Top 25 roundup: No. 9 Kansas edges No. 24 Iowa State

Dedric Lawson posted his ninth double-double in 12 games, recording 29 points and 15 rebounds Monday as No. 9 Kansas rallied to topple No. 24 Iowa State 80-76 in Lawrence, Kan.

Jan 21, 2019; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Dedric Lawson (1) and Iowa State Cyclones guard Lindell Wigginton (5) dive for a loose ball in the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis transfer went 13 of 17 and hit a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left for the last of his points — in the process making it a two-possession game. Devon Dotson, who added 11 points and eight assists, made 3 of 4 free throws at the 14- and 6-second marks to seal the Jayhawks’ 15th straight home win.

Iowa State (14-5, 4-3), which beat Kansas 77-60 on Jan. 5, was bidding for just the second sweep of the Jayhawks by a Big 12 rival in the 15 seasons Bill Self has coached the storied program.

The Cyclones, who went scoreless over a stretch of five-plus minutes when the Jayhawks made their second-half run, rallied for a 69-69 tie on a 3-pointer with 2:27 left by Michael Jacobson, who had 12 points and 11 boards. The Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2), however, did not surrender the lead and broke out of a four-way tie to grab sole possession of first place in the conference.

No. 6 Michigan State 69, No. 13 Maryland 55

Kenny Goins produced 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Spartans past the Terrapins in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State (17-2, 8-0 Big Ten) picked up its 12th consecutive victory while snapping Maryland’s seven game-winning streak.

Cassius Winston overcame a 5-of-13 shooting night to score 14 points for the Spartans. Freshman Aaron Henry added a career-high 12 points while Matt McQuaid and Xavier Tillman scored 10 points apiece for Michigan State.

Aaron Wiggins scored 15 off the bench to lead the Terrapins (16-4, 7-2). Bruno Fernando scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while Darryl Morsell scored 10.

No. 11 North Carolina 103, No. 10 Virginia Tech 82

Coby White finished with 27 points as the Tar Heels rode a 20-0 first-half run to a win over the Hokies in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina (15-4, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) made a season-high 16 shots from 3-point range, including 14 of 18 during one stretch. That came after the Tar Heels missed their first 11 long-range attempts. Nassir Little scored 23 points off the bench.

Ahmed Hill put up 20 points, Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each had 19 points, and Justin Robinson added 17 for Virginia Tech (15-3, 4-2). The Hokies gave up 20 more points than they had in any other game this season.

—Field Level Media