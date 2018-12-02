Top 25 roundup: No. 2 Kansas outlasts Stanford in overtime

Senior guard Lagerald Vick canned a game-tying 3-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation, then tallied the first eight points of overtime while scoring a game-high 27 as No. 2 Kansas outlasted Stanford 90-84 at Lawrence, Kan.

Dec 1, 2018; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick (24) scores a three point basket over Stanford Cardinal forward KZ Okpala (0) in overtime at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas won 90-84. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Junior forward Dedric Lawson added his third consecutive double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Sophomore center Udoka Azubuike posted 18 points and nine rebounds as the Jayhawks, who were ranked as the preseason No. 1 team, climbed to 6-0.

Stanford (4-4) led by 12 with 11:48 remaining but could not hold on and deliver third-year coach Jerod Haase, a former Kansas player, a monumental upset.

Sophomore forward KZ Okpala came alive in the second half and netted a team-high 22 points for the Cardinal, who could not overcome 18 turnovers. The loss was the third for Stanford in as many meetings against ranked opponents.

No. 1 Gonzaga 103, Creighton 92

Zach Norvell Jr. scored 28 points to help the top-ranked Bulldogs record a victory over host Creighton in Omaha, Neb.

Brandon Clarke scored 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting and pulled down 10 boards for the Bulldogs (8-0). Rui Hachimura recorded 22 points and recorded 11 rebounds.

Ty-Shon Alexander led Creighton (6-2) with 27 points and five assists. Damien Jefferson added 15 points and nine boards for the Bluejays, who went to the free-throw line only four times in the second half.

No. 3 Duke 113, Stetson 49

R.J. Barrett’s 26 points and Cam Reddish’s 23 points were part of the Blue Devils’ 64-point rout of the visiting Hatters in Durham, N.C.

The outcome marked coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 1,034th victory at Duke, with his first on the Blue Devils bench coming in November 1980 against Stetson. Duke has won two straight home blowouts since returning from the Maui Invitational with a loss to now-No. 1 Gonzaga.

Stetson (1-8) lost its eighth game in a row, though the past four had come by 10 points or less. Abayomi Iyiola led the Hatters with 19 points and Christiaan Jones had 12 points.

No. 5 Nevada 73, USC 61

Trey Porter had two of the Wolf Pack’s four hoops in a 9-0 burst to start the second half, allowing Nevada to rally from behind in a nonconference victory over the host Trojans in Los Angeles.

Nevada’s Jordan Caroline was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points and completed a double-double with a team-high 11 rebounds. The win was the season-opening eighth straight for Nevada (8-0), which had not faced the Trojans in basketball since a one-point home loss in January 1976.

Nick Rakocevic had a team-high 20 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for the Trojans (5-3), who had won three in a row.

No. 7 Michigan 76, No. 19 Purdue 57

Jordan Poole had 21 points and Jon Teske added 17 points and eight rebounds as the undefeated Wolverines cruised over the visiting Boilermakers.

No. 7 Michigan (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) also got 12 points from Ignas Brazdeikis and 10 more from point guard Zavier Simpson, who had a team-best seven assists.

Purdue’s top player, Carsen Edwards, led his team with 19 points, but he shot just 7 for 21 from the field. Ryan Cline supplied 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting for the No. 19 Boilermakers (5-3, 0-1), including a trio of 3-pointers.

No. 10 Kentucky 78, UNC-Greensboro 61

The host Wildcats extended their winning streak to seven with a convincing win over the Spartans in Lexington, Ky.

The win improves Kentucky to 7-1, while UNC-Greensboro fell to 7-2, with both losses coming against ranked SEC schools: Kentucky and LSU.

Trailing 55-50 with 13:08 to play, Kentucky outscored UNC-Greensboro 28-6 the rest of the way for the 17-point margin of victory. Freshman Tyler Herro scored 10 of the 28 points; Keldon Johnson added six points, and Reid Travis and Ashton Hagans added five each.

Marquette 83, No. 12 Kansas State 71

Markus Howard scored a season-high 45 points as the host Golden Eagles handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season in Milwaukee.

