Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Gonzaga outlasts No. 1 Duke

Rui Hachimura’s layup with 1:15 left Wednesday snapped a tie and gave No. 3 Gonzaga an 89-87 win over top-ranked Duke for the Maui Invitational championship in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Nov 21, 2018; Lahaina, HI, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) guards an inbounds pass by Duke Blue Devils guard Tre Jones (3) in the second half during the championship game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs (6-0) hung on with their defense. The Blue Devils (5-1) missed seven shots in the last 54 seconds, with Brandon Clarke rejecting RJ Barrett’s driving layup at the buzzer after Hachimura missed two free throws with 10.6 seconds remaining that could have wrapped it up.

It was the first loss in 18 games at the Maui Invitational for Duke, which rallied from a 16-point, second-half deficit to tie the game at 87-87 on Zion Williamson’s short jumper with 1:41 remaining.

Hachimura topped Gonzaga, which won the event for the second time, with 20 points and seven rebounds, and he added five assists. Zach Norvell Jr. sank four 3-pointers and added 18 points. Barrett tallied a game-high 23 points, and Williamson contributed 22 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 2 Kansas 77, Marquette 68

Dedric Lawson scored 26 points as the Jayhawks overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to down the Eagles in the Preseason NIT at New York. The preseason All-American shot 9 of 16 from the floor and added 12 rebounds.

Kansas (4-0) will play in the tournament final Friday against No. 5 Tennessee. Marquette (3-2), paced by junior forward Sam Hauser with 20 points and six rebounds, will meet Louisville on Friday.

Lagerald Vick, who was coming off career-bests of 30-plus points in each of his previous two games, scored 16 for Kansas. Markus Howard finished with 18 points for Marquette.

No. 4 Virginia 74, Middle Tennessee 52

De’Andre Hunter scored 15 points, dished out nine assists and pulled down eight rebounds to pace the Cavaliers to a win over the Blue Raiders in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Virginia (4-0) will face Dayton in Thursday’s semifinals after the Flyers knocked off Butler earlier in the day. The Blue Raiders will play Butler on Thursday.

Kyle Guy joined Hunter with 15 points for the Cavaliers. Middle Tennessee (3-2) received 11 points from Antonio Green and 10 from Reggie Scurry.

No. 5 Tennessee 92, Louisville 81

Reigning SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Volunteers to a victory over the Cardinals in the NIT Season Tip-Off in New York.

Admiral Schofield rediscovered his shooting stroke for Tennessee (4-0), connecting on four 3-pointers and tallying 20 points. Lamonte Turner added 13 points.

Jordan Nwora recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way for Louisville (3-1), which lost for the first time under new coach Chris Mack. Nwora also turned the ball over eight times.

No. 8 Auburn 73, Arizona 57

The Tigers ripped off 11 consecutive points to blow open a close game and defeat the Wildcats for third place in the Maui Invitational at Lahaina, Hawaii.

Bryce Brown led Auburn (5-1) with a game-high 19 points, going 4-for-8 from the 3-point arc. Malik Dunbar shot 6-for-7 from the field and added 15 off the bench.

Brandon Randolph paced Arizona (4-2) with 18 points, while Justin Coleman scored 16 and Chase Jeter netted 14 points. While Randolph and Coleman combined for nine 3-pointers in 15 tries, the rest of the team was 1 of 10 from long range.

No. 10 Kentucky 87, Winthrop 74

The Wildcats received 19 points and 11 rebounds from PJ Washington in a victory over the Eagles at Lexington, Ky.

Tyler Herro added 15 points for Kentucky (4-1). Keldon Johnson had 13, Quade Green added 11 off the bench and sophomore Nick Richards scored 10.

Winthrop (2-3) placed five players in double figures, with Austin Awad, Josh Ferguson and Charles Falden contributing 11 points each.

No. 15 Mississippi State 61, Saint Mary’s 57

Quinndary Weatherspoon and Tyson Carter scored 12 points each as the Bulldogs bounced back from their first loss of the season to beat the Gaels and claim third place in the MGM Resorts Main Event at Las Vegas.

Aric Holman added nine points and 11 rebounds for Mississippi State (4-1).

Jordan Ford scored 23 points and Malik Fitts had 10 points and nine rebounds to lead the Gaels (3-2).

Creighton 87, No. 16 Clemson 82

Ty-Shon Alexander scored a career-high 36 points as the Bluejays upended the Tigers in the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic at George Town.

Clemson (5-1) battled back behind graduate guard Marcquise Reed and twice pulled within five points in the final three minutes, but the Bluejays (5-1) made enough free throws down the stretch to keep the Tigers at bay.

Reed, who scored 13 of Clemson’s final 15 points, paced Clemson with 27 points, one shy of his career high.

No. 20 Iowa 105, Alabama State 78

Luka Garza scored 22 points on 8-of-8 shooting to help the Hawkeyes roll to a triumph over the Hornets in nonconference play at Iowa City.

Joe Wieskamp added 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting for Iowa (5-0). Tyler Cook scored 16 points and junior guard Isaiah Moss added 15 as the Hawkeyes led from start to finish.

Reginald Gee made four 3-pointers while scoring 16 points for Alabama State (2-3), and Jacoby Ross also sank four 3-pointers while scoring 14 points.

No. 22 Buffalo 110, Dartmouth 71

Nick Perkins scored 18 points off the bench to lead a balanced attack as the Bulls defeated the visiting Big Green.

Davonta Jordan and Jayvon Graves each scored 16, and Jeenathan Williams and Jeremy Harris added 11 points apiece for Buffalo (4-0), which never trailed. Perkins added a game-high 10 rebounds. The Bulls prevailed despite the absence of C.J. Massinburg, who averages a team-best 20.3 points per game. Massinburg is out for two weeks due to a knee sprain.

Ian Sistare led Dartmouth (3-2) with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Chris Knight added 17 points.

No. 25 Wisconsin 62, Stanford 46

Brad Davison converted a three-point play to thwart a second-half rally by the Cardinal, leading the Badgers to a victory in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas.

The win sends the Badgers (4-0) into one of Thursday’s semifinals against Oklahoma, which outlasted Florida 65-60 in Wednesday’s opening game. The Cardinal (2-2) will take on the Gators in a consolation-bracket game Thursday.

Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ and D’Mitrik Trice scored 16 points apiece. KZ Okpala had 11 points and eight rebounds for Stanford.

