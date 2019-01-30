Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Virginia tops No. 23 NC State in OT

Kyle Guy made a tiebreaking 3-point basket with just more than two minutes left in overtime, and No. 3 Virginia held on to defeat host No. 23 North Carolina State 66-65 on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Jan 29, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) shoots the ball during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

De’Andre Hunter made two foul shots with 5.2 seconds left to put Virginia up 66-63. He then fouled Markell Johnson on a 3-pointer at the 0.9-second mark, but Johnson missed the first attempt. Johnson made the second before inadvertently sinking the third try when the Wolfpack would have liked a chance to tip in a rebound.

NC State wiped out a 14-point, second-half deficit to force overtime. Hunter finished with 15 points, Ty Jerome added 12 and Guy contributed 10 points to pace Virginia (19-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Johnson led the Wolfpack (16-5, 4-4) with 14 points, while Torin Dorn had 13, Wyatt Walker added 11 and Devon Daniels had 10.

Texas 73, No. 11 Kansas 63

Dylan Osetkowski scored 16 points in Austin, Texas, as the Longhorns ended a 10-game losing streak in their series with the Jayhawks.

Despite a consistently stingy defensive effort, the Longhorns (12-9, 4-4 Big 12) drew only two fouls through the first 32 minutes but finished with 13 fouls. They still held the Jayhawks (16-5, 5-3) to 43.1 percent shooting.

Kansas beat Texas 80-78 just 15 days ago at Lawrence, Kan., but the loss was the second straight for the Jayhawks and knocked them out of a first-place tie in the Big 12. Ochai Agbaji scored a game-high 24 points for Kansas.

No. 1 Tennessee 92, South Carolina 70

Admiral Schofield scored 24 points, Grant Williams had 23 and the Volunteers pulled away to tie the longest winning streak in school history with a victory over the Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C.

Tennessee (19-1, 7-0 Southeastern Conference), which is No. 1 for the second consecutive week, has won 15 consecutive games, matching the program mark set across three seasons from February 1915 to January 1917.

Chris Silva was huge for South Carolina (10-10, 5-2) with 28 points and 10 rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive end. Silva, who had a career-high 32 points in a win over then-No. 16 Auburn last week, also blocked two shots.

No. 5 Michigan 65, Ohio State 49

Zavier Simpson recorded his first career triple-double with 11 points, a career-high 12 assists and 10 rebounds in his 100th career game, and the Wolverines pulled away from the visiting Buckeyes in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Simpson, who also had two steals, recorded his 300th career assist while notching the sixth triple-double in school history.

Jordan Poole scored a team-best 15 points and freshman Ignas Brazdeikis added 14 for the Wolverines (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten). Kaleb Wesson led the Buckeyes with 12 points and seven rebounds. C.J. Jackson added 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Ohio State (13-7, 3-6), which has lost six of its last seven games.

No. 7 Kentucky 87, Vanderbilt 52

The Wildcats wasted little time in opening up a big lead and never let go, walloping the host Commodores at Nashville’s Memorial Gymnasium. P.J. Washington scored 26 points (18 in the first half), outscoring Vanderbilt by himself in the period.

Washington had 10 rebounds at half and a game-high 12 in all for Kentucky (17-3, 6-1 SEC). Guards Tyler Herro (12 points) and Keldon Johnson (11) also scored in double figures for Kentucky, as did reserve forward Nick Richards, who scored 14 points and blocked four shots.

Vanderbilt (9-11, 0-7) never got closer than 28 in the second period. Kentucky’s biggest lead was 38 with 9:11 remaining. It was the Wildcats’ sixth straight win over Vanderbilt and seventh in a row this season.

No. 8 Nevada 87, UNLV 70

Caleb Martin scored a game-high 26 points, and Jordan Caroline finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Wolf Pack cruised to a victory over the Runnin’ Rebels in Las Vegas.

It was the sixth straight victory for Nevada, which hit the 20-win mark for the fourth consecutive season. Jazz Johnson scored 11 points off the bench, and Cody Martin added 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Wolf Pack (20-1, 7-1 MW).

Kris Clyburn scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Amauri Hardy added 17 points for UNLV (11-9, 5-3). The Rebels lost for the fifth time in their past six meetings with the Wolf Pack.

No. 9 North Carolina 77, Georgia Tech 54

Cam Johnson and Coby White combined for 41 points to lead the visiting Tar Heels over Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.

Johnson scored 22 on 8-of-10 shooting, including 4 of 6 on 3-point attempts. White was 7 of 13 from the floor and 5 of 9 from long range, finishing with 19 points and eight assists. North Carolina (16-4, 6-1 ACC) has won four straight since its embarrassing 21-point home loss to Louisville.

Georgia Tech (11-10, 3-5) has lost two in a row and four of its past five. The Yellow Jackets got good production from Abdoulaye Gueye, who finished with 14 points, his third straight game with double figures since missing two games with an injury. Gueye added four rebounds and four blocked shots.

No. 18 Buffalo 83, Ball State 59

Donte Caruthers came off of the bench to score 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting to lead the Bulls to a lopsided victory over the visiting Cardinals.

Buffalo (19-2, 7-1 Mid-American Conference) has won two straight since getting upset last week at Northern Illinois. The Bulls never trailed against Ball State as CJ Massinburg had 16 points and nine rebounds and Davonta Jordan added 13 points.

K.J. Walton scored 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting and Tahjai Teague added 13 points in defeat for Ball State (11-10, 2-6), which shot just 2 of 23 from 3-point range.

No. 21 Maryland 70, Northwestern 52

Bruno Fernando had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the host Terrapins to an easy win over the Wildcats in College Park, Md. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for Maryland.

It was Fernando’s 12th consecutive game in double-figure scoring and his 13th double-double of the season for the Terrapins (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten).

Northwestern (12-9, 3-7) could muster just 31 percent shooting against the taller Terrapins. Maryland also had a commanding 36-22 advantage in points in the paint thanks to Fernando and fellow 6-foot-11 big man Jalen Smith, who had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Alabama 83, No. 22 Mississippi State 79

Donta Hall scored 19 points, and the host Crimson Tide got a big lift from their bench to defeat the visiting Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Reserves John Petty and Riley Norris had 13 and 11 points off the bench, respectively, as the Crimson Tide (13-7, 4-3 SEC) won their second consecutive home game against a ranked team. Alabama beat then-No. 20 Ole Miss 74-53 on Jan. 22.

Reggie Perry scored 18 points, Lamar Peters and Quinndary Weatherspoon added 14 each, and Aric Holman had 12 to lead the Bulldogs (15-5, 3-4).

No. 24 Wisconsin 62, Nebraska 51

The Badgers leaned on balanced scoring and defense to defeat the host Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Neb., as Brad Davison scored 13 points and Ethan Happ and Nate Reuvers had 10 points apiece.

Wisconsin (15-6, 7-3 Big Ten) earned its fourth straight victory as Happ added nine rebounds, while D’Mitrik Trice, Khalil Iverson and Brevin Pritzl had eight points each.

Nebraska (13-8, 3-7) lost its fourth straight game despite double-digit scoring efforts from Isaiah Roby (18 points), James Palmer (14) and Thomas Allen (10). Roby added nine rebounds, but shooting woes ultimately doomed the Cornhuskers, who shot 28.3 percent from the floor to the Badgers’ 43.6 percent.

—Field Level Media