Sacar Anim joined Howard in double figures with 16 points for the Golden Eagles (6-2). The Wildcats (6-1) were not helped by their 41.8 percent shooting. The Golden Eagles shot 56.8 percent.

Marquette took advantage of a huge shooting discrepancy, plus plenty of Kansas State foul trouble. Five Wildcats, including four starters, picked up three fouls before the second media timeout of the second half. Kansas State was whistled for 29 fouls in the game.

No. 13 Virginia Tech 94, Central Connecticut State 40

Senior guard Ahmed Hill led a torrid shooting display by connecting on six of his nine 3-point attempts to finish with 24 points as the Hokies shot 57.1 percent in drubbing the visiting Blue Devils in Blacksburg, Va.

Hill shot 9-for-13 from the field overall and added three steals as the Hokies (6-1) returned home after suffering their only loss, 63-62 at Penn State on Tuesday. As a team, the Hokies shot a red-hot 54.5 percent (18-for-33) from behind the arc.

Junior forward Joe Hugley was the only Central Connecticut State player to score in double figures, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-13 shooting, including 3-for-8 on 3-pointers.

Houston 65, No. 18 Oregon 61

Junior guard Armoni Brooks made a season-best six 3-pointers while scoring 22 points to lead the Cougars to a victory over the Ducks in the Cougars’ first game at the renovated Fertitta Center.

Freshman guard Nate Hinton added 14 points off the bench to help Houston (6-0) continue its strong start. Senior guard Corey Davis Jr. added 12 points for the Cougars, who also received nine rebounds from Brooks.

Freshman center Bol Bol had 23 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots for Oregon (4-3), which dropped its second straight game. Freshman guard Will Richardson added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Ducks, who were upset by Texas Southern on Monday.

No. 20 Texas Tech 78, Memphis 67

Headed toward potentially their first loss this season, the Red Raiders cranked up their defense to storm back from a 13-point second-half deficit and stun the Tigers at the Hoopball Miami (Fla.) Invitational.

Texas Tech got huge sparks from first-year transfers Deshawn Corprew and Tariq Owens. Corprew scored eight of his 12 points in a key stretch when Tech clawed back into the game, and Owens broke a school record with eight blocked shots — all after halftime.

Jarrett Culver led the Red Raiders (7-0) with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists, including 14 points in the second half as they outscored the Tigers 50-30. Freshman Tyler Harris paced Memphis (3-4) with 17 points and Davenport added 13.

No. 21 Buffalo 85, San Francisco 81

Nick Perkins led the Bulls with 22 points off the bench in a win over the Dons in the championship game of the Hall of Fame Belfast Classic in Belfast, Ireland.

The Bulls (7-0) handed the Dons (7-1) their first loss of the season, putting an end to their best start in 37 years. The Dons started the 1981-82 season 10-0.

Perkins, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, made 10 of 20 shots and also had five rebounds and two blocks. Jeremy Harris and CJ Massinburg each scored 15 for the Bulls, and Harris added eight rebounds, tied for the team lead.

No. 23 Villanova 85, La Salle 78

Senior forward Eric Paschall scored 27 and senior guard Phil Booth added 19 to power the Wildcats to victory over the crosstown rival Explorers in Philadelphia.

Paschall and Booth each hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Sophomore guard Collin Gillespie contributed 15 points for the Wildcats (6-2), who won their 23rd consecutive game against another Philadelphia Big 5 rival.

Junior guard Traci Carter was high man for La Salle (0-8) with 17 points. Junior guard Isiah Deas was right behind with 15 points, hitting 5 of 7 3-pointers.

No. 24 Maryland 66, Penn State 59

Anthony Cowan Jr. hit two big 3-pointers in the final 2:14, and the Terrapins hung on to beat the visiting Nittany Lions in College Park, Md., in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Maryland (7-1, 1-0) had just a two-point lead when Cowan drilled his second three with the shot clock running down, pushing the Terrapins to a 64-59 advantage with 34.1 seconds remaining. Cowan had 15 points and four assists.

Penn State (4-3, 0-1), coming off its upset of No. 13 Virginia Tech on Tuesday, got 19 points and eight rebounds from Big Ten scoring leader Lamar Stevens (9 of 24 overall) and 17 from Josh Reaves.

—Field Level Media