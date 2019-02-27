Top 25 roundup: No. 20 Virginia Tech tops No. 3 Duke

Ty Outlaw made a late 3-pointer to break a tie as No. 20 Virginia Tech upset No. 3 Duke 77-72 on Tuesday night in Blacksburg, Va.

Feb 26, 2019; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward R.J. Barrett (5) shoots against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (4) and forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. (24) in the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 23 points, Ahmed Hill posted 17 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 13 points for Virginia Tech (22-6, 11-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Hokies won for the fourth time in five games.

Duke (24-4, 12-3) played its second full game without freshman Zion Williamson, who sustained a knee sprain in the opening minute of a home loss to North Carolina on Feb. 20. The Blue Devils didn’t have enough answers the way they did Saturday night in a victory at Syracuse, and they into slipped into third place in the ACC.

RJ Barrett scored 21 points, Cam Reddish added 17 points, and Marques Bolden had 14 points for the Blue Devils, who lost at Blacksburg for the third year in a row.

No. 4 Kentucky 70, Arkansas 66

Tyler Herro scored a season-best 29 points on 9-of-10 shooting to help the Wildcats rally for a victory over the Razorbacks at Lexington, Ky.

Keldon Johnson added 13 points for Kentucky (24-4, 13-2 Southeastern Conference), who won their fourth straight game and 14th in their past 15. Nick Richards collected 15 rebounds as the Wildcats recovered from a 15-point, second-half deficit.

Isaiah Joe scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half for Arkansas (14-14, 5-10), which dropped its sixth straight game. Desi Sills tallied 15 points, and Daniel Gafford added 14 points and eight rebounds. The Razorbacks have lost seven straight games to the Wildcats.

No. 5 North Carolina 93, Syracuse 85

Coby White scored a season-high 34 points, and the Tar Heels used a huge edge in free throws to defeat the Orange in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina (23-5, 13-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won four games in a row and moved a half-game ahead of Virginia for the top spot in the ACC, aided by Duke’s loss earlier in the night at Virginia Tech.

Cameron Johnson posted 16 points for the Tar Heels, who were 34-for-37 on free throws. Tyus Battle scored 29 points, Elijah Hughes poured in 15 points, Frank Howard had 11 points and Oshae Brissett added 10 points for Syracuse (18-10, 9-6). The Orange hit 13 of 23 from the line.

No. 13 LSU 66, Texas A&M 55

Naz Reid, bouncing back from his worst offensive output of the season, scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lift the Tigers past the Aggies in Baton Rouge, La.

Reid had only one point in LSU’s 82-80 overtime victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday, but he got started early Tuesday by scoring eight of LSU’s first 14 points and accounting for 10 points and eight rebounds in the first half. Ja’vonte Smart added 17 points for the Tigers (23-5, 13-2 SEC).

LSU played suffocating defense, holding Texas A&M (12-16, 5-10) to eight points in the first 10:25 of the game. The Aggies finished 19 of 60 from the floor (31.7 percent) and 4 of 22 (18.2 percent) from long range.

Indiana 75, No. 19 Wisconsin 73 (2 OTs)

Romeo Langford’s last-second layup gave the Hoosiers a double-overtime victory over the Badgers in Bloomington, Ind., as Indiana snapped a five-game losing streak.

Langford scored 13 of his team-high 22 points in the overtime periods to seal the deal for the Hoosiers (14-14, 5-12 Big Ten). Wisconsin (19-9, 11-6) missed six three throws in the second overtime.

Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ led all scorers with 23 points and collected 11 rebounds. Khalil Iverson scored 15 and D’Mitrik Trice added 12 for the Badgers, who saw their two-game winning streak end.

No. 21 Buffalo 77, Akron 64

Nick Perkins scored 25 points, and the Bulls extended their winning streak to six games by grinding out a win over the visiting Zips. Buffalo (25-3, 13-2 Mid-American Conference) has won 25 straight at home.

CJ Massinburg collected 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Buffalo while Jayvon Graves added 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Akron (15-13, 7-8) was led by Tyler Cheese, who had 20 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Ohio State 90, No. 22 Iowa 70

Freshman Justin Ahrens, making just his second start, more than tripled his career high with 29 points to lead the Buckeyes to an upset of the Hawkeyes in Columbus, Ohio.

Ahrens’ previous high was nine points vs. Maryland. Kaleb Wesson added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes (18-10, 8-9 Big Ten).

Joe Wieskamp had 17 points to lead Iowa (21-7, 10-7). Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery and his son, guard Connor McCaffery, received second-half technical fouls, and multiple media outlets reported that Fran McCaffery cursed out a referee after the game.

—Field Level Media