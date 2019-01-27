Top 25 roundup: No. 8 Kentucky stops Kansas, extends home streak

Forwards Reid Travis and PJ Washington and guard Keldon Johnson each contributed a double-double Saturday as No. 8 Kentucky toppled No. 9 Kansas 71-63 in a clash of basketball bluebloods in Lexington, Ky., that highlighted the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Jan 26, 2019; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington (25) shoots the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Rupp Arena. Kentucky defeated Kansas 71-63. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Travis, a graduate senior, posted 41 points and 13 rebounds in two previous matchups against Kansas while playing for Stanford. He collected 18 points and 12 boards Saturday.

Washington, a sophomore, added 20 points and 13 boards and was instrumental in the second half as Kentucky (16-3) won its sixth straight despite trailing at halftime. Johnson, a freshman, added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman point guard Ashton Hagans had 12 points and eight assists.

The win extended the Wildcats’ home-court streak to 16 games and snapped a three-game losing streak in the series against Kansas. Kentucky and Kansas rank first and second, respectively, in all-time wins for Division I programs.

No. 1 Tennessee 83, West Virginia 66

Lamonte Turner had a season-high 23 points in a rare start and Grant Williams added 19 as the top-ranked Volunteers shook off a rough beginning to extend their winning streak to 14 games with a win over the Mountaineers in Knoxville, Tenn.

After needing overtime to win at Vanderbilt just two days after claiming the No. 1 ranking in the Top 25 poll on Monday, the Volunteers (18-1) had a relatively easy time handling the Mountaineers, who have dropped seven of the last eight.

However, Tennessee opened 1 of 8 from the floor and trailed by 12 — its largest deficit at any point this season — with a little more than 11 minutes left in the first half. That’s when West Virginia (9-11), which opened 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range, went cold and the Volunteers were able to take over.

No. 2 Duke 66, Georgia Tech 53

RJ Barrett scored 24 points and Zion Williamson added 22 as the Blue Devils overcame a second-half deficit to defeat the visiting Yellow Jackets in Atlantic Coast Conference action in Durham, N.C.

The Blue Devils (17-2, 6-1) have won 12 straight meetings against the Yellow Jackets (11-9, 3-4).

Barrett and Williamson are the top freshman scoring duo in the country, but Duke made only 2 of 21 3-point attempts and finished with its lowest point total of the season.

No. 3 Virginia 82, Notre Dame 55

De’Andre Hunter scored 19 points and Kyle Guy added 15 as the Cavaliers had little trouble disposing of the Fighting Irish in their Atlantic Coast Conference matchup in South Bend, Ind.

Virginia (18-1, 6-1 ACC) scored the game’s first 12 points while Notre Dame (11-9, 1-6) struggled mightily against the Cavaliers’ top-rated scoring defense, which entered the game allowing only 52.4 points per game.

John Mooney finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Irish. He made 3 of 4 3-point attempts, but just 6 of 15 shots overall.

No. 10 Virginia Tech 78, Syracuse 56

Justin Robinson scored a career-high 35 points and set two team records as the Hokies remained perfect at home with a rout of the Orange.

Robinson, who entered the game averaging 13.1 points and shooting 37 percent from 3-point range, set a single-game school record with nine made 3-pointers — on 13 attempts. The senior guard also dished out eight assists Saturday, giving him a program-record 548 in his stellar career.

The Hokies (16-3, 5-2 in ACC) shot 52.1 percent from the field and 14-of-30 from beyond the arc to improve to 11-0 at Cassell Coliseum, their best start at home since the 2009-10 season. Ahmed Hill added 16 points for Virginia Tech, which had dropped two of its previous three games.

No. 12 Marquette 87, Xavier 82

Markus Howard scored 31 points as the Golden Eagles overcame an 11-point second-half deficit and recorded a victory over the host Musketeers in Cincinnati.

Howard notched his fifth 30-point game of the season, the 13th of his career and the third against Xavier as Marquette (18-3, 7-1 Big East) won its seventh straight since a 20-point loss at St. John’s on Jan. 1.

Brothers Joey Hauser and Sam Hauser added 21 and 20, respectively, as the duo shot a combined 13 of 24 and hit 9 of 13 3-point attempts. Sam Hauser gave the Golden Eagles the lead for good when his 3-pointer put Marquette ahead 71-69 with 3:57 left.

