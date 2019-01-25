Top 25 roundup: No. 6 Michigan State avoids upset at No. 19 Iowa

Cassius Winston scored 23 points, and Nick Ward added 21 points and 10 rebounds as No. 6 Michigan State used a huge second-half run to beat No. 19 Iowa 82-67 at Iowa City for its 13th straight win.

Jan 24, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Cassius Winston (5) controls the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) defends during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

It was a remarkable turnaround, as Iowa controlled the game early in the second half, taking an eight-point lead less than five minutes into the period. However, Winston nailed two consecutive 3-pointers, igniting a 24-2 run that flipped control of the game and helped the Spartans (18-2, 9-0 Big Ten) remain unbeaten in the conference and in sole possession of first place.

Luka Garza scored 20 points to lead Iowa. Tyler Cook scored 17 and Nicholas Baer chipped in 10 for the Hawkeyes (16-4, 5-4).

Iowa rolled to open the second half, pounding the ball down low to Cook, who scored 11 points in the first five minutes of the half to help the Hawkeyes appear to take control, pushing their lead to 50-42. But Michigan State came to life at that point as Winston hit his two straight 3-pointers to ignite a 14-0 run for the Spartans.

No. 4 Gonzaga 98, Santa Clara 39

Josh Perkins recorded 18 points and eight assists as the Bulldogs steamrolled the Broncos at Santa Clara, Calif.

Zach Norvell Jr. contributed 16 points and eight rebounds, and Rui Hachimura also scored 16 points for Gonzaga (19-2, 6-0 WCC), which won its 10th straight game. Corey Kispert added 13 points while Brandon Clarke and Filip Petrusev had 12 points apiece for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs won their 27th consecutive conference road game to set an NCAA record. Santa Clara (11-10, 3-4) lost its 19th straight contest against Gonzaga. Josip Vrankic scored 12 to lead the Broncos, and Trey Wertz had 11.

No. 23 Louisville 84, No. 21 North Carolina State 77

Christen Cunningham scored nine of his 17 points on free throws as the Cardinals fended off several rallies from the Wolfpack to win at Louisville, Ky.

Malik Williams had 14 points, Jordan Nwora added 13 and Dwayne Sutton and reserve Steven Enoch each notched 10 points for Louisville (14-5, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Braxton Beverly’s 19 points led NC State (15-4, 3-3), while Torin Dorn added 18 points, C.J. Bryce had 15 and Devon Daniels posted 10.

—Field Level Media