devils won 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Devils never trailed and shot nearly 58 percent from the field while putting four players in double figures. Freshman R.J. Barrett led all scorers with 26 points on 6-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc.

Duke (21-2, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) made 13 of its 21 3-point attempts, its second-best output of the season from deep.

Virginia (20-2, 8-2) made 10 3-pointers itself but was unable to get defensive stops, a rarity for the Cavaliers, who entered the game with the nation’s top scoring defense.

No. 1 Tennessee 73, Florida 61

Grant Williams led four scorers in double figures with 16 points, lifting the Volunteers past the Gators in Knoxville, Tenn., as Admiral Schofield added 14 points and six rebounds.

Tennessee (22-1, 10-0 Southeastern Conference) rolled to its 18th straight win. Jordan Bowden scored 13 points off the bench, while Jordan Bone had 10 points and five assists. Tennessee spread the wealth with 17 assists to just 13 turnovers.

Noah Locke led Florida (12-11, 4-6) with 17 points. Jalen Hudson added 15 points off the bench and KeVaughn Allen scored 11 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Gators to avoid their third straight loss.

No. 4 Gonzaga 94, St. Mary’s 46

Brandon Clarke scored a game-high 24 points in just 23 minutes as the Zags stayed unbeaten in conference play with a dismantling of the visiting Gaels in Spokane, Wash.

Clarke added six rebounds and three blocked shots for the Bulldogs (23-2, 10-0 West Coast Conference), who established a 53-20 halftime lead and never looked back. Rui Hachimura added 18 points and seven boards in an efficient 24 minutes for the Zags.

Tommy Kuhse scored 12 points to pace the Gaels (15-10, 6-4), and Malik Fitts added 11.

No. 5 Kentucky 71, Mississippi State 67

P.J. Washington scored 23 points and the Wildcats extended their winning streak to 10 games by defeating the Bulldogs in Starkville, Miss.

The Wildcats (20-3, 9-1 Southeastern Conference) continued their roll toward home conference showdowns against No. 21 LSU on Tuesday, followed by No. 1 Tennessee next Saturday. Keldon Johnson added 13 and Tyler Herro had 12 points for Kentucky.

Lamar Peters scored 16 and Quinndary Weatherspoon added 14 to lead the Bulldogs (16-7, 4-6), who twice got within four points before Washington’s jumper gave the Wildcats a 70-64 lead with 1:29 remaining.

No. 6 Nevada 91, New Mexico 62

Caleb Martin and Trey Porter each scored 20 points, and Jordan Caroline added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolf Pack, who jumped out to a 29-point first-half lead and cruised to their ninth straight victory with a win over the Lobos in Reno, Nev.

It was the 15th double-double of the season for the 6-foot-7, 230-pound Caroline as Nevada (23-1, 10-1 Mountain West) avenged its only loss of the season back on Jan. 5. It was a career-high for the 6-foot-11 Porter, who also grabbed a career-high nine rebounds.

Makuach Maluach scored 19 points, and Carlton Bragg added 13 points for New Mexico (10-13, 4-7) which lost for the seventh time in nine games since its upset of the Wolf Pack. The Lobos shot 33.3 percent and had 20 turnovers.

No. 7 Michigan 61, No. 19 Wisconsin 52

Charles Matthews had 18 points and Jon Teske tied career highs with 17 points and 12 rebounds as the Wolverines retained sole possession of first place in the Big Ten by cooling off the Badgers in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Wolverines (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) avenged one of their two losses and remained undefeated at home. Jordan Poole added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Wolverines, while Isaiah Livers contributed nine points off the bench.

The Badgers (17-7, 9-4) were led by Ethan Happ, who racked up 18 points and 11 rebounds. Nate Reuvers and Brad Davison had nine points apiece, and D’Mitrik Trice chipped in eight.

No. 8 North Carolina 88, Miami 85 (OT)

Coby White scored 33 points and the Tar Heels held off the Hurricanes’ upset bid in Chapel Hill, N.C., as North Carolina scrambled to pull even in regulation, and Luke Maye made a 3-point basket to force overtime.

Maye had 20 points for North Carolina (19-4, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won seven games in a row. Kenny Williams hit a tiebreaking 3-point basket in the extra session, and the Tar Heels led for the remaining 2:11.

Chris Lykes ended up with 27 points, Anthony Lawrence had 17, Johnson finished with 13 off the bench and Dejan Vasiljevic added 11 for Miami (10-13, 2-9), which can finish .500 at best in the ACC regular season.

No. 9 Michigan State 79, Minnesota 55

Nick Ward returned to the starting lineup and scored 22 points as the Spartans used their defense, rebounding and transition game to end a three-game losing streak with an easy win over the visiting Golden Gophers in East Lansing, Mich.

Ward, who was pulled from the lineup in Tuesday’s loss to Illinois, added nine rebounds. Matt McQuaid scored 18 points and Cassius Winston had 11 points and nine assists for the Spartans (19-5, 10-3 Big Ten), who remained a game out of first place in the conference.

Minnesota (16-8, 6-7) struggled to find any offensive rhythm as leading-scorer Amir Coffey didn’t register points in the box score until a dunk on a fast break with a little more than eight minutes to play. He finished with four points, while Jordan Murphy had just five points.

