Top 25 roundup: No. 22 Wisconsin edges No. 14 Iowa

D’Mitrik Trice recorded 20 points and seven rebounds to help No. 22 Wisconsin post a 72-66 victory over No. 14 Iowa in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Friday night at Iowa City.

Nov 30, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) and guard Joe Wieskamp (10) defend during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Ethan Happ had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists before fouling out for the Badgers (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten). Brevin Pritzl added 12 points off the bench and made the 3-point basket that put Wisconsin ahead to stay.

Tyler Cook scored 19 points and collected a career-best 15 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-1). Jordan Bohannon and Luka Garza added 11 points apiece for Iowa, which shot just 39 percent from the field and made 6 of 24 of its 3-point attempts.

Pritzl buried the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:35 remaining to give the Badgers a 63-61 lead and Happ scored in the interior with 51.9 seconds left to make it 65-61. The Badgers shot 48.2 percent from the field, including 8 of 24 from 3-point range. Trice made four 3-pointers.

No. 9 Michigan State 78, Rutgers 67

After spending the week on the road, the Spartans earned a split by beating the Scarlet Knights in the Big Ten opener in Piscataway, N.J.

Cassius Winston scored 22 points and Nick Ward had 20 for Michigan State (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten), while Joshua Langford scored 14 and Xavier Tillman scored 11 as Michigan State played without Matt McQuaid for the second straight game. Winston added six assists while Tillman had eight rebounds.

Eugene Omoruyi scored 16 with 11 rebounds for Rutgers (5-2, 0-1). Peter Kiss added 11 points, and Geo Baker scored 10 for the Scarlet Knights.

Radford 62, No. 17 Texas 59

Carlik Jones’ three-point play with 24.5 seconds to play produced the winning points, and the Highlanders made the plays they needed in the final minute to upset the Longhorns in Austin.

It is Radford’s first win in 18 tries against a ranked opponent. Polite led the Highlanders (6-1) with 11 points, while Travis Fields Jr. and Mawdo Sallah hit for 10 points each for Radford.

Sims paced all scorers with 16 points for Texas (5-2), with Dylan Osetkowski scoring nine points and grabbing a career-high 17 rebounds.

No. 21 Buffalo 96, Milwaukee 77

Milwaukee had no answer for Jeremy Harris and Nick Perkins as the Bulls marched to an easy win in the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic in Ireland.

Perkins, Harris and CJ Massinburg combined for 11 3-point field goals and 57 points to spark Buffalo to a 6-0 start to the season in the game played in Northern Ireland. Buffalo last started 6-0 in 1930.

Milwaukee (2-5) was led by Carson Warren-Newsome’s 26 points, but the team shot just 21.4 percent from 3-point range (6 of 28).

No. 25 Mississippi State 65, Dayton 58

Quinndary Weatherspoon had game-highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Bulldogs defeated the host Flyers.

Nick Weatherspoon added 14 points and Abdul Ado, returning from a two-game absence due to an injury, scored 10 for the Bulldogs, who improved to 6-1 in their first true road game of the season.

Ryan Mikesell led the Flyers, who dropped to 4-3 after their third consecutive loss, with 15 points, while Jalen Crutcher and Josh Cunningham scored 11 each.

