Top 25 roundup: No. 8 Wisconsin tops Indiana in 2 OTs

D’Mitrik Trice had 21 points and seven assists, Tyler Wahl made two clutch 3-pointers and No. 8 Wisconsin outlasted Indiana in double overtime 80-73 in Big Ten play at Madison, Wis., on Thursday.

Nate Reuvers contributed 14 points and six rebounds for Wisconsin (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten), while Wahl added 12 points and Micah Potter chipped in 10.

Trayce Jackson-Davis’ 23 points and 12 rebounds led Indiana (7-5, 2-3), which has lost 18 straight at Wisconsin’s Kohl Center, dating back to 1998. Aljami Durham had 15 points and five assists, Jerome Hunter added 12 points and seven rebounds and Rob Phinisee supplied 10 points and six assists.

No. 1 Gonzaga 86, BYU 69

Corey Kispert scored a game-high 23 points as the Bulldogs continued their early-season domination, opening a 32-point lead at one point while rolling to a West Coast Conference victory over the visiting Cougars in Spokane, Wash.

In improving their record to 11-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference, the Bulldogs also got 16 points from Jalen Suggs, plus 12 each from Drew Timme and backup guard Andrew Nembhard. Suggs added five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Caleb Lohner and Matt Haarms scored 13 points apiece for the Cougars (9-3, 0-1), who were playing their conference opener after three consecutive postponements due to COVID-19 protocols involving opponents.

No. 5 Iowa 89, Maryland 67

Luka Garza scored a game-high 24 points Thursday night as the Hawkeyes recovered from a slow start with an 89-67 Big Ten Conference win on the road over the Terrapins.

Jordan Bohannon added 18 points, going 6 of 9 from 3-point range, while Keegan Murray came off the bench to chip in 12 and Patrick McCaffery added 10 points for the Hawkeyes (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten), who connected on 53.7 percent of their field goals.

Aaron Wiggins scored 17 points for the Terrapins (6-6, 1-5), while Donta Scott added 13. But Maryland continued its trend of offensive inconsistencies, making 43.3 percent of their shots from the field.

No. 12 Illinois 81, Northwestern 56

After heading into the half down 15 points, the Fighting Illini dominated the second half to defeat the host Wildcats at Evanston, Ill.

Illinois outscored Northwestern 53-13 after halftime, including a 17-0 run over six-and-a-half minutes in the middle of the second half to go from down 48-41 to up 58-48.

Illinois (9-3, 5-1 Big Ten) shot 59.4 percent in the second half, while Northwestern (6-4, 3-3) made just two of its 24 shots to go 8.3 percent from the field. The Wildcats had nine turnovers in the half.

Colorado 79, No. 17 Oregon 72

McKinley Wright IV had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Jeriah Horne scored 17 and the Buffaloes defeated the Ducks in a Pac-12 game at Boulder, Colo.

Evan Battey and D’Shawn Schwartz had 12 points each to help Colorado (8-3, 2-2 Pac-12) stay unbeaten in 10 home games against the Ducks.

Chris Duarte scored 27, Eugene Omoruyi added 18 and LJ Figueroa had 10 for Oregon (8-2, 3-1), which had its eight-game win streak snapped.

