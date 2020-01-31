Top 25 roundup: UCLA takes down No. 20 Colorado

Chris Smith scored a career-high 30 points, and UCLA did not miss a free throw until the final minute en route to a 72-68 upset of No. 20 Colorado on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Jan 30, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Chris Smith (5) moves the ball down the court during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Bruins (11-10, 4-4 Pac-12 Conference) led almost wire-to-wire, building a 12-point lead by halftime. Behind Smith’s outstanding performance, UCLA weathered a second-half surge from Colorado.

The Buffaloes (16-5, 5-3) fell behind by 15 points seconds in the second half, but scored 12 straight in less than five minutes to pull within three.

Evan Battey and McKinley Wright IV led Colorado with 14 points apiece. Tyler Bey scored 12 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Lucas Siewert added 11 points.

No. 2 Gonzaga 87, Santa Clara 72

Filip Petrusev recorded a career-best 31 points on 14-of-18 shooting and also had nine rebounds and three steals to lead the Bulldogs past the host Broncos in their West Coast Conference matchup.

Ryan Woolridge contributed 13 points, six assists and five rebounds as the Bulldogs (22-1, 8-0 WCC) won their 14th consecutive contest. Admon Gilder and Drew Timme added 11 points apiece for Gonzaga, which extended its record streak of WCC regular-season victories to 35.

DJ Mitchell scored 17 points for Santa Clara (17-6, 4-4), which dropped to 15-2 at home. Josip Vrankic added 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Jalen Williams had 12 points and a career-high five steals for the Broncos, who have lost 21 straight meetings with the Zags.

No. 11 Oregon 77, California 72

Payton Pritchard had 19 of his 21 points in the second half to help spur the Ducks over the host Golden Bears in a Pac-12 game at Berkeley, Calif.

Pritchard’s eight assists in the game makes him Oregon’s career assist leader with 617. A game-deciding 14-2 Oregon run, including eight points by Pritchard, gave the Ducks (18-4, 7-2 Pac-12) a 72-60 lead with 50 seconds remaining in the game.

Matt Bradley had a game-high 25 points on 8-for-16 shooting from the field for the Golden Bears (9-11, 3-4). Kareem South also scored 13 points and Paris Austin had 12 followed by Grant Anticevich with 10.

No. 15 Maryland 82, No. 18 Iowa 72

Anthony Cowan scored a career-high 31 points and Jalen Smith added 18 points and 14 rebounds as the Terrapins held off the Hawkeyes in College Park, Md.

The Terrapins (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten) ran their home record to 12-0 this season before a crowd of 16,369. Maryland, which has won four straight games, is now 5-0 in Big Ten Conference home contests.

Iowa (15-6, 6-4) had a five-game winning streak snapped as Maryland avenged a 67-49 loss at Iowa on Jan. 10. Foul-plagued Luka Garza led Iowa with 21 points, and Joe Wieskamp, who had 26 points in that first meeting, finished with 17.

No. 19 Illinois 59, Minnesota 51

Andres Feliz scored 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, and the Illini held on to defeat the Golden Gophers in Champaign, Ill.

Illinois (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) earned its seventh consecutive victory, which marks the longest active winning streak in the conference. The Fighting Illini pulled even with No. 14 Michigan State for first place in the Big Ten.

Kofi Cockburn finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois. Ayo Dosunmu also had 13 points, and Trent Frazier scored 10. Daniel Oturu had 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting to lead Minnesota (11-10, 5-6). Marcus Carr finished with seven points and nine rebounds.

