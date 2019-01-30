Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Virginia tops No. 23 NC State in OT

Kyle Guy made a tiebreaking 3-point basket with just more than two minutes left in overtime, and No. 3 Virginia held on to defeat host No. 23 North Carolina State 66-65 on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Jan 29, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) shoots the ball during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

De’Andre Hunter made two foul shots with 5.2 seconds left to put Virginia up 66-63. He then fouled Markell Johnson on a 3-pointer at the 0.9-second mark, but Johnson missed the first attempt. Johnson made the second before inadvertently sinking the third try when the Wolfpack would have liked a chance to tip in a rebound.

NC State wiped out a 14-point, second-half deficit to force overtime. Hunter finished with 15 points, Ty Jerome added 12 and Guy contributed 10 points to pace Virginia (19-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Johnson led the Wolfpack (16-5, 4-4) with 14 points, while Torin Dorn had 13, Wyatt Walker added 11 and Devon Daniels had 10.

Texas 73, No. 11 Kansas 63

Dylan Osetkowski scored 16 points in Austin, Texas, as the Longhorns ended a 10-game losing streak in their series with the Jayhawks.

Despite a consistently stingy defensive effort, the Longhorns (12-9, 4-4 Big 12) drew only two fouls through the first 32 minutes but finished with 13 fouls. They still held the Jayhawks (16-5, 5-3) to 43.1 percent shooting.

Kansas beat Texas 80-78 just 15 days ago at Lawrence, Kan., but the loss was the second straight for the Jayhawks and knocked them out of a first-place tie in the Big 12. Ochai Agbaji scored a game-high 24 points for Kansas.

No. 1 Tennessee 92, South Carolina 70

Admiral Schofield scored 24 points, Grant Williams had 23 and the Volunteers pulled away to tie the longest winning streak in school history with a victory over the Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C.

Tennessee (19-1, 7-0 Southeastern Conference), which is No. 1 for the second consecutive week, has won 15 consecutive games, matching the program mark set across three seasons from February 1915 to January 1917.

Chris Silva was huge for South Carolina (10-10, 5-2) with 28 points and 10 rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive end. Silva, who had a career-high 32 points in a win over then-No. 16 Auburn last week, also blocked two shots.

No. 9 North Carolina 77, Georgia Tech 54

Cam Johnson and Coby White combined for 41 points to lead the visiting Tar Heels over Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.

Johnson scored 22 on 8-of-10 shooting, including 4 of 6 on 3-point attempts. White was 7 of 13 from the floor and 5 of 9 from long range, finishing with 19 points and eight assists. North Carolina (16-4, 6-1 ACC) has won four straight since its embarrassing 21-point home loss to Louisville.

Georgia Tech (11-10, 3-5) has lost two in a row and four of its past five. The Yellow Jackets got good production from Abdoulaye Gueye, who finished with 14 points, his third straight game with double figures since missing two games with an injury. Gueye added four rebounds and four blocked shots.

No. 18 Buffalo 83, Ball State 59

Donte Caruthers came off of the bench to score 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting to lead the Bulls to a lopsided victory over the visiting Cardinals.

Buffalo (19-2, 7-1 Mid-American Conference) has won two straight since getting upset last week at Northern Illinois. The Bulls never trailed against Ball State as CJ Massinburg had 16 points and nine rebounds and Davonta Jordan added 13 points.

K.J. Walton scored 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting and Tahjai Teague added 13 points in defeat for Ball State (11-10, 2-6), which shot just 2 of 23 from 3-point range.

No. 21 Maryland 70, Northwestern 52

Bruno Fernando had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the host Terrapins to an easy win over the Wildcats in College Park, Md. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for Maryland.

It was Fernando’s 12th consecutive game in double-figure scoring and his 13th double-double of the season for the Terrapins (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten).

Northwestern (12-9, 3-7) could muster just 31 percent shooting against the taller Terrapins. Maryland also had a commanding 36-22 advantage in points in the paint thanks to Fernando and fellow 6-foot-11 big man Jalen Smith, who had 14 points and nine rebounds.

