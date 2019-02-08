Top 25 roundup: No. 4 Zags cruise to 13th straight win

Brandon Clarke scored 20 points, collected a career-best 16 rebounds and blocked five shots to lead No. 4 Gonzaga to a 92-62 victory over San Francisco on Thursday night at Spokane, Wash.

Feb 7, 2019; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Brandon Clarke (15) passes the basketball against San Francisco Dons guard Frankie Ferrari (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 92-62. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Rui Hachimura added 17 points, and Zach Norvell Jr. scored 16 points for the Bulldogs (22-2, 9-0 West Coast Conference). Geno Crandall had 12 points off the bench as Gonzaga won its 13th straight game.

Frankie Ferrari had 14 points and four steals, and Charles Minlend also scored 14 points for the Dons (17-6, 5-4), who have lost three straight games. Nate Renfro scored 10 points for San Francisco, which shot 38.8 percent from the field.

Clarke has 74 blocked shots to break the school mark of 70 set by Austin Daye in the 2008-09 season.

No. 12 Houston 77, Central Florida 68

Corey Davis Jr. scored 26 points to lead the visiting Cougars to a victory over the Knights in a game in which each team was called for 23 fouls.

Houston (22-1, 9-1 American Athletic Conference) won its seventh consecutive game. UCF (16-5, 6-3) had its 10-game home winning streak snapped.

The Cougars smothered the Knights’ offense for much of the game and paid for it in fouls, but UCF finished just 14 of 27 from the free-throw line while committing 23 fouls of its own. UCF, 335th in the country in free-throw shooting entering the game, shot just 51.9 percent from the line. Houston hit 71.4 percent of its free throws.

No. 20 Iowa 77, Indiana 72

Jordan Bohannon scored 25 points and Tyler Cook added 21 as the Hawkeyes celebrated their return to the national rankings with a victory over the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Ind.

Joe Wieskamp scored 13 points as Iowa (18-5, 7-5 Big Ten) earned a third win in its past four road games.

Romeo Langford scored 22 points and Juwan Morgan added 17 as Indiana (13-10, 4-8) lost for the eighth time in its past nine games.

No. 25 Cincinnati 69, Memphis 64

Jarron Cumberland scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half as the Bearcats won for the eighth time in a row, taking down the host Tigers.

Justin Jenifer made four 3-pointers to highlight his 14-point performance, and Tre Scott added 13 for the Bearcats (20-3, 9-1 American Athletic Conference). Cincinnati overcame an 11-point, second-half deficit to defeat the Tigers for the fifth straight time.

Memphis’ Jeremiah Martin followed up a 41-point performance in an 84-78 loss at South Florida on Saturday by scoring 26 on Thursday. Martin made 8 of 14 from 3-point range, and Kyvon Davenport finished with 12 points for the Tigers (13-10, 5-5), who have dropped three in a row and fell to 0-5 vs. ranked opponents this season.

—Field Level Media