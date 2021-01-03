Top 25 roundup: No. 8 Texas romps past No. 3 Kansas

Courtney Ramey scored 18 points as No. 8 Texas sizzled from 3-point range and led wire-to-wire Saturday, trouncing No. 3 Kansas 84-59 at in their Big 12 matchup in Lawrence, Kan.

Jan 2, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Courtney Ramey (3) shoots over Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The losing margin was the worst sustained at home by Bill Self in his 18 seasons as Kansas coach. Andrew Jones scored 14 points, Matt Coleman III added 13, and Jericho Sims netted 11 to go with a game-high 12 rebounds for the Longhorns (8-1, 2-0).

Jalen Wilson scored 14 of the Jayhawks’ first 16 points in the second half but couldn’t blunt Texas’ charge despite a game-high 20 points. He led his team with seven rebounds. Ochai Agbaji added 11 points for Kansas (8-2, 2-1).

The win was just the second in the last 15 meetings for Texas against Kansas. Shaka Smart improved to 2-10 in six seasons coaching the Longhorns in the series.

No. 1 Gonzaga 85, San Francisco 62

Corey Kispert scored 26 points on 9 of 11 shooting as the Bulldogs defeated the Dons at home for the 32nd consecutive time in West Coast Conference play at Spokane, Wash.

Joel Ayayi recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds for his third straight double-double for Bulldogs (10-0, 1-0 WCC), who beat the Dons for the 20th straight overall time. San Francisco hasn’t won in Spokane since 1989.

Andrew Nembhard added 14 points and Drew Timme contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds for Gonzaga, which has won its past six games by an average of 29.3 points. Jamaree Bouyea scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half for the Dons (7-5, 1-1). Dzmitry Ryuny added 11 points as San Francisco dropped to 2-36 all-time in Spokane.

No. 2 Baylor 76, Iowa State 65

Jared Butler led a balanced Bears scoring attack with 21 points in a victory over the Cyclones in Ames, Iowa.

Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague both added 13 points for Baylor (9-0), who remained unbeaten on the season. Flo Thamba also scored 10 points in the victory.

Iowa State (2-5) was led by Javan Johnson’s 17 points. Three other Cyclones scored in double-digits, with Solomon Young chipping in with 15 points, Rasir Bolton 14 and Jalen Coleman-Lands 12.

Alabama 71, No. 7 Tennessee 63

John Petty Jr. scored 17 points to lead the Crimson Tide to a victory over the Volunteers in Southeastern Conference play at Knoxville, Tenn.

Herbert Jones recorded 11 points and eight rebounds and Joshua Primo also scored 11 points for the Crimson Tide (7-3, 2-0 SEC). Jahvon Quinerly contributed 12 points and five assists as Alabama won its third straight game.

Victor Bailey Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds and Santiago Vescovi added 13 points for Tennessee (7-1, 1-1). Keon Johnson had 12 points and eight rebounds and Yves Pons blocked five shots for the Volunteers.

Oklahoma 75, No. 9 West Virginia 71

Umoja Gibson scored 29 points to lead the Sooners to a win over the Mountaineers in Norman, Okla.

The Sooners let an 18-point halftime lead slip away before Gibson came through down the stretch.

After the Mountaineers fought back to tie it, Gibson scored 11 consecutive points to help Oklahoma get back on top, 60-55. West Virginia, with help from some missed free throws by Oklahoma down the stretch, stayed close but couldn’t catch up again.

No. 10 Iowa 77, No. 14 Rutgers 75

Keegan Murray’s late free throws helped the Hawkeyes sink the Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten Conference thriller in Piscataway, N.J.

Murray was helped by Luka Garza, who scored a game-high 25 points for Iowa (9-2), which handed Rutgers its first home loss of the season. Jordan Bohannon also added 13 points for the Hawkeyes.

Rutgers (7-2) had four different players (Ron Harper Jr., Geo Baker, Myles Johnson, Montez Mathis) score 13 points apiece, while Jacob Young led the team with 17 points in the tight loss.

No. 11 Creighton 67, Providence 65

Christian Bishop’s shot in the final seconds helped the Bluejays hold on to defeat the host Friars.

Marcus Zegarowski, who provided the game-winning assist, scored a game-high 20 points to lead Creighton (8-2). Damien Jefferson came in handy with a solid, 18-point performance in the victory.

David Duke and Nate Watson both scored 13 points for Providence (7-4) which failed to hang on to a resume-building win at home.

No. 12 Missouri 81, Arkansas 68

Jeremiah Tilmon scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers past the Razorbacks in a Southeastern Conference matchup in Fayetteville, Ark.

Xavier Pinson added 23 points for the Tigers (7-1, 1-1 SEC), and Mark Smith contributed 11 points and nine rebounds. JD Notae scored 19 points and Moses Moody added 18 points and pulled 10 rebounds for the Razorbacks (9-1, 1-1).

Arkansas played without starting power forward Justin Smith, who will miss multiple weeks after ankle surgery. That gave Missouri, the SEC’s tallest team, an advantage in the paint -- and the Tigers outrebounded the Razorbacks 51-36.

Oklahoma State 82, No. 13 Texas Tech 77

Bryce Williams’ steal in the final seconds helped the Cowboys close out an overtime victory on the road against the Red Raiders.

Williams, who scored 15 points, was joined by teammates Avery Anderson and Isaac Likekele’s 17 points apiece for Oklahoma State (7-2) in the upset win.

The Red Raiders (8-3) received a game-high 21 points from Mac McClung and 18 points from Kyler Edwards, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the upset bid from the visiting Cowboys visiting Lubbock.

No. 15 Illinois 66, Purdue 58

Kofi Cockburn and Da’Monte Williams both produced double-doubles to lead the Fighting Illini to a victory over the Boilermakers in Champaign, Ill.

Cockburn scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Williams had 12 points and 10 boards for Illinois (8-3) which shrugged off some big Purdue runs throughout the game.

Purdue (7-5) received 14 points each from Trevion Williams and Brandon Newman, but the team could not shake off several key shooting droughts in a failed quest for a road victory against a ranked team.

No. 17 Michigan State 84, Nebraska 77

Aaron Henry scored a career-high 27 points and the Spartans snapped a three-game losing streak at the expense of the Cornhuskers in their Big Ten matchup in Lincoln.

Josh Langford supplied 15 points for Michigan State (7-3, 1-3), which had lost its first three Big Ten games for the first time since the 2001-02 season. Gabe Brown chipped in 10 points.

Teddy Allen topped Nebraska (4-7, 0-4) with 23 points and six rebounds. Trey McGowens had 20 points and Kobe Webster tossed in 10 but the Cornhuskers, who committed 18 turnovers, remained winless in the conference.

No. 21 Oregon 73, Stanford 56

Chris Duarte scored 14 of his 23 points in an important second-half sequence in the Ducks’ win over the Cardinal at Eugene, Ore.

Duarte scored all of Oregon’s points in an 11-1 run that enabled the Ducks to pull away to a 68-54 lead with 3:55 remaining.

L.J. Figueroa added 13 points and 12 rebounds, Eric Williams Jr. had 12 points and six rebounds and Eugene Omoruyi added 15 points, five assists and four rebounds for Oregon.

--Field Level Media