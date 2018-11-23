Top 25 roundup: Roach, Texas down No. 7 UNC

Kerwin Roach II scored a career-high 32 points on 12-of-15 shooting as Texas outlasted No. 7 North Carolina 92-89 on Thursday in the opening round of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Nov 22, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) dribbles against the defense of Texas Longhorns guard Kerwin Roach II (12) during the second half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jaxson Hayes added 15 points, including a pair of crucial free throws with 21 seconds left, to help Texas (5-0) advance to a championship showdown Friday with the winner of the game between No. 11 Michigan State and No. 17 UCLA late Thursday. The Tar Heels (5-1) will oppose the Spartans-Bruins loser.

Matt Coleman III added 16 points for the Longhorns, while Dylan Osetkowski scored 14.

White led all scorers with 33 points, with Cameron Johnson hitting for 16 and Little and Luke Maye adding 11 points each for the Tar Heels.

No. 4 Virginia 66, Dayton 59

The Cavaliers survived their toughest test of the young season with a win over the Flyers in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Virginia (5-0) will face off with Wisconsin for the third time in six seasons on Friday in the championship game. Dayton (4-1) will meet Oklahoma in the third-place game.

De’Andre Hunter scored a career-high 23 points to pace three Cavaliers in double figures. Ty Jerome (15) and Kyle Guy (14) combined to score 29 points on the night but were a combined 8-for-21 from the field. Josh Cunningham led the Flyers with 15 points.

No. 6 Nevada 96, Tulsa 86

Jordan Caroline scored 14 of his 25 points in the first half, and teammate Caleb Martin had 17 of his 21 points after intermission as the Wolf Pack went on a run late in the first half and beat the Golden Hurricane at the Las Vegas Holiday Invitational.

Nevada’s Jazz Johnson made five 3-pointers while adding 20 points and Martin was 10-of-10 from the line in a game that had 50 fouls. Caroline also added 11 rebounds while Johnson had 11 of his points in the first half.

The Wolf Pack improved to 5-0 and will play Friday in the final against UMass, which beat Southern Illinois 84-62 earlier Thursday. Sterling Taplin had 11 of his 22 points in the first half for Tulsa (4-1), who will play the Salukis on Friday.

No. 19 LSU 67, Charleston 55

Emmitt Williams scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Tigers defeated the Cougars in the quarterfinals of the AdvoCare Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The Tigers, 5-0 after winning their first game away from home, will face the winner of the Thursday night game between UAB and No. 14 Florida State on Friday. Charleston (3-2) will play the loser of that game on Friday.

Skylar Mays added 12 points for LSU, which made 51.9 percent of its field-goal attempts (27 of 52) compared to 34 percent (18 of 53) by Charleston. Jarrell Brantley topped the Cougars with 27 points.

No. 25 Wisconsin 78, Oklahoma 58

D’Mitrik Trice scored a career-high 25 points, hitting 7 of 8 3-point attempts, as the Badgers pulled away in the second half to reach the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis with a win over the Sooners in the Bahamas.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Kobe King added 14 for Wisconsin (5-0). Ethan Happ stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, and Nate Reuvers chipped in 12 points for the Badgers.

Christian James scored 18 points for Oklahoma (4-1), which will oppose Dayton on Friday in the third-place game.

—Field Level Media