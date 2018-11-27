Top 25 roundup: Texas Southern upsets No. 18 Oregon

Trayvon Reed scored 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting as visiting Texas Southern recorded a stunning 89-84 upset of No. 18 Oregon on Monday night at Eugene, Ore.

Nov 26, 2018; Spokane, WA, USA; North Dakota State Bison forward Rocky Kreuser (34) controls the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Filip Petrusev (3) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 102-60. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

John Jones added 20 points for the Tigers (2-4), who halted a four-game losing streak. Jalyn Patterson notched 13 points and 11 assists, Derrick Bruce also had 13 points, and Jeremy Combs added 11.

Texas Southern’s losses including setbacks of 39 points to San Diego State, 37 to Gonzaga and 22 to Evansville.

Freshman Bol Bol scored a season-high 32 points and collected 11 rebounds for the Ducks (4-2). Payton Pritchard added 14 points while Victor Bailey Jr. and Will Richardson tallied 13 apiece.

No. 1 Gonzaga 102, North Dakota State 60

Brandon Clarke made all nine field-goal attempts while recording 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bulldogs mauled the visiting Bison.

Rui Hachimura also scored 18 points, and Corey Kispert made five 3-pointers while adding 17 points for the Bulldogs (7-0). Zach Norvell Jr. made four 3-pointers while contributing 15 points and eight assists, Filip Petrusev had 11 points and Josh Perkins added 10 points and six assists for Gonzaga.

Vinnie Shahid scored 16 points, and Cameron Hunter and Deng Geu added 12 points apiece for North Dakota State (2-5).

No. 25 Mississippi State 88, Alcorn State 65

Nick Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters scored 17 points each as the Bulldogs routed the Braves, their visiting in-state rival.

Reggie Perry added 16 points, Quinndary Weatherspoon had 14 and Tyson Carter came off the bench to score 10 for the Bulldogs (5-1). Mississippi State, which was coming off a 1-1 record in the MGM Resorts Main Event in Las Vegas last week, resumed its dominance at home, where it won its first three games by an average of 24.7 points.

DeShaw Andrews scored 26 points to lead Alcorn State (1-6), which lost its fifth straight game and third in four days.

—Field Level Media