Top 25 roundup: Texas Tech takes down No. 12 West Virginia

Davide Moretti’s career-high 25 points and hot shooting as a team helped Texas Tech upset No. 12 West Virginia 89-81 Wednesday night in Lubbock, Texas.

Jan 29, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davide Moretti (25) looks for an opening against West Virginia Mountaineers Jordan MCabe (5) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Terrence Shannon Jr. added 23 points and seven rebounds while Jahmi’us Ramsey scored 21 for the Red Raiders, who made 25 of 46 shots for 54.3 percent and 28 of 32 free throws (87.5 percent) for the game.

West Virginia didn’t score a field goal for the final 3:53 of the game. Derek Culver led the Mountaineers (16-4, 4-3 Big 12) with 16 points, one of five West Virginia players to score in double figures.

Five free throws from Shannon late in the first half helped Texas Tech (13-7, 4-3) take a 41-30 lead with 1:02 to play. The 11-point lead was the Red Raiders’ largest of the half, and Shannon scored 13 of his points, including seven free throws.

No. 1 Baylor 67, Iowa State 53

MaCio Teague scored 15 points and led a balanced offensive attack as the Bears roared past the Cyclones at Ames, Iowa.

Baylor (18-1, 7-0 Big 12) led by 20 points after a second straight basket by Teague with 5:32 to play and was never challenged down the stretch. Devonte Bandoo and Freddie Gillespie added 12 points each for the Bears. Davion Mitchell hit for 10 points, and Mark Vital grabbed nine rebounds.

Rasir Bolton, who was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of Week on Monday, led the Cyclones (9-11, 2-5) with 19 points. Tyresse Haliburton contributed 17 points and eight rebounds for Iowa State, which has lost four of its past five games.

No. 4 San Diego State 85, New Mexico 57

The Aztecs jumped out to an early 17-0 lead and cruised the rest of the way, extending their program-best start with a rout of the Lobos in Albuquerque.

In the process of continuing both its best start ever and longest winning streak in program history, San Diego State (22-0, 11-0 Mountain West Conference) ended New Mexico’s perfect start at home.

The Lobos (16-7, 5-5) came into the contest 13-0 at the famed venue better known as The Pit, but the closest they ever came after the Aztecs’ initial surge was within 14 points.

No. 6 Louisville 86, Boston College 69

Jordan Nwora fired in a career-high 37 points as the Cardinals pulled away late in the second half to defeat the Eagles in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Nwora, whose previous career high was 32 points, converted 11 of 20 field-goal attempts, going 7 of 14 from 3-point range. Nwora was also 8 of 9 at the foul line and added nine rebounds as the Cardinals (18-3, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) maintained first place in the league.

Derryck Thornton scored 17 points for the Eagles (10-11, 4-6), who also got 16 from Jay Heath and 13 points from Jairus Hamilton.

No. 7 Dayton 73, Duquesne 69

Obi Toppin scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Flyers held on to beat the host Dukes in Pittsburgh.

The Dukes erased a 19-point, second-half deficit and trailed 71-69 after Marcus Weathers made 1 of 2 free throws with 33 seconds left. Toppin was fouled and made two free throws with 15 seconds left to ice the game for the Flyers (19-2, 8-0 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Michael Hughes led the Dukes (15-5, 5-3) with 19 points off the bench.

No. 10 Seton Hall 64, DePaul 57

Myles Powell scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half and the Pirates overcame a nine-point deficit to win their 10th in a row in beating the visiting Blue Demons in Big East play at Newark, N.J.

Powell scored nine straight points to lift the Pirates (16-4, 8-0 Big East) from a 51-49 hole to give them a 58-51 lead with 4:31 left in the game. Powell moved into fourth on Seton Hall’s career scoring list in helping the Pirates to 10 straight wins for the first time since 1992-93.

Charlie Moore scored 14 and Jalen Coleman-Lands added 10 for DePaul (13-8, 1-7), which has lost three straight, but didn’t always play like a team that’s last in the conference. The Blue Demons held Seton Hall to 38.6 percent shooting, but committed 20 turnovers and shot 33.3 percent overall.

No. 13 Kentucky 71, Vanderbilt 62

The Commodores set an all-time Southeastern Conference record with its 25th straight loss in league regular-season play in losing at the Wildcats in Lexington, Ky.

Guard Tyrese Maxey helped the Wildcats (16-4, 6-1 SEC) erase a double-digit, second-half deficit with 17 points in the contest. Guards Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley added 12 and 11 each, and forward Nick Richards had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Guards Saben Lee (21 points), Scotty Pippen Jr. (12), Max Evans (10) and forward Dylan Disu (13 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks) led the Commodores (8-12, 0-7). Vanderbilt had shared the record losing skid with Sewanee, which lost 24 in a row between 1938-40 before leaving the SEC.

No. 14 Michigan State 79, Northwestern 50

The Spartans blew open a tight game with a dominant run that bridged both halves in a lopsided win over the visiting Wildcats in East Lansing, Mich.

Cassius Winston scored a game-high 18 points for the balanced Spartans (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten), which took over first place in the conference by a half-game over Illinois. Xavier Tillman and reserve Foster Loyer added 12 points each.

Pat Spencer scored 11 points to pace the Wildcats (6-14, 1-9), who fell deeper into the Big Ten basement. Northwestern made just 19 of 54 shots from the field, including only 3 of 19 from the 3-point line, as it suffered its 12th consecutive defeat against Michigan State.

No. 21 Houston 69, East Carolina 59

Caleb Mills had 18 points and six assists and Quentin Grimes added 15 points and six rebounds to lead the Cougars over the Pirates in an American Athletic Conference game at Greenville, N.C.

East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner had 29 points, 19 rebounds and three assists. Behind Gardner’s effort — he played all 40 minutes — the Pirates became the first team to not be outrebounded by the Cougars this season. Each team had 43 rebounds.

Houston (17-4, 7-1 AAC) has won five consecutive games and 11 of its last 12. The Cougars also increased their winning streak against East Carolina (9-12, 3-5) to nine games.

No. 22 LSU 90, Alabama 76

Emmitt Williams and Trendon Watford had double-doubles as the Tigers rolled to a 20-point first-half lead and defeated the visiting Crimson Tide.

Williams had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Watford had 17 points and 15 rebounds as the Tigers (16-4, 6-1 SEC) outrebounded the Crimson Tide 49-31. Skylar Mays added 18 points and Darius Days and Javonte Smart scored 12 each.

Jaden Shackelford scored 21, Alex Reese had 17 and Kira Lewis Jr. had 13 to lead Alabama (12-8, 4-3). John Petty, the seventh-leading scorer in the SEC with an average of 16.4 points per game, came off the bench for the Tide and scored four points on 1-for-7 shooting.

No. 24 Penn State 64, Indiana 49

Lamar Stevens scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lift the Nittany Lions past the Hoosiers in University Park, Pa.

In the process, Stevens passed Joe Crispin (1,986 points) and moved into third place on the school’s all-time scoring list. Stevens ended the night with 1,994 career points. Curtis Jones added 12 points for Penn State (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten), which improved to 11-1 at home this season.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana (15-6, 5-5) with 14 points while Justin Smith added 13. The Hoosiers have dropped two games in a row and three of the past five.

—Field Level Media