No. 10 Marquette 66, No. 14 Villanova 65

Markus Howard poured in 38 points and got just enough help from Sacar Anim as the Golden Eagles withstood a feverish Wildcats comeback attempt to win in Milwaukee, Wis.

Anim scored 18 points, 13 in the second half, with five coming in the closing minutes to combat the Wildcats’ rally. The win allowed the Golden Eagles (20-4, 9-2 Big East) to pull within one game of the Wildcats (19-5, 10-1), who lost for the first time in the Big East this season.

Phil Booth scored 19 points, including seven in the final 4:14, and Eric Paschall added 17 to lead Villanova, which had a chance to win the game but missed a feeble shot as time expired.

Clemson 59, No. 11 Virginia Tech 51

Shelton Mitchell scored 22 points and the Tigers blocked 12 Hokies shots for their first win against a ranked opponent this season as Marcquise Reed added 15 points in Clemson, S.C.

Clemson (15-8, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) got its fourth consecutive victory in conference play following a 1-5 start and snapped a four-game losing streak against Virginia Tech.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. led the Hokies with 17 points, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 13 and Ty Outlaw scored 10. The Hokies (18-5, 7-4) suffered their second straight loss.

No. 13 Kansas 84, Oklahoma State 72

Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points and canned two 3-pointers during a decisive second-half run as the Jayhawks downed the Cowboys in Lawrence, Kan.

The performance marked the second time Agbaji recorded 20-plus points in the 10 games he has played since his freshman redshirt was shredded. He triggered a 12-0 flurry that gave the Jayhawks (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) a 65-51 lead with 9:48 remaining.

The Cowboys (9-14, 2-8) lost their sixth straight conference game despite 22 points and six rebounds from junior forward Cameron McGriff, who fouled out with 4:02 remaining.

No. 15 Purdue 81, Nebraska 62

Carsen Edwards scored 27 points and sparked a 14-4 run at the beginning of the second half to lead the Boilermakers over the Cornhuskers in West Lafayette, Ind.

Grady Eifert scored 16 points, his first double-digit game in his career. Nojel Eastern added 12 and Ryan Cline 10 points for Purdue (17-6, 10-2 Big Ten), which won for the eighth straight time.

Thomas Allen came off the bench and scored 18 points to lead Nebraska (13-11, 3-10), which lost its seventh consecutive game.

No. 22 Florida State 80, No. 16 Louisville 75 (OT)

The Seminoles rallied from 10 points down in the second half, forced overtime and ultimately prevailed against the Cardinals in Tallahassee, Fla.

In overtime, Louisville (17-7, 8-3 ACC) missed its first four shots and Florida State (18-5, 6-4) hit its first four buckets, racing out to a 73-65 edge and never looking back.

The Seminoles were led by 22 points from Mfiondu Kabengele, while Terance Mann added 20 points. Christen Cunningham led the Cardinals with 20 points and seven boards, while Dwayne Sutton added 14 points and Jordan Nwora 13.

TCU 92, No. 17 Iowa State 83

Kendric Davis poured in a career-high 22 points and Desmond Bane added 17, all of them in the second half, as the Horned Frogs outlasted the Cyclones at Ames, Iowa.

Kouat Noi hit for 17 points for TCU, 15 of them in the first half, and Alex Robinson also added 17, all but two after halftime. The win was the second straight for the Horned Frogs (17-6, 5-5) but just their first on the road in conference play.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak for Iowa State (18-6, 7-4 Big 12). Marial Shayok led all scorers with 24 points for the Cyclones, while Michael Jacobson scored 16, Nick Weiler-Babb hit for 15 points, and Lindell Wigginton racked up 10.

No. 18 Texas Tech 66, Oklahoma 54

Davide Moretti scored 14 points to lead the Red Raiders over the Sooners in Norman, Okla., Texas Tech’s fourth win in the last five games.

Three other Red Raiders scored in double figures, including 13 from Jarrett Culver to keep Texas Tech (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) within striking distance of the conference lead.

While Texas Tech is rising, Oklahoma’s hopes to make the NCAA Tournament continue to slip away. The loss was the Sooners’ (15-9, 3-8) fourth consecutive and sixth in the last eight games. Rashard Odomes led the Sooners with 14 points.

No. 21 LSU 83, Auburn 78

Tremont Waters scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers and a pair of free throws with a half-second left, and backcourt mate Skylar Mays added a team-high 20 points as LSU escaped with a victory over Auburn in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU (19-4, 9-1 SEC) wiped out a 26-10 first-half deficit with another impressive performance on the offensive boards, but the Tigers nearly saw their 10-point lead with 2:39 left evaporate.

Auburn (16-7, 5-5) was paced by guard Jared Harper with a game-high 25 points.

No. 23 Buffalo 90, Central Michigan 76

Jeremy Harris scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half as the Bulls overcame an early 18-point deficit to pound the visiting Chippewas as CJ Massinburg scored all 18 of his points in the second half.

Dontay Caruthers added 16 for the Bulls (20-3, 8-2 Mid-American Conference), who improved to 10-0 at home.

Shawn Roundtree scored a season-high 26 points for Central Michigan (16-7, 5-5 MAC West), which has dropped four of its last six.

—Field Level Media