Illinois 78, No. 13 Maryland 67

Freshman Tevian Jones’ 3-pointer at 4:49 broke a 59-59 tie and propelled the Illini to an upset of the Terrapins at Madison Square Garden in their Big Ten matchup in New York City.

Fellow freshman Ayo Dosunmu scored a team-high 20 points and Illinois (6-14, 2-7 Big Ten) got a big boost from its bench against the mistake-prone Terrapins (16-5, 7-3), who committed 15 of their 21 turnovers in the second half.

Jones finished with a career-high 18 points as the Illini reserves compiled a commanding 37-12 edge in bench scoring. He had scored a total of 28 points all season prior to his breakout at the league’s annual Super Saturday College Hoops & Hockey doubleheader at the Garden.

No. 14 Texas Tech 67, Arkansas 64

The Red Raiders dug deep to end their frustration, holding off the Razorbacks to clinch the SEC/Big 12 Challenge contest in Lubbock, Texas.

Davide Moretti scored 21 points, including a pair of free throws to slam the door, and Jarrett Culver came alive in the second half to score 15 as the Red Raiders avoided a fourth consecutive loss.

Daniel Gafford led the Razorbacks with 14 points after missing most of the first half with a pair of fouls. Mason Jones and Jalen Harris added 11 points each.

No. 22 Mississippi State 92, No. 16 Auburn 84

Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 27 points as the Bulldogs held off the Tigers in an SEC game in Starkville, Miss.

Lamar Peters added 16 points and 10 assists, Nick Weatherspoon scored 12 points and Reggie Perry came off the bench to collect 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-4, 3-3).

Bryce Brown scored 18, Chuma Okeke added 16, Jared Harper had 15 and Anfernee McLemore had 10 for the Tigers (13-6, 2-4), who lost their third straight.

No. 24 Iowa State 87, No. 20 Ole Miss 73

In the first matchup of Top 25 teams in the three-year history of The Pavilion in Oxford, Miss., the Cyclones never trailed and shot nearly 70 percent from the field in cruising past the Rebels as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Talen Horton-Tucker paced the Cyclones (15-5) with a game-high 23 points, hitting 11 of 18 shots from the field. Lindell Wigginton came off the bench to score 18 points and Marial Shayok added 17.

Iowa State tallied 26 assists on 38 field goals and posted a 46-26 advantage in points in the paint.

No. 21 North Carolina State 69, Clemson 67

Braxton Beverly made a 3-pointer as time expired to lift the Wolfpack to a victory against the visiting Tigers in an Atlantic Coast Conference game in Raleigh, N.C.

Beverly, a sophomore guard who missed his first four attempts from long range, got an opportunity to save the Wolfpack after Clemson guard Marcquise Reed — the league’s second-leading shooter from the free-throw line — missed four free throws in the final 13 seconds that could have sealed the Tigers’ first ACC road victory of the season.

Beverly had 12 points for the Wolfpack (16-4, 4-3), who improved to 12-1 at home this season. Clemson (11-8, 1-5) slipped to 0-4 on the road in conference play and has lost five of its last six overall.

No. 23 Louisville 66, Pittsburgh 51

Sophomore Jordan Nwora scored 17 points to lead the Cardinals to a home win over the Panthers, avenging the only setback they have suffered during a recent hot stretch.

The Cardinals (15-5, 6-1 ACC) have won five in a row and six of their last seven games, with the only loss in that stretch being an overtime defeat at Pitt on Jan. 9.

Pitt (12-8, 2-5) again was a thorn in Louisville’s side for the first 22 minutes, taking a 36-31 lead with 18:36 remaining. But then Louisville took control, going on a 7-0 run to take a 38-36 lead with 16:56 left.

No. 25 LSU 86, Missouri 80

Skylar Mays led a 15-1 rally late in the fourth quarter and Ja’vonte Smart made a tiebreaking 3-pointer in overtime as the visitors stormed back to win the SEC game in Columbia, Mo.

Mays finished with 24 points, Smart and Naz Reid had 14 each and Tremont Waters scored 13 as LSU won its ninth straight game to improve to 16-3, 6-0 in SEC play.

Jordan Geist had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Jeremiah Tilmon added 15 points and Javon Pickett had 13 to lead Missouri (10-8, 1-5).

