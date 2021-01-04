Top 25 roundup: No. 5 Houston rallies to victory over SMU

Marcus Sasser scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the second half Sunday night as No. 5 Houston rallied from a halftime deficit to subdue previously unbeaten SMU 74-60 in an American Athletic Conference game in Dallas.

DeJon Jarreau stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Cougars (8-1, 3-1). Senior Justin Gorham chipped in 11 points and a career-high 19 rebounds for Houston, which out-rebounded the Mustangs 45-32, including 28-13 after halftime. Quentin Grimes added 11 points.

Kendric Davis poured in a game-high 23 points for SMU (6-1, 2-1), adding eight rebounds and four assists. Feron Hunt scored 12 points and grabbed 12 boards, while Ethan Chargois added 10 points.

Angling for a potential berth in Monday’s Top 25, the Mustangs took a one-point edge into the second half. But the Cougars quickly rattled off 10 straight points to take a 42-33 lead and never looked back.

No. 16 Michigan 85, No. 19 Northwestern 66

The Wolverines continued their unblemished start to the 2020-21 season with a commanding victory over the visiting Wildcats in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Five different players scored in double figures for the Wolverines (9-0, 4-0 Big Ten), the only undefeated team left in the conference. Of the team’s 32 field goals, 22 of them were assisted. Hunter Dickinson led the team with 19 points on 8 of 12 shooting while Franz Wagner had a great all-around performance of 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and two steals.

Robbie Beran had a team-high 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting for the Wildcats (6-3, 3-2). Miller Kopp was right behind him with 13 points of his own.

No. 21 Minnesota 77, No. 25 Ohio State 60

Liam Robbins led five Golden Gophers scorers in double figures with 27 points as Minnesota had little trouble with the Buckeyes in Minneapolis.

Robbins, a transfer from Drake, also had 14 rebounds, five blocks and four assists for the Gophers (10-2, 3-2 Big Ten). Minnesota’s Marcus Carr had 10 of his 15 points in the second half. The Gophers also got 13 points from Gabe Kalscheur while Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Both Gach each had 10.

Duane Washington Jr. made 7 of 12 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, to lead the Buckeyes (8-3, 2-3) with 21 points. E.J. Liddell added 10 points in a losing effort.

--Field Level Media