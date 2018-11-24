Top 25 roundup: No. 2 Kansas tops No. 5 Tennessee in overtime

Dedric Lawson had 24 points, eight in overtime, and freshman Devon Dotson added 17 points as No. 2 Kansas made a case for returning to the top of the polls with an 87-81 victory over No. 5 Tennessee in the finals of the NIT Season Tip-Off at Barclays Arena in Brooklyn on Friday.

Nov 23, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Dedric Lawson (1) dunks against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half of the NIT Season Tipoff Championship at Barclays Center. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Dotson followed a Lawson tip-in with a three-point play as the Jayhawks (5-0) scored the first five points in overtime for a 74-69 lead and never trailed while winning their 14th straight game against an AP Top 10 team.

Admiral Schofield scored nine of his 21 points in overtime, and Grant Williams had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists before fouling out with 1:24 left in regulation, but the Volunteers (4-1) never had the ball with a chance to tie after the Jayhawks’ quick start.

Kansas was No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 before dropping behind Duke the last two weeks. No. 3 Gonzaga, which beat Duke earlier this week, also could take over the top spot.

No. 4 Virginia 53, No. 25 Wisconsin 46

DeAndre Hunter scored 20 points as the Cavaliers made enough plays on both ends and claimed the Battle 4 Atlantis championship over the Badgers at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Ty Jerome added 11 points and was the only other double-figure scorer for Virginia (6-0), which won despite shooting 25.9 percent in the second half and 37 percent overall. The Cavaliers won a November tournament for the sixth straight season and allowed less than 50 points for the third time this season.

Ethan Happ scored 22 for Wisconsin (5-1), which was unable to start 6-0 for the first time since 2014-15 and unable to get its seventh win over a Top-10 team under coach Greg Gard. Happ also had 15 rebounds, six assists and four blocked shots.

No. 6 Nevada 110, Massachusetts 87

Caleb Martin’s 29 points led five players in double figures as the Wolf Pack won the Las Vegas Holiday Invitational over the Minutemen at Orleans Arena.

Tre’Shawn Thurman added 22 points and eight rebounds for Nevada (6-0), which has scored at least 83 points in every game, to beat outmatched Massachusetts. Cody Martin scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Jordan Caroline contributed his fifth double-double with 16 points and 10 boards.

Luwane Pipkins hit six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 30 points to pace UMass (4-3). Reserve guard Keon Clergeot added 12, while Jonathan Laurent and Curtis Cobb each tallied 11 points. Carl Pierre chipped in 10.

No. 7 North Carolina 94, No. 17 UCLA 78

Freshman guard Coby White scored 19 points as the Tar Heels recovered from their first loss of the season by defeating the Bruins in the consolation game of the Las Vegas Invitational at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

North Carolina (6-1) turned up the defense in the second half and had enough offensive resources to keep UCLA off balance.

Luke Maye’s 16 points, Kenny Williams’ 15 points and Cameron Johnson’s 14 points bolstered the Tar Heels’ offense. Kris Wilkes pumped in 22 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including three 3-point baskets, from the field to pace UCLA (4-2). Jaylen Hands’ 14 points with nine assists and reserve Cody Riley’s 11 points with nine rebounds also helped the Bruins.

No. 9 Michigan 83, Chattanooga 55

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis had 20 points and seven rebounds in just 20 minutes and the Wolverines cruised to a win over the visiting Mocs at Ann Arbor, Mich.

Brazdeikis shot 6-for-10 from the field and 6-for-7 from the free throw line. Guard Jordan Poole contributed 14 points and six rebounds and Isaiah Livers supplied 12 points off the bench. Center Jon Teske racked up seven points, 12 rebounds and three steals for Michigan (6-0).

Charles Matthews, one of Michigan’s top offensive threats, was held to eight points in 2-for-9 shooting. Eli Brooks added nine points, three rebounds and a steal off the bench. Chattanooga (2-5), which has lost four straight, was led by Kevin Easley’s 21 points and seven rebounds.

No. 10 Kentucky 77, Tennessee State 62

The Wildcats moved their win streak to five in Lexington with a victory over the visiting Tigers as freshman Keldon Johnson scored a career-high 27 points, 13 coming from the free-throw line, and seven rebounds.

Graduate transfer Reid Travis added 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench for Kentucky (5-1), which went on a 24-14 run to grab its largest lead of the night at 20 points, 66-46, with 7:45 to play. Johnson had 13 of the Wildcats’ 24 points.

Tennessee State (2-4) placed three players in double figures. Junior guard Donte Fitzpatrick- Dorsey was tops with 18 points, followed by Emmanuel Egbuta with 13 and Kamar McKnight with 10 points and nine rebounds.

No. 11 Michigan State 78, Texas 68

Joshua Langford scored 29 points as the Spartans dug out of a huge early hole to defeat the previously undefeated Longhorns in the Las Vegas Invitational championship game.

Michigan State put the clamps on Texas, which had its offense go stale in the second half. Cassius Winston added 20 points and 10 assists for the Spartans (5-1), who trailed by 19 points after blowing out No. 17 UCLA a day earlier.

Kerwin Roach II tallied 15 points for Texas after supplying 32 points a day earlier against North Carolina. Dylan Osetkowski and Matt Coleman III both had 13 points and Jaxson Hayes added 11 points for the Longhorns (5-1), who ended up 9-for-34 on 3-point attempts.

No. 14 Florida State 79, No. 19 LSU 76 (OT)

Mfiondu Kabengele buried a tie-breaking 3-pointer with two seconds remaining in overtime, delivering the Seminoles a victory over the Tigers in the semifinals of the Advocare Invitational in Orlando, Fla.

The win sends Florida State (5-0) into the tournament finals on Sunday against Villanova, which beat Oklahoma State 77-58 in Friday’s earlier semifinal. LSU (5-1) will face the Cowboys for third place, also on Sunday.

Kabengele had 15 points off the bench, Trent Forrest added 10, and Terance Mann chipped in with nine to complement a game-high 12 rebounds for the Seminoles, who outrebounded the Tigers 43-30. Skylar Mays had 19 points to lead the Tigers.

No. 23 Ohio State 89, Cleveland State 62

Kaleb Wesson tied his career high with 19 points when the Buckeyes defeated the Vikings in Columbus, Ohio, as Ohio State jumped out to a quick lead and extended it in the second half.

Wesson, a 6-foot-9 sophomore, had 18 and 19 points in his previous two games for the Buckeyes (6-0). C.J. Jackson added 17 points.

Stefan Kenic had 13 points for Cleveland State (2-4). Ohio State led 38-29 at the half but quickly increased the margin to 54-36 with 14:44 left in the game by hitting 7 of 9 shots while Cleveland State made 3 of 8.

No. 24 Purdue 84, Robert Morris 46

Carsen Edwards scored 19 and Ryan Cline chipped in with 17 points to guide Boilermakers to a rout of the visiting Colonials at West Lafayette, Ind.

Edwards had an off shooting day, hitting only 5 of 17 shots from the field. But he sunk all six free throws. Meanwhile, Cline made 6 of 10 shots, including 5 of 7 from beyond the 3-point line.

Freshman Trevion Williams hit all four shots for eight points in the second half. Ethan Boudreaux scored nine for the Boilermakers (5-1), who made 26 of 58 shots for 44.8 percent. Malik Petteway led Robert Morris (3-3) with 10 points.

—Field Level Media